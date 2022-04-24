Futures-qualifying Distance Freestyler Lea Nader (2022) Commits to Davidson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lea Nader from San Antonio, Texas, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Davidson College beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m extremely excited to finally announce my commitment to likely further my academic and swimming career at Davidson College. I can’t wait to see what the next four years have in store for me!!!! Go Wildcats!!!”

Nader is a senior at San Antonio’s Ronald Reagan High School. She does her year-round swimming with Alamo Area Aquatic Association and specializes in mid-distance and distance free, 200 strokes, and 400 IM. Nader is a four-year letter winner on the Reagan Swimming & Diving team. She is a AAAA team record-holder in the 1000 and 1650 freestyles and a Bill Walker Pool record-holder in the 1650 free. In high school, she won the 1650 free at TISCAs in 2019, was District champion in the 500 free in 2020 and 2021, and was Regional silver medalist in the 500 free in 2020 and 2021 and bronze medalist in 2022.

In club swimming, Nader hit a number of PBs in February 2020, just before the COVID shutdown. She then kicked off 2021 with best times in the SCY 200 fly and 200 IM, before notching PBs in the LCM 50/200/400 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM in the spring and summer. She wrapped up the year with new times in the SCY 100 back and 100 fly in December. So far this year, Nader has gone a lifetime best in the 200 back at College Station Sectionals.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:13.09

1000 free – 10:19.84

500 free – 5:01.65

200 free – 1:55.63

200 back – 2:07.56

200 fly – 2:09.65

400 IM – 4:38.78

Nader’s best times would have ranked among Davidson’s top-5 in the 500/1650 free and 200 back this past season. She will join fellow commit Cate Phipps in the Wildcats’ class of 2026.

