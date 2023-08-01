Division I Siena College Welcomes Nine Commits To Campus This Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Siena College in the suburbs of Albany, New York has announced the addition of nine commits for the class of 2027, with eight swimmers and one diver. The team finished sixth out of 10 schools at the 2023 MAAC Championship, just over 40 points behind fifth place Canisius.

Mea Amedio joins the team from the suburbs of Albany as well. Amedio is her high school state record holder in the 100 free, a 2x team captain at The Albany Academies and an Eastern Zones and Sectional Qualifier.

Amedio’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 52.60

200 free: 1:55.88

200 IM: 2:09.28

Her 200 IM would have made the team’s conference ‘A’ final while her 100 and 200 free would have made the ‘B’ final. She also will make an impact on the team’s freestyle relays as her 100 free would have been second on the team and her 200 free would have been fourth on the team this past season.

Natalie Blume will travel across the country from Edmonds, Washington. She was a team captain for Bishop Blanchet High School. She most recently placed 7th in the 100 free and 9th in the 200 free at the 2022 Washington 3A High School State Meet. Blume also is a Sectionals and Western Senior Zones qualifier.

Blume’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 53.51

200 free: 1:55.76

500 free: 5:14.56

Blume’s best 200 and 500 free times would have made the conference’s ‘B’ final. Her 200 free would have been fourth on the team this season.

Maria Candelora will travel north from Jacksonville, Florida where she was a team captain for Bishop Kenny High School as well as a FHSAA Student-Athlete Representative and Board Member.

Candelora’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 54.48

200 free: 1:56.72

500 free: 5:14.15

1000 free: 10:50.69

Candelora’s times would have made the conference ‘B’ final of the 200 free and 500 free.

Carsyn Ide also joins the team from Florida where she was named to the Naples Daily News All-Area Team in 2021 and 2022 as well as to the 2023 Southwest Florida Sports Awards All-Region Girls Swimming Team.

Ide’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 53.08

200 free: 1:55.56

100 fly: 57.51

100 back: 58.63

Ide’s best times would have made the ‘B’ final of the 100 fly, 100 back, 100 free, and 200 free. Her 100 fly and 100 back would have led the team this season, and her 100 and 200 frees would have been third.

Hope Ivanovich joins the team from Trumbull, Connecticut where she was a three-time CT Swimming Scholar Athlete and was the Chapter President the Trumbull High School Best Buddies Club.

Ivanovich’s best times are:

1000 free: 10:26.14

1650 free: 17:31.86

100 fly: 57.20

200 fly: 2:05.45

Her best times would have made the top 8 of the 1650 free as well as been in the ‘A’ final of the 100 and 200 fly’s. She also would have led the team in all three events this past season.

Sydney Murray will stay in-state and is the lone diver of the class. She was a scholar-athlete at Avon High School in Avon, New York.

Camryn Raines arrives from Severna Park, Maryland and is a seven-time Maryland State Finalist and also served as a USA Athlete Representative.

Raines’ best times are:

50 free: 24.30

100 free: 52.92

200 free: 1:58.40

200 back: 2:10.20

Raines’ best 50 and 100 free times would have made the ‘B’ final at the conference meet this season. In addition, both events would have been second on the team bringing a boost to their relays.

Alice Scalmani arrives from North Haven, Connecticut where she was a team captain for North Haven High School as well as a four-time scholar-athlete.

Scalmani’s best times are:

200 IM: 2:13.07

400 IM: 4:42.97

100 breast: 1:09.36

200 breast: 2:28.88

Scalmani’s times would have made the ‘B’ final of the 400 IM.

Mary Ellen Stratman arrives from Greenfield, Indiana where she was a Sectional Champion, Conference Champion, and High School State Qualifier. She also qualified for club sectionals.

Stratman’s best times are:

100 fly: 59.47

100 back: 1:00.32

100 free: 55.65

