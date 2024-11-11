Do You Love Swimming? See 493 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 493 Swim Jobs.

BAY CLUB PANTHERS | PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH NEEDED

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director and Head Swim Team Coach, the Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round Panthers USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

Kiefer Aquatics Team & Retail Assistant Manager – Roswell

The Team & Retail Assistant Manager will assist with aspects of effectively running our Kiefer Aquatics retail store including attending and providing sales and service at related swim meet events and teams affiliated with this location. This is a full-time position, 5 varying days per week. Some weekends will be required.

Kiefer Aquatics Team & Retail Assistant Manager – Spring

The Team & Retail Assistant Manager will assist with aspects of effectively running our Kiefer Aquatics retail store including attending and providing sales and service at related swim meet events and teams affiliated with this location. This is a full-time position, 5 varying days per week. Some weekends will be required.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

This position offers the opportunity for a coach to immediately impact the entire aquatics program at De La Salle High School. To enhance the synergy between all aquatic sports (Swimming, Diving, and Water Polo), we are seeking an Assistant Coach who believes in the value of High School Swimming & Diving for athletes at all levels.

Head Coach

The 661 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling infrastructure that promotes positive habits, creating and providing access to recreational facilities and activities, and improving community engagement, with a strong emphasis on supporting underserved and underprivileged youth and communities. We offer financial assistance and grants to charitable organizations and individuals, and develop programs that foster education, health, and community development.

Head Swim Coach

The Village of Pleasant Prairie’s RecPlex, the largest municipal recreation facility in the U.S., is seeking a Head Swim Coach of the Pleasant Prairie Patriots to take charge of our swim program! Nestled on the shores of beautiful Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park, the RecPlex offers a vibrant, teamwork-centered environment where your expertise in swimming can make a splash.

Caltech Assistant Swimming Coach

The part-time, regular Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the coaching and teaching of students, game and practice preparation and execution, compliance with NCAA and conference rules/regulations, assisting with appropriate recruitment of scholar-athletes, and assisting with general team administrative work.

Technical Director (Swimming)

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and visionary Technical Director (TD) to lead the technical development of coaches, athletes, and programs across the nation. The TD will be instrumental in fostering a high-performance environment, enhancing coaching standards, and ensuring a clear pathway for athlete progression.

National Training Centre (NTC) Senior Co-Lead Coach

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and dynamic NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach to lead one of our three main squads within the National Training Centre (NTC) Squad. The NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach will play a pivotal role in guiding elite and developing athletes, driving their preparation for national and international competitions such as the Southeast Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics Head Upper St. Clair Site Coach

5+ years of coaching experience, with coaching experience in a leadership role preferred. College swimmers are also preferred.

Aquatic Director – Campo Family YMCA

Let the next steps in your career be a footprint in the sands of sunny Tampa Bay, Florida. Come join out team!

Age Group Coach

Time commitment TBD based on group: 3-6 practice sessions per week after school and/or Saturdays, 60 to 120 minutes per session. Additional practice for the Summer Season, including possible AM sessions

Graduate Assistant, Swimming and Diving

Responsible for the usual and customary duties associated with assisting in the coaching of an athletic program; responsible for knowledge and skills entailed in the sport being represented.

Part-Time Senior Assistant Coach – Long Island Aquatic Club

Long Island Aquatic Club is a Nationally ranked competitive swimming club that operates out of Eisenhower Park in the Freedom Pool and the Nassau County Aquatic Center. LIAC has consistently been the top-performing New York City Metropolitan Area swim club for the past 20 years. Recognized as one of the most elite competitive swim programs in the United States, we consistently field one of the top 10 teams in USA Swimming’s Virtual Club Championships, and our teams have won Junior National, Sectional, Senior Metropolitan, and Junior Olympic titles.

Open Water Program Lead

Swimming is Australia’s most successful Olympic and Paralympic sport and there has never been a more exciting time to join our sport. Following a successful Paris campaign and with the green and gold runway to Brisbane 2032, we have created this new role to lead the design and delivery of Swimming Australia’s High Performance Endurance and Open Water strategy.

Team Manager – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is seeking a Team Manager / Administrator. This is a full-time position. The Team Administrator will assist with all team and business administrative responsibilities.

Assistant Swim Team Coach

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is seeking a Full Time Assistant Coach. We are a member of the New England Swimming LSC and operate our own 25y by 25m pool with 11scy lanes and upper deck bleacher seating for 400. The facility includes an updated gym plus specialized fitness rooms and classrooms which the team has full access to. We host multiple meets throughout the year.

Lakeside Swim Team Seeks Lead Coach For The Developmental Group

Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville, KY has been a nationally prominent swim team since 1928, producing 12 US Olympians and being named a Gold Medal Club 20 times. The team currently has 400+ members and strives to provide outstanding instruction and training to all levels of swimmers. For more information on our program https://lakesideseahawks.org/

Full Time Age Group Coach – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is seeking a full-time coach. Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach at Centenary College

Head coach is a full time position and has one full time assistant coach and one volunteer assistant currently. There are 25 swimmers on roster with 85% of those freshmen or sophomores.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach – COLLEGE

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach reports directly to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach and is responsible for assisting in the organization and administration of the swim program in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University, Horizon League and NCAA .

Assistant Swim Coach

Location: 3700 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Studio City, CA, USA

Los Angeles Swim Club is a Bronze Medal Club in the Studio City area of Los Angeles

Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach

The assistant coach is charged with working with the head coach in many facets of the program, including the recruitment of prospective student-athletes, game-day coaching and practice preparation, the maintenance of the program’s budget and the development and implementation of a strategic plan for fund raising activities to supplement the operating budget of both the program and the Department of Athletics.

Aquatics Supervisor

Are you passionate about aquatics, water safety, and inspiring others? We’re on the lookout for a dynamic Aquatics Supervisor to lead our vibrant MAC Swim School and Lifeguard programs! This is your chance to make a splash in a role that combines leadership, community engagement, and skill development in a fun, energetic environment.

The Race Club Seeks Full Time Swim Coach

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position. This unique coaching position primarily entails teaching swimmers ages nine and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction and online coaching. The position requires basic computer skills, daily social media engagement on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube with incentives for achieving channel growth goals and being a positive team player who brings creative energy to the table.

Executive Director

COM Aquatics Center is seeking an Executive Director to lead and manage all aspects of the aquatic and physical therapy facility. This dynamic individual will drive strategic initiatives, foster community engagement, and ensure operational excellence. The Executive Director will collaborate with stakeholders, staff, and the board to enhance the center’s impact and uphold its mission.

Swim Director

Directs and supervises program activities to meet the needs of the community and fulfill YCM objectives. Establishes new program activities and expands program within the community in accordance with strategic and operating plans. Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with community organizations.

Lead Age Group Coach

We are seeking a dedicated Age Group Swim Coach to lead our 11-14 age group swimmers. This coach will be responsible for a diverse group of athletes, ranging from state champions/finalists to swimmers working towards divisional standards. The ideal candidate will embody our motto of “Whatever It Takes,” demonstrating a commitment to supporting, motivating, and inspiring our swimmers both in the pool and in life.

Deck Supervisor

Join our Aquatics team! Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for managing the deck operations, ensuring the safety of all patrons, enforcing pool rules, and implementing the branch emergency protocols as needed. Seeking applicant for weekdays 3pm-7pm as well as Saturday mornings to early afternoon hours.

Senior/Senior Prep Coach

Develop and execute comprehensive training programs for the Senior Prep group. Provide individual and group coaching to enhance swimmers’ technique, endurance, and competitive skills.

Assistant Swim Coach – Senior Prep Coach

The University Place Aquatic Club (UPAC) is a community-oriented swim club dedicated to developing athletes and fostering a love for the sport. The team consists of 120 swimmers from novice to National qualifiers.

Swim Instructor

Teach kids how to swim! This position is responsible for teaching swim lessons under the YMCA swim model. Swim Instructors should have experience teaching swim lessons and enjoy working with people, especially children as many lesson opportunities are with children.

Lead Age Group Coach & Meet Administration

The ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge of stroke mechanics and training techniques. This candidate will also be able to communicate effectively and timely with the coaching staff, swimmers and parents as needed.

Aquatics Superintendent

Manages personnel and directs parks and recreation programs and the maintenance of facilities. Coordinates with other departments, government agencies, local businesses and schools.

Hourly Assistant Coaching Position with possible advancement to salary

The Delmar Dolfins Swim Club in Delmar NY is seeking an experienced coach to work with our Jr Groups. The Jr Group comprises of swimmers ranging from 11-14 years of age. Within this group there are 2-3 training groups which progress from initial entry into the Jr program up to graduating into the entry Sr Groups. Swimmers range from “participatory” to “performance” focused.

Sportswriter/Database Coordinator

SwimSwam is looking for a writer and swim database coordinator to join the staff on a full-time basis to help cover the news of swimming.

Aquatics Director

Daland Swim School is looking for a qualified and enthusiastic Aquatics Director to join our team!

Aquatics Front Office Manager

The Office Manager ensures the smooth running of our front office on a day-to-day basis. They uphold excellent customer service standards, supervise and schedule office staff, and promote the registration of all Daland programs while remaining positive and upbeat in a fast, fun, and high-traffic atmosphere.

Swim Coach

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Head Swim and Dive Coach

Delta State University is a proud NCAA Division II member institution. The Head Coach will be responsible for the direction and oversight of the Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive programs and all related coaching functions. Duties include but are not limited to: recruiting, practice and competition preparation, student-athlete development, academic monitoring, staff supervision, alumni relations, budget management, program operations, facility and inventory management, and fundraising.

Aquatics Specialist II (Assistant Swim Coach) – Athletics

The History of the aquatics programs at Punahou are long and rich. Aquatic programs plays an integral role in the student experience. The philosophy of Punahou’s Aquatics Department is to encourage student athletes, within the framework of the educational mission of the school, to be the best that they can be both in and out of the pool. The various programs provide instruction and competition for all levels of ability: from entry-level to college- and Olympic-level athletes.

Age Group Assistant Coach

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking an assistant coach to work with our developmental age group program. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

Water Fitness Instructor

Daland Swim School is seeking a skilled and experienced Water Fitness Instructor to teach groups of all ages and skill levels in water fitness. The instructor will be responsible for conducting safe and effective water fitness lessons that align with the needs and abilities of our swimmers.

Full-Time Assistant Coach

The Senior Assistant Coach will work directly with the Head Coach and Head Age Group coach in all aspects of the program. This position will include leading the Senior Group (high school age athletes who have achieved at the LSC level and are working toward Futures qualifying times) and Middle School Speed group (middle school age athletes who are working toward achieving at the LSC level). In addition, there will be opportunities to work with our National and High-Performance groups

ASSISTANT COACH POSITIONS

CMAC is a rapidly growing club of nearly 300 year-round athletes. We are looking for multiple coaches to assist in our developmental groups and possibly a senior group or top end age group squad. Potential candidate should have a strong competitive swimming background, minimum of 2-3 years of coaching experience, and have the ability to lead large groups of athletes with a progressive, engaging and uplifting attitude.

Masters Swim Coach

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Assistant Coaches

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches for immediate hire . These positions start out as hourly positions. Ideal candidates will be passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development.

Assistant Coach at Palm Desert Swim Club

Palm Desert Swim Club is currently seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and encouraging assistant coach to work with our 12 and under swimmers.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $125, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 117,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 726,000+ fans) and @SwimSwamNEWS on Instagram (with 436,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 28,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 352,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.