Denison’s Kustritz, Wang Earn CoSIDA D3 All-America Team Member of the Year

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced their selections for the 2019-2020 Division III Academic All-America Division III At-Large teams, as well as Team Member of the Year. Each year CoSIDA selects Academic All-America teams in multiple sports categories, with each category then having a Team Member of the Year within it.

Swimming and diving fall into the “At-Large” category. Within Division III, sports such as Football, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Softball, Men’s Track/cross country, Women’s Track/cross country, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer, Baseball, and Volleyball receive awards, while all other sports, including swimming, are lumped into the “At-Large” category. Each year a winner is chosen among the winner of each sport, as well the at-large category, to be honored as the Athlete of the Year.

This year, the at-large category was led by swimmers on both the men’s and women’s sides. A pair of teammates at Denison, KT Kustritz and Bebe Wang, were both chosen as the top representatives for the at-large category, being honored as the female and male All-America Team Members of the Year, respectively.

Kustritz was a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America selection in both 2018 and 2019. The NCAA D3 record-holder in the 100 breast, she was a five-time national champion, as well as 27 time CSCAA D3 All-American. She is a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier and will leave Denison holding seven team records. Academically was a three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American and graduated Denison with a 3.74 GPA in the field of health, exercise, and sports studies.

Wang was also honored as the Team Member of the Year, marking the second straight year in which he has received this award. He was a 5-time national champion as well as 15-time All-American during his four years at Denison. A 3-time CSCAA Scholar All-American, Wang was selected earlier this year as one of the recipients of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships, a $10,000 scholarships given to 21 winter athletes across all levels of the NCAA. Wang graduated from Denison with a GPA of 3.91 while majoring in Physics.

Kustritz and Wang were far from the only swimmers and divers named to the 2019-2020 Academic All-America At-Large teams. They were joined by 16 women and 8 men across the three teams, making swimming one of the sports with the most representatives.

2019-2020 Division III All-America At-Large Teams

Women’s Team

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Field Hockey Nicole Andriani Montclair State University Sr. 3.98 Business Management / Administration
Lacrosse Liza Barr Gettysburg College Sr. 3.9 Organization & Management Studies
Swimming Mikayla Bisignani Johns Hopkins University Jr. 3.98 Molecular & Cellular Biology / Psychology
Fencing Erin Chen Johns Hopkins University Sr. 3.9 Molecular & Cellular Biology
Swimming Honore Collins New York University Sr. 3.55 Business
Swimming Anne Shirley Dassow Grove City College Sr. 3.98 Biology
Golf Anna Foley DePauw University Sr. 4 Biochemistry
Field Hockey Arielle Johnston Salisbury University Sr. 4 Community Health
Swimming KT Kustritz Denison University Sr. 3.74 Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
Ice Hockey Emily Lambert Norwich University Sr. 4 International Business / Spanish
Lax, Fld. Hky. Erin Nicholas Middlebury College Jr. 3.8 Molecular Biology / Biochemistry
Gymnastics Emma Schulz SUNY Cortland Jr. 3.98 Biology
Tennis Nicole Tan Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sr. 3.85 Neuroscience
Swimming Deborah Wen MIT Jr. 4 Physics & Chemistry / Biology
Swimming Natalie Zaravella Denison University Sr. 3.87 Economics / Global Commerce
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Reilly Armstrong Aurora University Gr. 4.00/4.00 MBA (G)
Golf Taylor Beckwith Whittier College Sr. 3.98 Psychology
Lacrosse Kyra Bednarski Stevens Institute of Technology Sr. 3.47 Mechanical Engineering
Lacrosse Regan Cook York College (Pa.) Sr. 3.97 Sport Management
Tennis Kristin Dantzler Randolph-Macon College Sr. 4 Archaeology / Greek
Swimming Rebecca Erwin Birmingham-Southern College Sr. 3.92 Biology
Lax, Fld. Hky. Kara Finnerty Bowdoin College Sr. 3.8 Government & Legal Studies / Francophone Studies
Swimming Maddie Ford Connecticut College Jr. 3.99 Computer Science / Art
Field Hockey Devon Goetz MIT Sr. 3.8 Mechanical Engineering / Brain & Cognitive Sciences
Swimming Emily Hageboeck Washington and Lee University Sr. 3.84 Accounting
Field Hockey Jillian Hughes Salisbury University Sr. 3.8 Community Health
Gymnastics Cassidy Marquette Ithaca College Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry
Water Polo Victoria Rose Meek California Lutheran University Sr. 3.92 Criminology & Criminal Justice
Lacrosse Hannah Stein Baldwin Wallace University Sr. 3.99 International Business
Gymnastics Tali Twomey Springfield College Sr. 3.9 Rehabilitation & Disability Studies
Field Hockey Casey Wagner Rowan University Sr. 3.99 Chemical Engineering
Swimming Blake Zhou MIT Sr. 3.76 Brain & Cognitive Science
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Sadie Camilliere Swarthmore College Sr. 4 Psychology / Linguistics
Tennis Ellen Druebbisch University of Lynchburg Jr. 4 Biomedical Science
Swimming Ellen Gilbert Illinois Wesleyan University So. 4 Psychology
Crew Christine Hovermale Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sr. 3.9 Actuarial Mathematics
Swimming Macy Klein St. Catherine University So. 4 Exercise & Sport Science / Pre-Physical Therapy
Tennis Maddy Knoll St. Catherine University Sr. 4 Biology / Chemistry / Psychology
Swimming Agnes Lo University of Chicago Sr. 3.64 Environmental & Urban Studies
Swimming Emmie Mirus Kenyon College Jr. 3.85 Sociology / Spanish
Lacrosse Addy Mitchell Middlebury College Jr. 3.85 International Global Studies
Swimming Emma Nicklas-Morris Carnegie Mellon University Sr. 3.89 Psychology
Tennis Ally Persky Washington University in St. Louis Jr. 4 Chemical Engineering
Tennis Madeline Slicker University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Sr. 3.99 Special Education
Swimming Lilia Staszel MIT Sr. 3.84 Computer Science / Economics / Data Science

Academic All-America® of the Year: KT Kustritz, Denison University

Men’s Team

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Walker Anderson Hobart College Jr. 4 History / Psychology
Ice Hockey Tom Aubrun Norwich University Sr. 3.79 Business Management
Ice Hockey Gianluca Baggetta Utica College Gr. 3.99/3.97 Fraud & Financial Crime Investigation
Swimming Justin Britton Carnegie Mellon University Jr. 4 Information Systems
Swimming Bouke Edskes MIT Sr. 3.84 Mechanical Engineering
Wrestling David Flynn Augsburg University Sr. 3.84 Management
Wrestling Victor Gliva Augsburg University Sr. 4 Accounting
Swimming Drake Horton Denison University Jr. 3.8 Data Analytics
Volleyball David Lehman Stevens Institute of Technology Sr. 3.74 Computer Engineering
Swimming Trevor Maxfield Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Gr. 4.00/4.00 Applied Mathematics
Tennis Bernardo Neves Washington University in St. Louis Sr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering
Tennis Michael O’Neil (2) Gustavus Adolphus College Sr. 4 Philosophy / Economics
Skiing Tyler Radtke St. Olaf College Sr. 4 Economics
Swimming Sam Ubellacker MIT Sr. 3.92 Electrical Engineering / Computer Science
Swimming Bebe Wang Denison University Sr. 3.91 Physics
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Fencing Chris Armstrong Brandeis University Sr. 3.98 Chemistry / Physics
Wrestling Stanley Bleich Baldwin Wallace University Jr. 3.85 Religion
Ice Hockey Ryan Bloom University of New England Sr. 3.95 Neuroscience
Golf Brett Buckingham Augsburg University Sr. 4 Marketing / Management
Skiing MacIntyre Henderson Babson College Sr. 3.93 Finance & Real Estate
Golf Harrison Hicks University of Texas at Dallas Sr. 4 Neuroscience
Water Polo Clyde Huibregtse MIT Sr. 3.92 Mathematics for Computer Science / Physics
Volleyball Evan Lindley New York University Sr. 3.94 Chemistry
Swimming Jamie Lovette Williams College Jr. 3.83 Computer Science / Mathematics
Lacrosse Brendan Markovic Randolph-Macon College Sr. 4 Business Finance
Golf Brian Peccie Washington and Lee University Sr. 3.88 Economics / Mathematics
Skiing Paul Rechberger Castleton University Jr. 4 Business Administration
Ice Hockey Connor Rodericks Connecticut College Sr. 3.93 Economics
Golf Daniel Settecerri Hope College Sr. 3.99 Biology
Tennis Boris Sorkin Tufts University Jr. 3.89 Biochemistry
Golf Rob Wuethrich Illinois Wesleyan University Jr. 3.83 Accounting
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Matthew Chen Case Western Reserve University Jr. 3.88 Nutritional Biochemistry & Metabolism
Ice Hockey Gabriel Chicoine Norwich University Jr. 3.97 Mechanical Engineering
Swimming Giorgio DelGrosso New York University Sr. 3.66 Individualized Study
Tennis Vishnu Joshi Johns Hopkins University Jr. 3.89 Computer Engineering / Computer Science
Ice Hockey Conlan Keenan SUNY Geneseo Sr. 3.51 Communication
Wrestling Tyler Marsh Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sr. 3.93 Mechanical Engineering
Lacrosse Peter Pittroff Denison University Sr. 3.8 Communication
Tennis Tyler Raclin University of Chicago Sr. 3.71 Computer Science
Lacrosse Dylan Rice Christopher Newport University Jr. 3.98 Finance
Water Polo Zack Rossman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sr. 3.85 Computer Science
Wrestling Ben Sarasin University of Chicago So. 3.95 Economics
Lacrosse Max Scott Oberlin College Sr. 4 Biology
Ice Hockey Tim Sestak Wesleyan University Sr. 3.81 Molecular Biology / Biochemistry
Tennis Nate Wang Washington & Jefferson College Jr. 3.88 Biochemistry

Academic All-America® of the Year: Bebe Wang, Denison University

 

 

 

 

