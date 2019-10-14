England’s National Arena Swim League’s First-Round Action Recap

UK’s Premier Competitive Swimming League, the National Arena Swim League (NASL) kicked off its 2019/2020 season with the first round of galas taking place at Cardiff International Pool.

The NASL is made up of 6 leagues across England and Wales, with 333 teams representing East Midlands, London, North West, South, Western and West Midlands.

Swimmers from as young as 10 years of age compete alongside elite international swimmers, such as World Champion James Guy, for team points at 3 regional rounds in October, November, and December respectively. The top 20 teams from these SCM competitions head to the National Finals in Cardiff in March.

Although the results from the respective galas are still filtering into the NASL site linked above, we can report that Guy’s former training home of Millfield took the Western League meet ahead of Mount Kelly, with the former amassing 257 points to the latter’s 250. Mount Kelly won the B-Final in last season’s national finals.