Katinka Hosszu Expected Stellar In-season Times in Spring… Next Year (Video)

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Video captured by Guisy Cisale.

SwimSwam caught up with Hungarian superstar and Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu on the eve of the Sette Colli Trophy, where she will be competing throughout the weekend. Hosszu discussed that 2018 had been a rocky year for her with switching coaches, moving training locations, and changes in her personal life. She stated that she had given herself time to adjust to all of the new lifestyle changes, and had set a goal of being back to in-season form in the spring… of 2020.

However, the iron lady seems to be thriving under her new coach in her home country of Hungary, as she has already thrown down some massive in-season times. Most recently at the Mare Nostrum tour, Hosszu walked away with over € 15,500 in prize money. At the last stop in Barcelona, Hosszu threw down a 57.8 100 fly, 2:09.0 200 fly, 2:09.3 200 IM, and a whopping 4:32.5 400 IM.