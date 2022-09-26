Do You Love Swimming? See 3,923 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,923 Swim Jobs.

ONEFLOW AQUATICS – HEAD COACH

In 2022 ONEflow Aquatics (OFA) will be a service provider at a prominent location in Cairo where we will develop and start an Aquatics Program ranging from Learn-to-swim to Elite team. With our exclusive SwimAmerica license for the whole country of Egypt, OFA will be able to offer a certified and high quality program to all of its users.

NITRO SWIMMING, BEE CAVE, TEXAS (AUSTIN AREA)

I wish it were under different circumstances that we were looking to fill a coaching slot, but sadly the swimming world, and in particular the Kids and Coaches of Nitro lost a great Coach who more importantly was our friend. Steve Wolleben was in his 13th year with us, and he passed away unexpectedly at his home.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – CAPE ANN YMCA

Are you an experienced manager with the ability to lead and inspire a team? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being of others by providing access to important programs and services in the community? This may be the opportunity for you?

SWIM COACHES NEEDED

Varsity assistant-2 positions (shared coaches for St. Catherine’s & St. Christopher’s swim program). Team practice begins Nov 7, 3:45-5:45pm daily through Feb 18. (Winter break for two weeks in December). Meets are either Fridays or Saturdays.

ASSISTANT MANAGER (FULL-TIME OR PART-TIME)

Elsmore Swim Shop is looking to hire an Assistant Manager or looking to hire Assistant Managers (AM) to oversee their location in Walnut Creek, CA at 2054 Treat Blvd. We are a Minnesota based company with stores in Chicago, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin that supply aquatic apparel and merchandise to teams, clubs, and individuals. Elsmore is family owned and has been in business for 40+ years.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

The Aquatics Coordinator is a full-time position in the Recreation Department Aquatics Division and is under the direct supervision of the Operations Superintendent. The primary purpose of the Aquatics Coordinator is to provide outstanding service through warm interactions

FULL TIME SITE DIRECTOR

The Kansas City Blazers, located in Johnson County, Kansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Site Director and age group coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach.

SENIOR COACH PLEASANTON SEAHAWKS

Senior 1 AND Senior 2 coach positions available immediately. The Senior 1 group feeds the Head Coaches group and has highly ranked 13-14-15 year olds. Two 13-14 swimmers from this group made Junior Nationals at the end of the summer season.

MULTIPLE JOBS: AGE GROUP COACHES & SENIOR ELITE ASSISTANT

CMAC is a rapidly growing club of nearly 400 year-round athletes . We are looking for multiple coaches to assist in our developmental groups as well as a senior group lead assistant. Potential candidate should have a strong competitive swimming background, minimum of 2-3 years of coaching experience, and have the ability to lead large groups of athletes with a progressive, engaging and uplifting attitude.

HEAD SWIM COACH

University School of Nashville is looking to fill a head coaching position for the upcoming season. Interested applicants should complete the application at www.usn.org/jobs.

RECRUITMENT FOR AN ACADEMIC STUDY- HIGH-LEVEL SWIMMERS NEEDED

I am a doctoral learner under the direction of Professor Laura Koplewitz in the College of Doctoral Studies at Grand Canyon University. My name is Eetu Karvonen. I am conducting a research study to investigate the life experiences of high-level swimmers.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

A Waterworks Swim School Swim Instructor is primarily responsible for teaching Private and Semi-Private swimming lessons to children. Our Instructors are responsible for progressing their students at the quickest rate possible while ensuring that the students are having fun and enjoying themselves in the lessons.

MULTIPLE JOBS: AGE GROUP SWIM COACH AND DRYLAND COACH

Lower Moreland Swimming is currently seeking a knowledgeable, energetic and reliable applicant for our assistant coach position. The assistant coach reports directly to the Head Coach and is responsible for on deck coaching of our developmental group, age group and senior level groups.

PRE- COMPETITIVE COACH

Eagles Swim Club, based out of the North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek FL. is seeking applications for the position of a Pre-Competitive coach

HEAD VARSITY SWIM COACH

Elizabeth Seton High School is seeking a part- time Head Varsity Swim Coach. We are an all-girls catholic high school located in Bladensburg, Maryland. The ideal candidate will have some coaching experience and a passion for swimming and teaching the sport. Practices and meets take place on weekdays after school and early evenings with almost no weekend dates required. We compete in the WCAC and WMPSSDL leagues.

FULL TIME NATIONAL TEAM ASSISTANT AND AGE GROUP COACH

The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time National Team assistant and age group coach. This position reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach and Associate Head Coach.

HEAD VARSITY SWIM COACH

FULL TIME & PART TIME COACHES NEEDED

Ideal part- time candidates will have some coaching experience as well as energy and passion for swimming. These coaches will work in with our current Lead Coaches and will help support Lead Coaches daily, carrying out the mission and vision of FLEET Swimming. Candidates will be asked to work weekend hours during swim meet sessions (Weekend practices are also a possibility).

SHANGHAI SWIMMING TEAM STRENGTH&CONDITIONING(PERFORMANCE) COACH

Institution introduction:

Under the leadership of the Shanghai Sports Bureau, the Shanghai Elite Sport Training Administrative Center is equipped with 8 sporting departments, a sports hospital, and 11 training centers (namely track and field, swimming, volleyball, table tennis, and badminton, basketball, fencing, boxing, handball, baseball, and softball, gymnastic, shooting and archery, and watersports center), located at Chongming Island Campus, XinZhuang Campus, Oriental Green Boat Center.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is looking for a Head Swim Coach, whose main responsibility is the overall management of the Pleasant Prairie Patriots Swim Team. Employees in this classification must represent the Recreation Department in a professional manner, while instructing and monitoring members, guests, and program participants. A special emphasis on program development and quality instruction.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Albion College Department of Athletics invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. We are especially interested in candidates who will contribute to a campus climate that supports equity, diversity, and belonging.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIM HEAD COACH

Washington DC all-girls private school is looking for a Head Varsity Swim Coach for the upcoming season.

ASST COACH SWIMMING & DIVING

Located five miles from downtown Boston, Tufts University is a Division III member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the highly-competitive New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). Tufts students participate in 30 varsity sports, 20 club sports and a number of intramural sports.

AGE GROUP HEAD COACH. TEAM-OWNED, PRIVATE AQUATIC CENTER.

Trident Aquatics, located just north of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is searching for a dedicated, enthusiastic and progressive coach who loves mentoring and developing age group swimmers! Trident is a relatively small club, (approx 90 swimmers) and as such, strives to provide very individualized attention to our swimmers. We embrace a continuous learning culture and take advantage of emerging technology in our sport.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Under the direction of the Director of Competitive Aquatics, the Assistant Director of Competitive Swimming is responsible for management and supervision of the Competitive Aquatic Department including the management, supervision and evaluation of the swim team program.

SWIM HEAD COACH

International Swim Coach Vacancy to motivate and develop each athletes’ skills, attitudes,and habits that will guide them toward success, personal growth, and good character. To provide examples of fair play, team building, and respect. Also,Provide leadership and motivation to excel.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH / ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the CEO and/or Aquatics Director the Head Swim Team Coach oversees the operations of the Westfield YMCA Wave Swim Team. Develops, organizes and implements high quality YMCA and USA competitive swimming program.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

YWCA Central Maine is searching for a highly qualified individual to fill the full-time position of Aquatics Director. This full-time, benefits eligible position works a flexible schedule to meet the overall needs of the YWCA pool facility and Aquatics programs. The Aquatics Director is responsible for the design, compliance, and oversight of the aquatics programming content, including a robust swim lessons program, daily operations, pool equipment, special events (splash parties), and staff supervision.

Hamilton Aquatics Seeks Head Performance Age Group Coach

We are looking for an enthusiastic full-time Head Performance Age Group Coach to be based in Dubai, UAE. If you are looking to develop your career in coaching, this is the right job for you. Apply now to join our growing and passionate team!

Varsity Swim Coach Opportunity, Radnor High School

Radnor High School, 130 King of Prussia Road, Wayne, Radnor, PA 19087. Radnor High School is a school with high values, strong academic and athletic communities and a reputation that is recognized most recently for being the #3 ranked Pennsylvania high school according to U.S. News and World Report.

Co Head Coach – Campolindo Cababa Club Recreational Swim Team

The Campolindo Cabana Club (CCC) Swim team is seeking a Co-Head Coach for the 2022-23 swim season. The age groups would include 11-18 year old recreational swimmers. The CCC Swim Team is located in Moraga and is part of the Orinda Moraga Pool Association, one of the premier recreational swim leagues in California. This community based team was established in 1968. The team currently has 160+ members, along with an additional 40 children that participate in our Learn to Swim program and Mini Marlins Program.

Head Coach

Vacaville Swim Club, a 501 (C) (3) swim organization located in Vacaville, California (since 1965) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Coach. Currently Vacaville Swim Club has approximately 220 swimmers in our year-round program. The goal of our team is to provide our community an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve “Success at Every Level”.

Commercial and Facility Sales Manager

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Marketing Specialist

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Lead Age Group Coach

Arizona Dolphins is a quickly rising team in Phoenix, Arizona. We operate out of two pools and service 220 swimmers. Arizona Dolphins has moved through the VCC ranking starting from 805 in 2019 to 326 in 2022 with aspirations of top 200 in the near future.

MSA SWIM SENIOR DEV COACH

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Senior and Senior Developmental Programs coaching primarily 13 and Overs swimmers, but may assist some with 12 and Under practices. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

Part Time Age Group Coach

Temecula Swim Club (TMEC) is looking for a Part Time Assistant Coach to bring on to our amazing staff.

The ideal candidate will be coaching practice Monday – Friday in the late afternoons/evenings. Possibility of coaching on Saturdays and at meets as well in the future.

The ideal candidate will help out with everything from our “Stroke School”, to potentially having their own Age Group Group on our team depending on availability, experience, needs of the club, etc.

Assistant Swimming Coach — Amherst College

Amherst College invites applications for the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. Given Amherst’s distinction as one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country, the successful candidate will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work towards supporting a broadly diverse community.

Age Group Coach

Aquatex Swim Team in Round Rock, TX, is searching for two age-group coaches to assist with our age group programs. An Assistant Head Coach, and an Assistant Coach.

Assistant Coach – Part Time

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a part-time assistant coach. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

Assistant Coaches

Established in 1998, Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, a level 2 USA swim club, has openings for strong, energetic, and dynamic Assistant Coaches for our USA Swimming team. Located to the east of Memphis in Collierville, Tennessee, MTAC is comprised of aquatic athletes from novice to Junior National qualifiers, ranging in age from 5 to 18 years.

La Mirada Armada Seeks Sr Assistant Swimming Coach

The Senior Assistant Coach for the La Mirada Armada shall supervise and direct the Senior 2 athletes in our program. There will be a substantial amount of coordination with the National and Senior 1 groups of the program. The Senior 2 coach will make all group and training assignments, make all assistant coaching assignments and schedule all meets assignments for athletes and coaches. The Senior 2 coach shall also be responsible for all administrative responsibilities connected to operation of their group. The Senior 2 Armada coach will be responsible for certain travel meets each season, Futures, Sectionals and down.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach – Keiser University

4x Men’s NAIA National Champions (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)

1x Women’s NAIA National Champion (2022)

132 NAIA All-American Men’s swimmers and 93 Women’s NAIA All-Americans

Keiser University captured the 2021 NAIA Learfield Directors’ Cup

Swim Coach

Coaching Job Description: As Coach, develop and implement the logistical and administrative aspects of the Nampa Swim Team.

Site Lead Coach

Cascade Swim Club (CSC) is searching for energetic Site Lead Coaches to work with Age Group swimmers. Site Lead Coaches are the primary instructional coach for a site. Our coaches are passionate about igniting a love for the sport, developing swimmers to reach their goals, encouraging team spirit and fostering good sportsmanship.

Devon Preparatory School Seeks Swimming Coach

Devon Preparatory School, a Catholic, college preparatory school for young men in grade six to twelve, is seeking a Swimming Coach to join our Athletics Department- immediately.

Aquatics Director

Min annual salary: $58,500

The Aquatics Director under the direction of the Executive Director is responsible for organizing and implementing diverse and safe swim program, which will incorporate large group and individual activities, swim lessons for all ages and promote program participation.

China Shanghai Swimming Team Coach Recruitment

Have elite athlete training background with a historical result of top three in the Olympic Games or world championships (as an athlete); or have elite athlete training experience as a coach, with a historical result of coaching athletes won the Olympic top 3 or world championship top 3.

Strong career/vocational stability as willing to work in Shanghai for long term.

Enthusiasm to develop with Shanghai Swimming Team and be capable of managing and taking charge of youth swimming training.

Salary: The monthly salary is 8000 US dollars (after tax).

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach

Seattle University is a highly selective, independent, Catholic, Jesuit institution adjacent to downtown Seattle, and is seeking a dynamic and proven athletics department professional to serve as its Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming.

