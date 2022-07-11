Wilm Hits 27.8 50 Back, Closes 200 In 30.2 To Conclude Edmonton Keyano Meet

2022 EDMONTON KEYANO INTERNATIONAL

July 7-10, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Kinsmen Sport Centre

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Edmonton Keyano International 2022”

Canadian World Championship team member Ingrid Wilm was a busy swimmer on the final night of action at the 2022 Edmonton Keyano International meet on Sunday, racing three times in an approximate 90-minute span.

Wilm, who led off Cascade Swim Club’s winning women’s 200 medley relay in 27.83 on Friday, essentially matched that opening up the mixed 200 medley two nights later, clocking 27.84 to catapult the team toward victory.

Wilm set a best time of 27.39 in the 50 back last month at the World Championships in Budapest, missing a medal by three one-hundredths of a second in the final to place fourth.

The 24-year-old was joined by Kameron Brill (29.26), Addison Butler (25.61) and Payton Kelly (26.18) as Cascade won the mixed medley relay in a time of 1:49.26, with Edmonton Keyano taking second in 1:51.97.

Wilm then took on the 200 back and used the opportunity to work on her closing speed.

She had gone 2:21.24 in the prelims with a closing 50 split of 30.65, and implemented a similar strategy in the final, ultimately touching first in a time of 2:17.78 after coming back in a scintillating 30.20.

To put that into context, Wilm swam her personal best time of 59.54 in the 100 back at Worlds with a back-half split of 30.77. Only two swimmers in the World Championship final of the 100 back (gold medalist Regan Smith and bronze medalist Claire Curzan) closed quicker than Wilm’s 200 split here.

Known more for her abilities in the sprints, Wilm’s best time in the 200 back stands at 2:11.61, set at the Canadian Trials this past April.

The former UBC Thunderbird’s third race of the night came in the 50 free, where she finished fifth in 26.84.

Edmonton Keyano teammates Teagan Vander Leek (26.13) and Christey Liang (26.17) went 1-2 in the event, with Vander Leek narrowly missing her PB and Liang having hit a best time in the heats at 26.12.

Another true standout on the final day for the women was Emma Finlin, as the Edmonton Keyano swimmer doubled with victories in the 1500 freestyle and 200 IM.

Finlin, 17, dominated the 1500 in a time of 16:55.58, nearly even-splitting her way to victory with 750 splits of 8:27.36/8:28.22.

Finlin was third in the event at the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials in April, clocking a best of 16:42.09.

She followed that win up by claiming the 200 IM in 2:20.91, using a 40.07 breast split to pull away from EKSC teammate Naomi Slee, who was the runner-up in 2:23.12.

Finlin’s PB in the 200 IM stands at 2:18.67, set in March.

OTHER WINNERS