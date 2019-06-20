Kromowidjojo Nixes Sette Colli Due To Slight Illness

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

After wreaking havoc across the 3-stop Mare Nostrum circuit, Dutch speedster Ranomi Kromowodjojo continued on to the French Open in Chartres and was then set to travel to Rome, Italy to race at the Sette Colli Trophy.

Kromo finished 4th in the women’s 100m free (54.70) on day 1 of the French Open, but sat out this morning’s prelims and has returned home. As announced by the Dutch Swimming Federation and confirmed to SwimSwam directly, due to slight illness Kromowidjojo has decided to forego racing in Rome and instead return to the Netherlands.

“Nothing big, but we didn’t want to risk anything before Worlds,” is what the sprinting superstar told SwimSwam today.

The 28-year-old appeared on the start lists as the #1 seed in the women’s 50m fly, as well as the #2 seed in both the 50m free and 100m free for Sette Colli.

At the 2017 edition of the World Championships, Kromo took home 2 individual silvers, one in the 50m free and one in the 50m fly and also earned bronze as a member of the Dutch 4x100m free relay.