Distance Freestyler Emma O’Neill Commits to Birmingham Southern for 2022-23

Emma O’Neill from Pensacola, Florida, has committed to NCAA Division III’s Birmingham Southern College for 2022-23 and beyond. A senior at Pensacola High School, O’Neill does her year-round swimming with Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club and specializes in distance freestyle.

O’Neill represented Pensacola High School at the 2021 FHSAA Class 2A State Championships, where she placed 6th in the 500 free (5:08.48) and 9th in the 200 free (1:56.59). Both times were lifetime bests. She has also improved her times in the 50 free and 200 back during her senior year. Last summer, O’Neill swam PBs in the LCM 200 free (2:17.69), 800 free (9:46.45), 100 back (1:20.16), and 100 fly (1:17.02) at GPAC’s Tom Lalor Invitational. She swam the 100/200/400/1500 free at the Southeastern LSC Championships.

This winter, she competed at the Short Course version of the same meet, swimming the 50/100/200/500/1650 free.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:57.10

1000 free – 10:45.77

500 free – 5:08.48

200 free – 1:56.59

100 free – 55.11

50 free – 25.71

Birmingham Southern competes in the Southern Athletic Association of NCAA’s Division III. The women won the 2022 conference title for the sixth straight time. O’Neill’s best 1650 free time would have placed her second in the event at the 2022 SAA Championships. She would have tied for first place in the 500 free with BSC senior Mary Katherine Stewart, who won the A final with 5:08.48. She also would have scored in the A final of the 1650 free.

O’Neill will overlap three years with Mary Louise LeMieux and Ella Falco, both of whom were A-finalists in the 200/500 free and top-8 finishers in the mile.

