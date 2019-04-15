Miss Automatic Sjostrom Knocks 53.02 100 Free Prelim For #4 In The World

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

Prelims Highlights

After her seemingly automatic 23.91 winning 50m freestyle outing from last night, Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom was back at it on the final day of the 2019 Swim Open Stockholm. Competing in the heats of the 100m free this morning, Sjostrom produced the top seeded time of 53.02 to lead the field by well over half a second.

Splitting 25.48/27.54, Sjostrom’s 53.02 led a 1-2 Swedish punch, with teammate Michelle Coleman landing the 2nd seed in 53.80, way faster than her 54.10 from last week in Bergen. For Sjostrom, this is the Swede’s fastest time this season and now bumps her up from #6 to #4 in the world rankings.

In the men’s 50m free, Pawel Juraszek of Poland captured lane 4 in a mark of 22.42, holding a .19 advantage over Finnish Olympian Ari-Pekka Linkkonen and his 2nd seeded 22.61.

Philip Heintz is on his way in the men’s 200m IM, clocking 2:00.99 for the top seed. He threw down a 4:14-lifetime best 400m IM yesterday to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Slovenia’s Peter John Stevens leads the men’s 50m breset field, albeit by just .02, having earned a morning time of 27.34. Danish swimmer Tobias Bjerg is in the hunt with 27.36 heading into tonight. Bjerg just set the Danish national record in this event at 27.29 at last week’s Danish Open.

Germany’s Franziska Hentke leads Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu in the women’s 200m fly out of the heats, with the former hitting 2:09.55 to the latter’s 2:10.94.