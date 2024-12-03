High School Only Swimmer Seth Crow To Stay In-State With Commitment To ASU For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Seth Crow from Scottsdale, Arizona has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at ASU beginning in fall 2025.

“I am beyond proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University. I would like to thank my coaches: Coach Joe, Coach Jeff, Coach Ron, Coach Richie, and my Coaches at Chaparral High School, Patrick Park and Russel Kryzanowski, who have gotten me to this point. I would also like to thank my mom, dad, brother, and sister, as well as the athletes who have pushed me to this level. Thank you Coach Herbie Behm for giving me this opportunity! I cant wait to step on deck a Sun Devil in the 2025-2026 season!”

Crow does not swim year round, but has still had great success at the high school level with Chaparral High School. Crow also does not do doubles, only swimming in the evening with Chaparral.

Last fall as a junior, Crow captured the Arizona Division I State Titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He swam a 20.00 in the 50 and a 45.16 in the 100. He also helped Chaparral’s 200 medley relay to a win as well as the school’s 200 free relay to 2nd.

Swimming even faster this fall, Crow defended his individual titles, swimming a 19.63 in the 50 and a 44.15 in the 100. He also anchored the school’s 200 free relay to a win as he split a 19.77.

Crow’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 19.63

100 free: 44.15

The Arizona State men captured the 2024 NCAA team title and were led by Leon Marchand, Hubert Kos, and Ilya Kharun. Kharun remains on the Sun Devils and is in his sophomore season.

Based on his best times, Crow will add depth to the the already strong sprint group with ASU. His 50 free time from this month would sit at #9 on the team this year. Kharun. (18.51) and Jonny Kulow (18.78) have both been sub-19 this year. The team also showed off its sprint depth at midseason as they had seven men split sub-19 seconds on the 200 free relay at midseason. ASU is also home to sprinter Michael Andrew as he is training there as a pro.

Crow will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Harrison Smith, Noah Mudadu, Ali Sayed, Jack Troy, Hayden Hakes, and Hudson Evans.

