Double World Champion Ahmed Hafnhoui Is Entered at 2024 World Championships

Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Ahmed Hafnoui is expected to race at February’s World Aquatics Championships in Doha Qatar, according to World Aquatics.

The organization posted the field for the men’s 400 free based on entries received as of January 24 with Hafnhoui at the top of the pile. The the top 8 seeds:

Hafnaoui was one of the major breakthrough stories of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games across all sports, winning gold in the 400 meter freestyle. After that, he moved to the United States to begin studying and training at the University of Indiana.

At last year’s World Championships, Hafnaoui won gold in the 800 free and 1500 free, the latter coming in a Championship and Africa Records while training with the Hoosiers, though as an academic non-qualifier he did not compete for the collegiate varsity as he was required to sit out a year.

After Worlds, he moved to begin training with Mark Schubert at The Swim Team in California as part of what has become one of the world’s deepest men’s distance training groups over the last 6 months. At least one member of that training group, Will Gallant, recently withdrew from the World Championships.

World Aquatics in a separate post also confirmed the top 3 seeds (as of January 24th) in the men’s 1500 with Hafnaoui atop that list as well. Also on that list are Florian Wellbrock of Germany and the World Record holder in the 1500 in short course Daniel Wiffen from Ireland.

World Aquatics has not yet released the top seeds in the 800, but it’s likely that Hafanoui will swim that race as well.

While much has been made about potential absences from the World Championships, the 400 free field laid out above means that 7 out of 8 finalists from the 2023 championships (the exception being Sam Short of Australia, the gold medalist) will return for the 2024 edition in this race.