Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Swims 47.9 in Prelims at Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Caeleb Dressel swam a 47.97 in the men’s 100 free on Friday morning in prelims at the 2019 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. This continues a trend for Dressel this season of being much faster in-season than we’ve seen in previous years. At his last meet, the Atlanta Classic, he was 48.45 in prelims and 47.86 in finals. That prelims swim was the famous 24.1/24.3 nearly-negative split. Coming into this season, his fastest in-season swim was a 48.74 done in June of 2016, a few weeks before the Olympic Trials. Now he’s been under 48 twice this season before the World Championships.

This is all in the follow-up year to a 2018 season where his best time was just 48.13.

Other Prelims Highlights:

  • Allison Schmitt qualified 1st in the 100 free in 55.84. Also in that A-final will be Beata Nelson, a short course star who has had less success in long course, in 55.99. That’s her first time under 56 seconds.
  • China’s Ye Shiwen led prelims in the women’s 200 fly in 2:11.34.
  • Annie Lazor, who has hit best times in basically every meet over the last 6 months, cruised to a 2:31.46 in the women’s 200 breaststroke in a relatively slow morning session.
  • Jonathan Gomez swam 2:00.00 to lead qualifying in the 200 fly. Arizona undergrad Brooks Fail swam 2:00.28 and Tom Shields swam a 2:00.71.
  • China’s Yan Zibei led qualifying in the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:11.94, followed by defending Olympic Champion Dmitry Balandin in 2:12.78. Those two were far-separated from the field.

In This Story

23
Leave a Reply

11 Comment threads
12 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Mr Piano

2017: Dressel goes 47.97 at US Nats, 47.17 at Worlds.

2019: Dressel goes 47.97 at an in season meet in prelims.

Vote Up240Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Taa

Please stay away from Tom….Thx

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Pvdh

Tom is the craftsman tho

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
RUN-DMC

I can’t wait until the afterburners kick in.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
swimfan01

I was at the meet. Unfortunately due to chase starts splits are not being recorded for prelims. This should change for finals.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Teddy

bummer

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
swimfan01

He was suited though if anyone was wondering

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Seans

Did it look all-out or was he trying to negative split do you think?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Taa

next time get us a manual split and you will be our hero

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Dee

Jeez Dressel/Chalmers/Grinev is really hotting up now… 47.1 for whoever wins gold at Worlds; If the WR goes it will be done in SFs, but I don’t think it will go down this year. Next year it’s toast!

Vote Up0-8Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Pvdh

The big guns are gonna exhaust themselves in the SFs and then a wild Peter Timmers will sneak the title

Vote Up18-1Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

hehehe why not , Timmers will have an outside smoke chance for sure …

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!