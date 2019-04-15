KNZB Announces First Wave Of 2019 World C’ships Qualifiers

Now that the 2019 Swim Cup – Eindhoven has concluded, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has announced the initial list of qualifiers selected to compete at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Along with the specific individuals selected below, the following relay races have also qualified: women’s 4x100m free and 4x100m medley; men’s 4x100m free; mixed 4x100m free; mixed 4×100 medley.

There is still a chance more swimmers’ names can be added to this list of qualifiers, as the 2nd selection period now begins for the Dutch. Swimmers are able to chase World Championships qualifying times at the ONK in Amersfoort or the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. As such, the final list of Dutch swimmers will be revealed in late June.