Does Caeleb Dressel Feel Phelps Expectations? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

We had to ask the question, does Caeleb Dressel feel pressure to fill the Michael Phelps void?

Dressel was sixth in the 200m free last summer at U.S. Nationals, but he didn’t swim on Team USA’s 800 free relay at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. Of course Dressel didn’t need an extra event. He tied Michael Phelps‘ World Championship all-time performance (from 2007) with seven gold medals.

Dressel’s response on the Phelps void question came across, as expected, authentic and honest. Dressel doesn’t think Team USA has a talent void.

Following up on the question about Phelps expectations for Tokyo 2020, Dressel acknowledged that his 2017 Worlds performance would put the spotlight on him–but he’s focused on creating his own pressure. Dressel corrected himself, saying, “responsibility, and I like that word a little bit better.” In sum, it sounds like Dressel’s internalizing his motivations, staying true to his own goals no matter how much we predict, argue and/or debate his future.

2018 SUMMER PREDICTIONS? I’m sticking by my previous predictions for Caeleb.

20.89 50m free

46.9 100m free

49 low 100m fly

***Yes, I know that’s toppling three world records from the tech-suit era, and I am fully aware Caeleb will probably swim faster than the times above.

What do you think?

