Dutch Swimmers Chase Last Chance World C’ships Qualifying In Amersfoort

2019 DUTCH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, June 21st – Sunday, June 23rd

Amersfoort, NED

LCM

Start Lists/Results

While the likes of Maaike de Waard and Kira Toussaint will be racing at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, another Dutch contingency will be taking part in the 2019 Dutch Open Championships in Amersfoort this weekend.

Kicking off on Friday, June 21st, the 3-day meet is a chance for both emerging athletes and veterans to vie for national titles, but also seek a last-chance opportunity to add their names to the Dutch roster for next month’s World Championships.

The first wave of Dutch qualifiers was announced back in April, with the likes of Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Jesse Puts and Femke Heemskerk making the list. Swimmers are able to chase World Championships qualifying times at this Open Championships meet, as well as the Sette Colli Trophy, with the final list of Dutch swimmers selected for Gwangju revealed later this month.

Among the swimmers slated to race in Amersfoort this weekend include Thom de Boer, Don Dreesons, Maarten Brzoskowski, Joeri Verlinden, Tamara van Vliet, Valerie van Roon and Elinore de Jong.