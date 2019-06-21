Caeleb Dressel Swims 47.9 in Prelims at Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Caeleb Dressel swam a 47.97 in the men’s 100 free on Friday morning in prelims at the 2019 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. This continues a trend for Dressel this season of being much faster in-season than we’ve seen in previous years. At his last meet, the Atlanta Classic, he was 48.45 in prelims and 47.86 in finals. That prelims swim was the famous 24.1/24.3 nearly-negative split. Coming into this season, his fastest in-season swim was a 48.74 done in June of 2016, a few weeks before the Olympic Trials. Now he’s been under 48 twice this season before the World Championships.

This is all in the follow-up year to a 2018 season where his best time was just 48.13.

Other Prelims Highlights: