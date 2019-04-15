KNZB Announces First Wave Of 2019 World C’ships Qualifiers

Now that the 2019 Swim Cup – Eindhoven has concluded, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has announced the initial list of qualifiers selected to compete at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.
Along with the specific individuals selected below, the following relay races have also qualified: women’s 4x100m free and 4x100m medley; men’s 4x100m free; mixed 4x100m free; mixed 4×100 medley.
There is still a chance more swimmers’ names can be added to this list of qualifiers, as the 2nd selection period now begins for the Dutch. Swimmers are able to chase World Championships qualifying times at the ONK in Amersfoort or the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. As such, the final list of Dutch swimmers will be revealed in late June.
Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle
Femke Heemskerk – 50 m, 100m and 200m freestyle
Maaike de Waard – 50m backstroke
Kira Toussaint – 50m and 10 m backstroke
Tes Schouten – 50m * and 100m breaststroke
Ties Elzerman – 50m breaststroke
Arno Kamminga – 200m breaststroke
Mathys Goosen – 50m butterfly
Arjan Knipping – 400m IM
Rosey Metz – 50m breaststroke *
Kim Busch – Relay (s)
Marjolein Delno – Relay (s)
Maud van der Meer – Relay (s)
Kyle Stolk – Relay (s)
Jesse Puts – Relay (s)
Nyls Korstanje – Relay (s)
Stan Pijnenburg – Relay (s)
* Rosey Metz and Tes Schouten have met the debutant performance requirement at 50m breaststroke and these starting places are only officially confirmed after the end of the second nomination period on 23 June 2019.
Coaches:
· Marcel Wouda (head coach)
· Mark Faber (coach)
· Patrick Pearson (coach)
· Jan Herber (physiotherapist)
· Rienk Koeneman (physiotherapist)
· Elsbeth van Dorssen (team doctor)
· Nick Driebergen (team manager)
