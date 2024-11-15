Rutgers Women Set To Host Princeton In Annual Battle For The Cannon Trophy

All-American Jordan Tiffany Signs to Grad-Transfer to Arizona State for 2025-2026 Season Jordan Tiffany will remain in the Big 12 next season by transferring from BYU to Arizona State after completing his undergrad degree in Provo.

Anna Peplowski Looking for Back-to-Back Big Ten Team Titles in Last Season as a Hoosier After making the US Olympic team and winning a silver medal, Indiana’s Anna Peplowski is trying to make the most of her senior season in Bloomington.

SwimSwam Pulse: 66.8% Think Chris Guiliano Makes Texas NCAA Favorites Overall, more than 80% believe the Texas men are going to win the NCAA title this season, with Indiana being their main challenger.

2025 Recruits Are Being Hit Hard By New NCAA Swimming Roster Limits One SEC program reportedly pulled offers from 5 female swimmers two weeks before signing day – and they weren’t the only ones.

2024-25 NCAA Digest: Standouts and Surprises As We Prepare For Mid-Season Invites Let’s take a look back at the early part of the NCAA season as we get ready for the mid-season invites, which start in earnest next week.

University of Hawaii Hires Lauren Sale And Alum Tim Gallagher As Assistant Coaches The Rainbow Warriors have rounded out their coaching staff by bringing on Lauren Sale and alum Tim Gallagher as assistant coaches.

Junior Nationals Qualifier Marley Barnard Commits To Navy For Fall 2025 Barnard is projected to make a significant impact for Navy, with times that would land her in conference finals in four individual events.