Maggie MacNeil on Chasing 22.9 in the 50 Back, Post Olympic Break

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.92

2021 NCAA Cutline – 52.70

Pool Record – 49.26

Olivia Bray was out just a tad faster at the first wall, but Maggie MacNeil quickly reeled in the Longhorn, then powered ahead on the third length, ultimately winning by over a second with a time of 49.97. With that time, the Michigan senior becomes the first woman under 50.0 this season.

Bray and her Texas teammate Emma Sticklen touched 2nd and 3rd in 51.07 and 51.10, moving them up to #4 and #5 in the NCAA so far this season. Michigan’s Olivia Carter wasn’t too far behind, taking 4th in 51.54. The rest of the A-final finished between 52.47 and 52.69, all just under seasons’ NCAA invite time (although there’s a strong chance those invite times will be substantially faster this year).