Speedo Signs Paralympian Becca Meyers

Team Speedo has signed on triple Paralympic Gold Medalist Becca Meyers this month. She was welcomed to the team by world record holder Missy Franklin on June 2nd. Meyers competes in the 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, and 200m IM.

Becca Meyers is classification S13, SB13,and SM13. Meyers was born with Usher syndrome; she has been deaf since she was born. She is also losing her vision due to Retinis Pigmentosa. She has a Seeing Eye dog named Birdie who is pictured above and who is also welcomed onto Team Speedo.

Meyers began swimming at the age of six in Baltimore, MD. For eleven years she swam out of the Loyola Blakefield Aquatic Club in Maryland. Currently, Meyers trains with the North Baltimore Aquatic Club for Paul Yetter. “I just feel free in the water.” Meyers on why she chooses swimming, “It is the one place where I can go and just not worry about, ‘Oh I can’t see that well and I can’t hear.’ But in the water I can just be me.”

Becca Meyers’ first came on to the international scene in 2012. At the Olympics in London she won a silver medal in the 200m IM and a bronze medal in the 100m freestyle. At Rio 2016 Meyers swam to three gold medals (100m fly, 200m IM, 400m free) and one silver medal (100m free).