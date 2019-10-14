England’s National Arena Swim League’s First-Round Action Recap

UK’s Premier Competitive Swimming League, the National Arena Swim League (NASL) kicked off its 2019/2020 season with the first round of galas taking place at Cardiff International Pool.
The NASL is made up of 6 leagues across England and Wales, with 333 teams representing East Midlands, London, North West, South, Western and West Midlands.
Swimmers from as young as 10 years of age compete alongside elite international swimmers, such as World Champion James Guy, for team points at 3 regional rounds in October, November, and December respectively. The top 20 teams from these SCM competitions head to the National Finals in Cardiff in March.
Plymouth Leander also took its first-round meet with 273 points ahead of Swansea Aquatics who settled for runner-up with 236 points.
In the South League, Guildford City, Wycombe District and Bromley Swim Club were all first-round meet winners, while Team Ipswich and Camden Swiss Cottage took the London League’s first-round titles.
Round 2 is coming up on Saturday, November 9th.
Tried contacting meet organisers but had no luck, so I’ll try my luck here: Did anybody attend the County Team Champs in Sheffield (SC) last week? I missed them, but the results show 12 year old Eva Okaro leading off the 6x50fr in 25.55s, can anybody verify that? Fastest time ever by a Brit aged 12, 13 or 14 (and only .04 off the fastest by a 15yo) but won’t count as a record I believe.
She was 1:01.9 in the 100 fly, so doesn’t seem outside of the realm of reason. Results show her as being 13, though.