Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dutch Brzoskowski Rocks Lifetime Best 1:46.62 200 Free To Punch Gwangju Ticket

2019 DUTCH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 3-day Dutch Open Championships is a chance for both emerging athletes and veterans to vie for national titles, but also seek a last-chance opportunity to add their names to the Dutch roster for next month’s World Championships.

The first wave of Dutch qualifiers was announced back in April, with the likes of Ranomi KromowidjojoJesse Puts and Femke Heemskerk making the list. Swimmers are able to chase World Championships qualifying times at this Open Championships meet, as well as the Sette Colli Trophy, with the final list of Dutch swimmers selected for Gwangju revealed later this month.

Making the most of his last chance was 23-year-old Maarten Brzoskowski, who took control of the men’s 200m freestyle tonight in Amersfoort. Competing in one of the final events of the session, Brzoskowski saved the best for last, blasting a winning time of 1:46.62 to slide under the 1:46.68 Dutch-mandated World Championships qualification time by the skin of his teeth.

Entering this meet Brzoskowski’s season-best was marked by the 1:47.59 clocked at The Hague, a time now too far off his own lifetime best of 1:47.17 from 2016.

However, the man ventured into new territory with the first sub-1:47 time of his career, a solid 1:46.62 to now rank 15th in the world this season and book his ticket to next month’s World Championships.

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!