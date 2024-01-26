SwimSwam Pulse: 51% Pick 2:06 200 IM As Most Likely Women’s Barrier To Fall In 2024

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which barrier is most likely to be broken in the Olympic year:

Question: Which barrier has the best chance of being broken in 2024? (Women)

RESULTS

200 IM, 2:06 – 51.0%

51.0% 100 back, 57 – 37.2%

37.2% 100 fly, 55 – 6.1%

6.1% 100 breast, 1:04 – 5.7%

In history, we’ve only seen six 2:06 swims in the women’s 200 IM.

Compare that to the 100 back, where we’ve seen someone touch in 57-something 32 times, or the 100 fly, where 55-point has been recorded 28 times.

In the 100 breast, 1:04 has flashed up on the clock 24 times.

But in our most recent poll, more than half of SwimSwam readers believe that among those four races, 2:06 is the next barrier to fall, or at least the most likely.

Of the six 2:06s we’ve seen in the 200 IM, three of them belong to Katinka Hosszu, all done during her 2015-2016 peak. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor has one, clocking 2:06.88 in the 2016 Olympic final when she challenged Hosszu for gold, and another is owned by Ariana Kukors, who demolished the world record in 2009 in a super-suit in 2:06.15, which is still #2 all-time behind Hosszu’s 2:06.12 from 2015.

Although Hosszu, at 34, is planning a comeback in time for the Paris Games, the only currently active swimmer who has gone sub-2:07 is Summer McIntosh, who set a World Junior Record of 2:06.89 at the 2023 Canadian Trials and then didn’t even race the event at the World Championships.

Despite McIntosh being the only active sub-2:07 swimmer, a big reason why 51% of the readers voted for the 2:06 marker to fall over the 100 back, breast or fly is due to the fact that there are three others who have been 2:07-low and it will only take one of them to have a significant drop to get into the 2:05s.

There’s 2022 world champion Alex Walsh (2:07.13), 2023 world champion Kate Douglass (2:07.09), and Australian powerhouse Kaylee McKeown (2:07.19), who broke world records in all three backstroke events last year and was denied a swim in the 200 IM World Championship final after a controversial DQ.

The leading candidate for a sub-2:06 swim would have to be McIntosh, as she lowered what appeared to be an untouchable world record in the 400 IM last year (Hosszu’s) and she’ll have the chance to take a run at the event in Paris with full focus. Unlike the 2023 World Championships, the 200 IM will take place after the 200 free, 400 free, 200 fly and 400 IM have concluded at the Olympics.

Among the other three, Douglass is probably the leading candidate due to how elite she is individually in fly, breast and free, while McKeown’s recent record onslaught surely puts her in the mix.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 IM (LCM)

Taking the runner-up spot in the poll was the 100 back, where the 57-second barrier is at risk after McKeown lowered the world record down to 57.33 in October. The 23-year-old Aussie has been 57.50 or faster four times, while American Regan Smith has been as fast as 57.57 (2019) and went 57.68 last year.

Unlike some of the other events, if sub-57 were to happen in the 100 back, it would have to come from McKeown, and maybe Smith, but no one else is even close.

In the 100 fly, it is remarkable that Sarah Sjostrom still owns the two fastest swims ever (55.48, 55.53) given that Maggie MacNeil, Zhang Yufei, Torri Huske and Emma McKeon have all been 55.72 or faster.

Sjostrom’s world record feels like it’s due to go down, though Zhang was the swimmer sub-56 last year (55.86).

As for a sub-55 swim, it seems as though that won’t fall anytime soon, unless we see a seismic performance similar to when MacNeil broke the short course world record by more than half a second at the 2022 SC Worlds.

In the 100 breast, 1:04 has seemingly been on the chopping block for more than a decade—we saw a suited Jessica Hardy go 1:04.45 in 2009, and a total of eight swimmers have now broken 1:05.

Lilly King holds the world record at 1:04.13, set back in 2017, and Ruta Meilutyte‘s return to elite form provides some hope that we might see a 1:03, especially after she broke the all-time mark in the 50 in 2023. Meilutyte owns a PB of 1:04.35 from 2013, and went 1:04.62 to win the world title in Fukuoka.

In addition to Meilutyte, King (1:04.75) and Russian Evgeniia Chikunova (1:04.92) broke 1:05 last year.

