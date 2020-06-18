Denison’s Kustritz, Wang Earn CoSIDA D3 All-America Team Member of the Year

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced their selections for the 2019-2020 Division III Academic All-America Division III At-Large teams, as well as Team Member of the Year. Each year CoSIDA selects Academic All-America teams in multiple sports categories, with each category then having a Team Member of the Year within it.
Swimming and diving fall into the “At-Large” category. Within Division III, sports such as Football, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Softball, Men’s Track/cross country, Women’s Track/cross country, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer, Baseball, and Volleyball receive awards, while all other sports, including swimming, are lumped into the “At-Large” category. Each year a winner is chosen among the winner of each sport, as well the at-large category, to be honored as the Athlete of the Year.
This year, the at-large category was led by swimmers on both the men’s and women’s sides. A pair of teammates at Denison, KT Kustritz and Bebe Wang, were both chosen as the top representatives for the at-large category, being honored as the female and male All-America Team Members of the Year, respectively.
Kustritz was a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America selection in both 2018 and 2019. The NCAA D3 record-holder in the 100 breast, she was a five-time national champion, as well as 27 time CSCAA D3 All-American. She is a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier and will leave Denison holding seven team records. Academically was a three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American and graduated Denison with a 3.74 GPA in the field of health, exercise, and sports studies.
Wang was also honored as the Team Member of the Year, marking the second straight year in which he has received this award. He was a 5-time national champion as well as 15-time All-American during his four years at Denison. A 3-time CSCAA Scholar All-American, Wang was selected earlier this year as one of the recipients of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships, a $10,000 scholarships given to 21 winter athletes across all levels of the NCAA. Wang graduated from Denison with a GPA of 3.91 while majoring in Physics.
Kustritz and Wang were far from the only swimmers and divers named to the 2019-2020 Academic All-America At-Large teams. They were joined by 16 women and 8 men across the three teams, making swimming one of the sports with the most representatives.
2019-2020 Division III All-America At-Large Teams
Women’s Team
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Field Hockey
|Nicole Andriani
|Montclair State University
|Sr.
|3.98
|Business Management / Administration
|Lacrosse
|Liza Barr
|Gettysburg College
|Sr.
|3.9
|Organization & Management Studies
|Swimming
|Mikayla Bisignani
|Johns Hopkins University
|Jr.
|3.98
|Molecular & Cellular Biology / Psychology
|Fencing
|Erin Chen
|Johns Hopkins University
|Sr.
|3.9
|Molecular & Cellular Biology
|Swimming
|Honore Collins
|New York University
|Sr.
|3.55
|Business
|Swimming
|Anne Shirley Dassow
|Grove City College
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biology
|Golf
|Anna Foley
|DePauw University
|Sr.
|4
|Biochemistry
|Field Hockey
|Arielle Johnston
|Salisbury University
|Sr.
|4
|Community Health
|Swimming
|KT Kustritz
|Denison University
|Sr.
|3.74
|Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Ice Hockey
|Emily Lambert
|Norwich University
|Sr.
|4
|International Business / Spanish
|Lax, Fld. Hky.
|Erin Nicholas
|Middlebury College
|Jr.
|3.8
|Molecular Biology / Biochemistry
|Gymnastics
|Emma Schulz
|SUNY Cortland
|Jr.
|3.98
|Biology
|Tennis
|Nicole Tan
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Sr.
|3.85
|Neuroscience
|Swimming
|Deborah Wen
|MIT
|Jr.
|4
|Physics & Chemistry / Biology
|Swimming
|Natalie Zaravella
|Denison University
|Sr.
|3.87
|Economics / Global Commerce
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Reilly Armstrong
|Aurora University
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|MBA (G)
|Golf
|Taylor Beckwith
|Whittier College
|Sr.
|3.98
|Psychology
|Lacrosse
|Kyra Bednarski
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Sr.
|3.47
|Mechanical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Regan Cook
|York College (Pa.)
|Sr.
|3.97
|Sport Management
|Tennis
|Kristin Dantzler
|Randolph-Macon College
|Sr.
|4
|Archaeology / Greek
|Swimming
|Rebecca Erwin
|Birmingham-Southern College
|Sr.
|3.92
|Biology
|Lax, Fld. Hky.
|Kara Finnerty
|Bowdoin College
|Sr.
|3.8
|Government & Legal Studies / Francophone Studies
|Swimming
|Maddie Ford
|Connecticut College
|Jr.
|3.99
|Computer Science / Art
|Field Hockey
|Devon Goetz
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.8
|Mechanical Engineering / Brain & Cognitive Sciences
|Swimming
|Emily Hageboeck
|Washington and Lee University
|Sr.
|3.84
|Accounting
|Field Hockey
|Jillian Hughes
|Salisbury University
|Sr.
|3.8
|Community Health
|Gymnastics
|Cassidy Marquette
|Ithaca College
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biochemistry
|Water Polo
|Victoria Rose Meek
|California Lutheran University
|Sr.
|3.92
|Criminology & Criminal Justice
|Lacrosse
|Hannah Stein
|Baldwin Wallace University
|Sr.
|3.99
|International Business
|Gymnastics
|Tali Twomey
|Springfield College
|Sr.
|3.9
|Rehabilitation & Disability Studies
|Field Hockey
|Casey Wagner
|Rowan University
|Sr.
|3.99
|Chemical Engineering
|Swimming
|Blake Zhou
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.76
|Brain & Cognitive Science
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Sadie Camilliere
|Swarthmore College
|Sr.
|4
|Psychology / Linguistics
|Tennis
|Ellen Druebbisch
|University of Lynchburg
|Jr.
|4
|Biomedical Science
|Swimming
|Ellen Gilbert
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|So.
|4
|Psychology
|Crew
|Christine Hovermale
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Sr.
|3.9
|Actuarial Mathematics
|Swimming
|Macy Klein
|St. Catherine University
|So.
|4
|Exercise & Sport Science / Pre-Physical Therapy
|Tennis
|Maddy Knoll
|St. Catherine University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology / Chemistry / Psychology
|Swimming
|Agnes Lo
|University of Chicago
|Sr.
|3.64
|Environmental & Urban Studies
|Swimming
|Emmie Mirus
|Kenyon College
|Jr.
|3.85
|Sociology / Spanish
|Lacrosse
|Addy Mitchell
|Middlebury College
|Jr.
|3.85
|International Global Studies
|Swimming
|Emma Nicklas-Morris
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Sr.
|3.89
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Ally Persky
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Jr.
|4
|Chemical Engineering
|Tennis
|Madeline Slicker
|University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Sr.
|3.99
|Special Education
|Swimming
|Lilia Staszel
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.84
|Computer Science / Economics / Data Science
Academic All-America® of the Year: KT Kustritz, Denison University
Men’s Team
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Walker Anderson
|Hobart College
|Jr.
|4
|History / Psychology
|Ice Hockey
|Tom Aubrun
|Norwich University
|Sr.
|3.79
|Business Management
|Ice Hockey
|Gianluca Baggetta
|Utica College
|Gr.
|3.99/3.97
|Fraud & Financial Crime Investigation
|Swimming
|Justin Britton
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Jr.
|4
|Information Systems
|Swimming
|Bouke Edskes
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.84
|Mechanical Engineering
|Wrestling
|David Flynn
|Augsburg University
|Sr.
|3.84
|Management
|Wrestling
|Victor Gliva
|Augsburg University
|Sr.
|4
|Accounting
|Swimming
|Drake Horton
|Denison University
|Jr.
|3.8
|Data Analytics
|Volleyball
|David Lehman
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Sr.
|3.74
|Computer Engineering
|Swimming
|Trevor Maxfield
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Applied Mathematics
|Tennis
|Bernardo Neves
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Sr.
|3.99
|Mechanical Engineering
|Tennis
|Michael O’Neil (2)
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|Sr.
|4
|Philosophy / Economics
|Skiing
|Tyler Radtke
|St. Olaf College
|Sr.
|4
|Economics
|Swimming
|Sam Ubellacker
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.92
|Electrical Engineering / Computer Science
|Swimming
|Bebe Wang
|Denison University
|Sr.
|3.91
|Physics
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Fencing
|Chris Armstrong
|Brandeis University
|Sr.
|3.98
|Chemistry / Physics
|Wrestling
|Stanley Bleich
|Baldwin Wallace University
|Jr.
|3.85
|Religion
|Ice Hockey
|Ryan Bloom
|University of New England
|Sr.
|3.95
|Neuroscience
|Golf
|Brett Buckingham
|Augsburg University
|Sr.
|4
|Marketing / Management
|Skiing
|MacIntyre Henderson
|Babson College
|Sr.
|3.93
|Finance & Real Estate
|Golf
|Harrison Hicks
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Sr.
|4
|Neuroscience
|Water Polo
|Clyde Huibregtse
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.92
|Mathematics for Computer Science / Physics
|Volleyball
|Evan Lindley
|New York University
|Sr.
|3.94
|Chemistry
|Swimming
|Jamie Lovette
|Williams College
|Jr.
|3.83
|Computer Science / Mathematics
|Lacrosse
|Brendan Markovic
|Randolph-Macon College
|Sr.
|4
|Business Finance
|Golf
|Brian Peccie
|Washington and Lee University
|Sr.
|3.88
|Economics / Mathematics
|Skiing
|Paul Rechberger
|Castleton University
|Jr.
|4
|Business Administration
|Ice Hockey
|Connor Rodericks
|Connecticut College
|Sr.
|3.93
|Economics
|Golf
|Daniel Settecerri
|Hope College
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biology
|Tennis
|Boris Sorkin
|Tufts University
|Jr.
|3.89
|Biochemistry
|Golf
|Rob Wuethrich
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|3.83
|Accounting
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Matthew Chen
|Case Western Reserve University
|Jr.
|3.88
|Nutritional Biochemistry & Metabolism
|Ice Hockey
|Gabriel Chicoine
|Norwich University
|Jr.
|3.97
|Mechanical Engineering
|Swimming
|Giorgio DelGrosso
|New York University
|Sr.
|3.66
|Individualized Study
|Tennis
|Vishnu Joshi
|Johns Hopkins University
|Jr.
|3.89
|Computer Engineering / Computer Science
|Ice Hockey
|Conlan Keenan
|SUNY Geneseo
|Sr.
|3.51
|Communication
|Wrestling
|Tyler Marsh
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Sr.
|3.93
|Mechanical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Peter Pittroff
|Denison University
|Sr.
|3.8
|Communication
|Tennis
|Tyler Raclin
|University of Chicago
|Sr.
|3.71
|Computer Science
|Lacrosse
|Dylan Rice
|Christopher Newport University
|Jr.
|3.98
|Finance
|Water Polo
|Zack Rossman
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Sr.
|3.85
|Computer Science
|Wrestling
|Ben Sarasin
|University of Chicago
|So.
|3.95
|Economics
|Lacrosse
|Max Scott
|Oberlin College
|Sr.
|4
|Biology
|Ice Hockey
|Tim Sestak
|Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|3.81
|Molecular Biology / Biochemistry
|Tennis
|Nate Wang
|Washington & Jefferson College
|Jr.
|3.88
|Biochemistry
Academic All-America® of the Year: Bebe Wang, Denison University
