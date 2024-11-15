Elliot Rijnovean Shines at Holland Fall Invite

2024 Holland Fall Invite
- November 1-3, 2024
- Holland, Michigan
- SCY (25 yards)
The first weekend of November, the Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics hosted their annual Fall Invite in Holland Michigan. Indiana commit and Atlantis Swimming member Elliot Rijnovean highlighted the action with five personal best times.
Rijnovean started the meet with almost a full second drop in his 100 backstroke. The 16-year-old came in at a 47.87, which bested his 48.69 from March of this year. This time was good enough for him to jump to 3rd overall this season in the national 15-16 rankings.
He saw the same improvement in his 200 backstroke where he went a 1:48.76 to drop from his previous best of 1:49.50 from January. This time helped him move to 15th in the current season rankings for 15-16 year olds.
Rijnovean also swam new personal bests in his 50 free (21.56), 200 fly (1:54.59), and 100 IM (51.80).
The only event he added time in was his 100 fly, where he stopped the clock at a 49.61, which was off his best of 48.83 from March.
Other Notable Swims
- Evan Tack, also of Atlantis swimming, clocked a few personal best times in the 50 free (20.93), 100 free (45.81), 100 back (48.70), and 200 IM (1:49.56)
- 13-year-old Jiyun Woo of the Utica Shelby swim team went 6 personal best times, achieving her first sectionals cuts in the 200 free (1:53.99) and the 400 IM (4:36.49).
- Charlotte Germain, a 12-year-old out of Michigan Lakeshore also went all personal best times, and cracked the top 20 nationally for 11-12 girls this season in her 400 IM (4:48.11). She currently sits at 13th.