Estonian Swimming Head Coach Resigns

Estonian Swimming Federation head coach Janno Jürgenson is stepping down due to family reasons. His contract agreement will end mutually on July 31st. The search for a new head coach will start on June 14th. Janno Jürgenson will be in the office full time until the end of July.

Jürgensoni planned on leading the Estonian Swimming Federation for a much longer period, he said in the federation’s announcement of his resignation (which you can read here, in its original Estonian). Jürgensoni’s time leading the federation was short and he admits that life got in the way and veered him from his original plans. Although he is stepping away from his position, he is prepared to help promote Estonia’s top swimmers in the future however he can.

Janno Jürgensoni made many beneficial changes in his time as head coach. He set up a management team and assigned them to different age group level swimmers. The criteria for the national swim team was set up so that coaches and trainers could give selected swimmers quality feedback. He also put together an assistant team that included sports medicine professionals, science professionals, and a world class committee of national swim team personal trainers.

After all of Jürgensoni’s positive progress in the Estonian federation, his departure is unfortunate and unexpected. Both Jürgensoni and the federation knew that their collaboration was going well and the fit was there. However, the federation understands Jürgensoni’s decision to resign and is grateful for the work he has done so far. The training plans that Jürgensoni set up are set in place for the next six months and according to the Estonian Swimming Federation president Karol Kovanen the athletes’ training plans going forward are not going to change despite the search for a new head coach.