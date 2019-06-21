Caeleb Dressel Swims 47.9 in Prelims at Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- June 20-23, 2019
- Mission Viejo, CA
- LCM (50m)
Caeleb Dressel swam a 47.97 in the men’s 100 free on Friday morning in prelims at the 2019 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. This continues a trend for Dressel this season of being much faster in-season than we’ve seen in previous years. At his last meet, the Atlanta Classic, he was 48.45 in prelims and 47.86 in finals. That prelims swim was the famous 24.1/24.3 nearly-negative split. Coming into this season, his fastest in-season swim was a 48.74 done in June of 2016, a few weeks before the Olympic Trials. Now he’s been under 48 twice this season before the World Championships.
This is all in the follow-up year to a 2018 season where his best time was just 48.13.
Other Prelims Highlights:
- Allison Schmitt qualified 1st in the 100 free in 55.84. Also in that A-final will be Beata Nelson, a short course star who has had less success in long course, in 55.99. That’s her first time under 56 seconds.
- China’s Ye Shiwen led prelims in the women’s 200 fly in 2:11.34.
- Annie Lazor, who has hit best times in basically every meet over the last 6 months, cruised to a 2:31.46 in the women’s 200 breaststroke in a relatively slow morning session.
- Jonathan Gomez swam 2:00.00 to lead qualifying in the 200 fly. Arizona undergrad Brooks Fail swam 2:00.28 and Tom Shields swam a 2:00.71.
- China’s Yan Zibei led qualifying in the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:11.94, followed by defending Olympic Champion Dmitry Balandin in 2:12.78. Those two were far-separated from the field.
2017: Dressel goes 47.97 at US Nats, 47.17 at Worlds.
2019: Dressel goes 47.97 at an in season meet in prelims.
Please stay away from Tom….Thx
Tom is the craftsman tho
I can’t wait until the afterburners kick in.
I was at the meet. Unfortunately due to chase starts splits are not being recorded for prelims. This should change for finals.
bummer
He was suited though if anyone was wondering
Did it look all-out or was he trying to negative split do you think?
next time get us a manual split and you will be our hero
Jeez Dressel/Chalmers/Grinev is really hotting up now… 47.1 for whoever wins gold at Worlds; If the WR goes it will be done in SFs, but I don’t think it will go down this year. Next year it’s toast!
The big guns are gonna exhaust themselves in the SFs and then a wild Peter Timmers will sneak the title
hehehe why not , Timmers will have an outside smoke chance for sure …