Ella Eastin Speaks Openly About Mono, Making Pan Pacs Team (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015

American Record: Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15, 2009

Championship Record: Julia Smit, 2:09.34, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:08.66, 2015

Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis looked like the favorite coming in, but Kathleen Baker ran away with it tonight. Baker, who broke the 100 back World Record last night, established a quick lead up front and then held on to win it in 2:08.32, marking her first swim under 2:10 and a best time by 3 seconds. That broke the former U.S. Open Record set by Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu in 2015. Margalis wound up 2nd in 2:09.43.

Ella Eastin, who came down with mono in the leadup to this meet, was 3rd in 2:10.84. That was only 3 tenths shy of her best from 2016, but there’s a good chance she won’t make Pan Pacs with that 3rd place finish. Eastin shattered the American Records in both short course IMs this season and was still looking for a big long course breakout. She touched 2nd in the 400 IM last summer but was ultimately disqualified for the Lochte rule, leaving her off the Worlds team. If she doesn’t make Pan Pacs here, she can’t swim at 2019 Worlds either.

Texas Evie Pfeifer has had a great meet so far. She capped it off with another best time, taking a tenth off her prelims swim for 4th in 2:11.53. She outsplit Meghan Small (2:11.65) on the free leg to out-touch her at the finish. That was Small’s first time under 2:12 since the 2015 Pan Am Games and just a few tenths shy of her lifetime best from that meet.