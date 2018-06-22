Does Caeleb Dressel Feel Phelps Expectations? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

We had to ask the question, does Caeleb Dressel feel pressure to fill the Michael Phelps void?
Dressel was sixth in the 200m free last summer at U.S. Nationals, but he didn’t swim on Team USA’s 800 free relay at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. Of course Dressel didn’t need an extra event. He tied Michael Phelps‘ World Championship all-time performance (from 2007) with seven gold medals.
Dressel’s response on the Phelps void question came across, as expected, authentic and honest. Dressel doesn’t think Team USA has a talent void.
Following up on the question about Phelps expectations for Tokyo 2020, Dressel acknowledged that his 2017 Worlds performance would put the spotlight on him–but he’s focused on creating his own pressure. Dressel corrected himself, saying, “responsibility, and I like that word a little bit better.” In sum, it sounds like Dressel’s internalizing his motivations, staying true to his own goals no matter how much we predict, argue and/or debate his future.
2018 SUMMER PREDICTIONS? I’m sticking by my previous predictions for Caeleb.
- 20.89 50m free
- 46.9 100m free
- 49 low 100m fly
***Yes, I know that’s toppling three world records from the tech-suit era, and I am fully aware Caeleb will probably swim faster than the times above.
What do you think?
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
He’s his own man…hasn’t seem to be bothered before.
….or now much either. Gotta like his term “responsibility” Good head on his broad butterfly shoulders. Quite mature, bodes well.
If there’s a summer to see what it’s like to try more individual events, then a non-Olympic/Worlds year is the one to do it in. Having the mixed relays creates a dilemma for him I think, as he won’t want to let the team down, but it’s two more swims on top of Phelps’ schedule and 5 relay golds and 3 individuals probably won’t be viewed quite the same as 5 individual and 3 relays in the GOAT conversation (plus we all want to see him swim some other events rather than 100 free 4/5 times). Out of interest Mel, you say you think he’ll go faster than those times, does than mean you think he’ll go 48 for the… Read more »
I agree, I think having the two extra relays this past worlds should put an asterisk next to the fact that he tied phelps’ record. His best distance lends itself to two more events than Phelps had. I think the only other event he could be a gold medal threat in is the 2im