KY Open Water State Champion Clay Baumann Commits To Cornell (2025)

Distance freestyle specialist Clay Baumann has flipped his commitment from Indiana University to Cornell University for next fall, where he will study and swim. Baumann is currently a senior at Saint Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and trains with the Lakeside Swim Team.

Baumann was a two-time champion at the 2024 Kentucky 13&O SCY Championship, winning the 500 free (4:31.95) and 1650 free (15:44.26). He also earned his best time in the 100 fly at the meet, finishing 8th in 51.30.

Additionally, he was a two-time runner-up at the 2024 KHSAA State Championship in the 500 free (4:34.03) and 200 free (1:40.16) as a junior.

Baumann secured his best times in the 200 free (1:39.77) and 500 free (4:30.53) at the 2024 GA DYNA Southern Premier (SCY) in March. He finished 14th in the 200 free and 7th in the 500 free.

In 2023, he recorded his best SCY times in the 1650 free and the 1000 free. Baumann went 15:37.94 in the mile at the Speedo Southern Premier, securing 4th place. His best 1000 free time comes from his split in the mile at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships East, where he swam 15:40.82 in the event, with a 1000 free split of 9:25.46.

Baumann is also an open water swimmer. He was the 2023 KYLSC Open Water State Champion in the 2500 free, posting a time of 30:01.85.

Top SCY Times

200 Free – 1:39.77

500 Free – 4:30.53

1000 Free (split) – 9:25.46

1650 Free – 15:37.94

Cornell ranked 7th out of 8 teams at the Ivy League Championships for the men last season, the same as the previous year. Baumann has the potential to help strengthen the distance group at Cornell. His 1000 free split time of 9:25.46 would have been the 3rd fastest on the team last season, while his mile time of 15:37.94 would have been the 2nd fastest. The best distance swimmer last season at Cornell, sophomore Julian Correa, held times of 4:21.25 in the 500, 9:12.93 in the 1000, and 15:27.01 in the mile.

Baumann will join Duke Garvin, Leonel Cerda, Soren Koschmann, Will Chen, and Quinn Caputo as part of the 2025 recruiting class for Cornell. Garvin is also a strong distance swimmer, with times of 4:29.82 in the 500 free, 9:19.65 in the 1000 free, and 15:31.56 in the mile.

