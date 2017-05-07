Croatian Jr Teamer Kristofer Rogic Changes Verbal, Will Swim for CSUB

After originally giving a verbal nod to Florida State, Croatian sprinter Kristofer Rogic has decided to swim in California next fall and has committed to California State University, Bakersfield. Rogic is a strong sprinter who extends his range to the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM, as well. He swims for Dubrava Swimming Team in Zagreb, Croatia, and has also represented his country on the National Junior Team for the last two years.

Rogic represented Croatia at the 2016 European Junior Championships, where he competed in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back, and made finals as part of the 4×100 free relay. He also competed in the Croatian National Championships, where he showed off his range by making the finals of the 50 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. In 2015, he raced at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) and was a semi-finalist in the 100 back and a finalist in the 4×100 free relay.

Rogic’s best LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 52.29 (45.66)

200 free – 1:53.48 (1:39.35)

100 back – 58.00 (51.17)

200 IM – 2:05.94 (1:50.57)

