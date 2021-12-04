South Carolina State Record-Holder Cate Phipps Sends Verbal to Davidson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Davidson College has picked up a verbal commitment from South Carolina state record-holder Cate Phipps for its class of 2026. She is a year-round swimmer at Gamecocks Aquatics and she is a senior at Trinity Collegiate School.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Davidson College. Thank you to all of my friends, family, coaches and teammates who have supported me along the way. Go Cats!

Phipps is a 3-time 2021 SCISA AAA State champion. The Trinity Collegiate senior won two individual events and was a member of one of her school’s title winning relays. She dominated the women’s 50 free, touching first by 0.56 seconds. Her winning time of 24.28 was a personal best and earned her a new South Carolina State record.

She went even faster, anchoring her team’s 200 free relay. She split a 23.94 in the 50 free, coming from behind Porter Gaud High School for the gold medal. Phipps followed that up with another title and State record in the 100 free. She blasted out a time of 52.98 in the event, getting to the wall two seconds ahead of the silver medalist.

She completed the meet with a silver medal in the 400 free relay. Again, she anchored for Trinity Collegiate, finishing in a 100 free time of 53.50.

In addition to her State records, Phipps now holds all eight of Trinity Collegiate School’s individual records and she is a member of the three record-breaking relays.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.28

100 free – 52.98

100 back – 58.77

100 breast – 1:09.25

Davidson College finished third at the 2021 Atlantic 10 Championships. Sophomore Shelby Stanley was named the A-10 Most Oustanding Female Performer after a taking home two individual golds and 1 silver at the conference champs. She won the 100 and 200 fly and was runner-up in the 50 free.

Phipps will join the Wildcats’ roster in the fall of 2022. The sprint free specialist will be a member of the team’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.