Division III La Verne Adds Freestyler Sara Dawidian (2023)

Sara Dawidian has announced her commitment to swim and study creative writing at the University of La Verne this upcoming fall. Dawidian hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, where she graduated from the Eagles Homeschool Co-Op, and swims with the Las Vegas Swim Club.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to swim and study creative writing at the University of La Verne. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who’ve gotten me to this point. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue competing for the next four years. Go Leos!”

Dawidian primarily swims freestyle events, but has also done well in backstroke and fly. She recently closed out her high school swimming career at the Nevada High School State Championship (4A), where she recorded top-eight finishes in the 200 free (2:08.74) and 100 back (1:05.81).

In February, Dawidian set a slew of personal best times at the CCS Age Group Championship. She took 5th in the 100 back in a best time of 1:05.00, while in the 100 fly she finished 6th, also in best time-fashion (1:05.08). At the Desert Regional meet, Dawidian lowered her 100 back even further to 1:04.58.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 27.47

100 free – 59.63

200 free – 2:06.61 (altitude adjusted)

100 back – 1:04.58

100 fly – 1:05.08

Located in California, the University of La Verne is an NCAA Division III program in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). The Leopards are led by head coach Pat Skehan, who has been at the helm of the program since 2012.

Dawidian would have been the team’s top performer in the 200 freestyle this past season, as well as the 2nd-fastest performer in the 100 backstroke. Leading the way in the 100 back was Maddie Grove, who clocked a season best time of 1:04.39 at the La Verne Winter Invitational. Grove will still be on campus when Dawidian arrives, giving them the chance to build up depth in the event.

Dawidian is joined by Ellie Sorter, Keilani Greer, Lily Florez, Neve Dagdagan, Kate Rutlege, Dottie Barrera, Sarah Garay, Taylor Stute, and Lindsey Habegger in La Verne’s incoming class of 2027 this fall.

