Dynamo Coach & CEO Jason Turcotte Passes Away

Dynamo Swim Club coach and CEO Jason Turcotte passed away in his sleep over the weekend, per an e-mail sent to swim club parents.

Turcotte was one of the brightest young club coaches in the nation, coaching the Atlanta-based Dynamo Swim Club to national age group significance. He had been selected as the head coach of Team USA’s boys at the 2017 Junior World Championships this August in Indianapolis, and would have headed the American delegation for the first-ever Junior World Championships meet to be hosted in the United States.

The club emailed out a short note to its families on Sunday morning, noting that Turcotte had passed away in his sleep late Saturday night. The text of the message is included below:

Dear Dynamo Families,

It is with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts that we share with you some very sad news. Late Saturday evening, our CEO and Head Coach Jason Turcotte passed away in his sleep.

We ask for your support and patience as we navigate this uncharted territory. We will provide additional information in a timely manner.

Please keep Jason’s wife Heidi, their three children, and the entire Turcotte family in your thoughts and prayers at this incredibly difficult time.

The Dynamo Coaching Staff

Turcotte is survived by his wife and three kids. He had been the head coach and CEO of Dynamo since 2006 and was the 8th head coach in program history. He had previously coached at Stanford University as well as the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins of Ohio and Naperville Riptide Swim Team of Illinois, per his bio on the Dynamo club site.