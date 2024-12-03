Destin Lasco Making Return To Cal With No 200 Backstroke (Psych Sheets)

2024 Minnesota Invite

December 4-7, 2024

SCY (25 Yards)

University of Minnesota

NCAA record holder Destin Lasco is making his return to competition for Cal this fall and is entered in the lineup at the team’s midseason meet this weekend in Minnesota. Lasco will swim the 200 IM, 100 back, and 100 free.

Over the summer, Lasco told SwimSwam that he would return for his COVID-19 fifth year but has yet to compete for the Golden Bears this season. He is entered in all three events with “NT” so he will swim in the early heats of prelims. Lasco won the 200 IM at 2024 NCAAs on day 2, finished 5th in the 100 back, and set a new NCAA record in the 200 back on the final day of competition.

Last year, Lasco swam the 200 IM, 100 back, and 200 back at midseason. He most notably swam a 1:38.34 in the 200 back, a time that would sit at #5 in the NCAA this season after round 1 of midseason invites.

Fellow graduate student Bjorn Seeliger will also swim out of the early heats for an event as he has not swam the 100 freestyle this season. He finaled in the 50 and 100 freestyles at 2024 NCAAs, finishing 5th in the 50 (18.54) and 8th in the 100 (41.80). Seeliger only competed in one meet this fall for the roster. Seeliger is the top seed in the 50 free with a 19.34.

Also highlighting the men’s roster for Cal is Keaton Jones who represented the US this summer at the Paris Olympics. Jones is entered in the 200 and 500 freestyles along with the 100 and 200 backstrokes. He is the top seed in the 200 backstroke.

Cal graduate student Isabelle Stadden is entered in five individual events. She is the top seed in the 200 IM (1:59.03), 100 back (51.33), and 200 back (1:51.38). She also is entered in the 50 free and 100 fly. The 100 fly has not recently been in her midseason/championship meet lineup, although she swam the event at the 2021 Minnesota Invite.

Harvard is one of numerous teams that will also be in attendance. The women sent one swimmer, Anya Mostek to 2024 NCAAs. Mostek is entered in the 50 and 100 freestyles along with the 100 and 200 backstrokes.