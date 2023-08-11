Drury Forced to Vacate NCAA Runner-Up Finish in Men’s Swimming After NCAA Violations

NCAA Division II swimming superpower Drury has been with big punishments after the school’s compliance office failed to correctly certify the eligibility of 50 athletes across 14 sports from the 2019-2020 through 2021-2022 athletic years.

Those athletes competed in 284 events across 14 sports, the results of which are all being vacated. Those sports are: baseball, men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s swimming, men’s soccer, men’s track and field, men’s wrestling, women’s bowling, softball, women’s swimming, women’s tennis, women’s track and field and

women’s volleyball.

On March 5, 2022, the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) office notified the institution

it had not submitted several NCAA eligibility checklists as required by the conference. Previously,

the GLVC sent multiple emails to the former compliance director requesting the eligibility

checklists and did not receive a response.2 At that time, the institution learned that not only did the

former compliance director fail to submit the eligibility checklists, she also failed to complete

them.

The NCAA has placed Drury Athletics on three years of probation starting with the 2023-24 academic year, fined the department $5,000 and Drury will vacate wins and records that occurred when student-athletes competed while ineligible.

Among the most significant of those vacations will be the men’s swimming & diving team’s 2021 GLVC conference championship and their 2021 NCAA Division II runner-up finish.

Individual finishes by ineligible student-athletes will also be vacated, though individual results from eligible student-athletes are retained. The Drury women, who also finished 2nd at the 2021 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, do not have to vacate that result, implying that the ineligible student-athletes that year were not on their NCAA Championship roster.

The specific student-athletes impacted have not been identified, though Drury is required to update their website to reflect the amended results and achievements of ineligible student-athletes.

When the NCAA vacates results, it does not replace the results or, for example, award victories to the losing teams. Instead, the placements just remain empty with no reallocation of trophies or records. Losing teams in contests where the winner is vacated retain the loss on their registers.

The department says that it will also continue to implement and conduct a comprehensive educational program on NCAA legislation and undergo an initial amateur and academic eligibility certification review during the length of their probationary period. Drury will remain eligible for NCAA championships going forward and can still host regional or national championship events.

The sanctions were part of a negotiated resolution process which has become recently popular in the NCAA. In these cases, the NCAA and the school agree on the fact, violations, level of violations, and penalties, and usually allows for faster resolution.

“We discovered this issue soon after I was hired at Drury, and we immediately worked to comply with the NCAA and the GLVC to address the issues at hand,” said Nyla Milleson, Vice President and Director of Athletics, who began her tenure at Drury on Feb. 21, 2022. “I understand the NCAA decision and we will continue to work through their guidelines to ensure this never happens again.”

The Drury men have won 12 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, with the most recent coming in 2014. They were runners-up in 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023, and previously 2021. The Drury women have won 10 titles, more than any school in D2 history.