Denison’s Kustritz, Wang Earn CoSIDA D3 All-America Team Member of the Year

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced their selections for the 2019-2020 Division III Academic All-America Division III At-Large teams, as well as Team Member of the Year. Each year CoSIDA selects Academic All-America teams in multiple sports categories, with each category then having a Team Member of the Year within it.

Swimming and diving fall into the “At-Large” category. Within Division III, sports such as Football, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Softball, Men’s Track/cross country, Women’s Track/cross country, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer, Baseball, and Volleyball receive awards, while all other sports, including swimming, are lumped into the “At-Large” category. Each year a winner is chosen among the winner of each sport, as well the at-large category, to be honored as the Athlete of the Year.

This year, the at-large category was led by swimmers on both the men’s and women’s sides. A pair of teammates at Denison, KT Kustritz and Bebe Wang, were both chosen as the top representatives for the at-large category, being honored as the female and male All-America Team Members of the Year, respectively.

Kustritz was a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America selection in both 2018 and 2019. The NCAA D3 record-holder in the 100 breast, she was a five-time national champion, as well as 27 time CSCAA D3 All-American. She is a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier and will leave Denison holding seven team records. Academically was a three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American and graduated Denison with a 3.74 GPA in the field of health, exercise, and sports studies.

Wang was also honored as the Team Member of the Year, marking the second straight year in which he has received this award. He was a 5-time national champion as well as 15-time All-American during his four years at Denison. A 3-time CSCAA Scholar All-American, Wang was selected earlier this year as one of the recipients of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships, a $10,000 scholarships given to 21 winter athletes across all levels of the NCAA. Wang graduated from Denison with a GPA of 3.91 while majoring in Physics.

Kustritz and Wang were far from the only swimmers and divers named to the 2019-2020 Academic All-America At-Large teams. They were joined by 16 women and 8 men across the three teams, making swimming one of the sports with the most representatives.

2019-2020 Division III All-America At-Large Teams

Women’s Team

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Field Hockey Nicole Andriani Montclair State University Sr. 3.98 Business Management / Administration Lacrosse Liza Barr Gettysburg College Sr. 3.9 Organization & Management Studies Swimming Mikayla Bisignani Johns Hopkins University Jr. 3.98 Molecular & Cellular Biology / Psychology Fencing Erin Chen Johns Hopkins University Sr. 3.9 Molecular & Cellular Biology Swimming Honore Collins New York University Sr. 3.55 Business Swimming Anne Shirley Dassow Grove City College Sr. 3.98 Biology Golf Anna Foley DePauw University Sr. 4 Biochemistry Field Hockey Arielle Johnston Salisbury University Sr. 4 Community Health Swimming KT Kustritz Denison University Sr. 3.74 Health, Exercise & Sport Studies Ice Hockey Emily Lambert Norwich University Sr. 4 International Business / Spanish Lax, Fld. Hky. Erin Nicholas Middlebury College Jr. 3.8 Molecular Biology / Biochemistry Gymnastics Emma Schulz SUNY Cortland Jr. 3.98 Biology Tennis Nicole Tan Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sr. 3.85 Neuroscience Swimming Deborah Wen MIT Jr. 4 Physics & Chemistry / Biology Swimming Natalie Zaravella Denison University Sr. 3.87 Economics / Global Commerce SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Reilly Armstrong Aurora University Gr. 4.00/4.00 MBA (G) Golf Taylor Beckwith Whittier College Sr. 3.98 Psychology Lacrosse Kyra Bednarski Stevens Institute of Technology Sr. 3.47 Mechanical Engineering Lacrosse Regan Cook York College (Pa.) Sr. 3.97 Sport Management Tennis Kristin Dantzler Randolph-Macon College Sr. 4 Archaeology / Greek Swimming Rebecca Erwin Birmingham-Southern College Sr. 3.92 Biology Lax, Fld. Hky. Kara Finnerty Bowdoin College Sr. 3.8 Government & Legal Studies / Francophone Studies Swimming Maddie Ford Connecticut College Jr. 3.99 Computer Science / Art Field Hockey Devon Goetz MIT Sr. 3.8 Mechanical Engineering / Brain & Cognitive Sciences Swimming Emily Hageboeck Washington and Lee University Sr. 3.84 Accounting Field Hockey Jillian Hughes Salisbury University Sr. 3.8 Community Health Gymnastics Cassidy Marquette Ithaca College Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry Water Polo Victoria Rose Meek California Lutheran University Sr. 3.92 Criminology & Criminal Justice Lacrosse Hannah Stein Baldwin Wallace University Sr. 3.99 International Business Gymnastics Tali Twomey Springfield College Sr. 3.9 Rehabilitation & Disability Studies Field Hockey Casey Wagner Rowan University Sr. 3.99 Chemical Engineering Swimming Blake Zhou MIT Sr. 3.76 Brain & Cognitive Science THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Sadie Camilliere Swarthmore College Sr. 4 Psychology / Linguistics Tennis Ellen Druebbisch University of Lynchburg Jr. 4 Biomedical Science Swimming Ellen Gilbert Illinois Wesleyan University So. 4 Psychology Crew Christine Hovermale Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sr. 3.9 Actuarial Mathematics Swimming Macy Klein St. Catherine University So. 4 Exercise & Sport Science / Pre-Physical Therapy Tennis Maddy Knoll St. Catherine University Sr. 4 Biology / Chemistry / Psychology Swimming Agnes Lo University of Chicago Sr. 3.64 Environmental & Urban Studies Swimming Emmie Mirus Kenyon College Jr. 3.85 Sociology / Spanish Lacrosse Addy Mitchell Middlebury College Jr. 3.85 International Global Studies Swimming Emma Nicklas-Morris Carnegie Mellon University Sr. 3.89 Psychology Tennis Ally Persky Washington University in St. Louis Jr. 4 Chemical Engineering Tennis Madeline Slicker University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Sr. 3.99 Special Education Swimming Lilia Staszel MIT Sr. 3.84 Computer Science / Economics / Data Science

Academic All-America® of the Year: KT Kustritz, Denison University

Men’s Team

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Walker Anderson Hobart College Jr. 4 History / Psychology Ice Hockey Tom Aubrun Norwich University Sr. 3.79 Business Management Ice Hockey Gianluca Baggetta Utica College Gr. 3.99/3.97 Fraud & Financial Crime Investigation Swimming Justin Britton Carnegie Mellon University Jr. 4 Information Systems Swimming Bouke Edskes MIT Sr. 3.84 Mechanical Engineering Wrestling David Flynn Augsburg University Sr. 3.84 Management Wrestling Victor Gliva Augsburg University Sr. 4 Accounting Swimming Drake Horton Denison University Jr. 3.8 Data Analytics Volleyball David Lehman Stevens Institute of Technology Sr. 3.74 Computer Engineering Swimming Trevor Maxfield Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Gr. 4.00/4.00 Applied Mathematics Tennis Bernardo Neves Washington University in St. Louis Sr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering Tennis Michael O’Neil (2) Gustavus Adolphus College Sr. 4 Philosophy / Economics Skiing Tyler Radtke St. Olaf College Sr. 4 Economics Swimming Sam Ubellacker MIT Sr. 3.92 Electrical Engineering / Computer Science Swimming Bebe Wang Denison University Sr. 3.91 Physics SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Fencing Chris Armstrong Brandeis University Sr. 3.98 Chemistry / Physics Wrestling Stanley Bleich Baldwin Wallace University Jr. 3.85 Religion Ice Hockey Ryan Bloom University of New England Sr. 3.95 Neuroscience Golf Brett Buckingham Augsburg University Sr. 4 Marketing / Management Skiing MacIntyre Henderson Babson College Sr. 3.93 Finance & Real Estate Golf Harrison Hicks University of Texas at Dallas Sr. 4 Neuroscience Water Polo Clyde Huibregtse MIT Sr. 3.92 Mathematics for Computer Science / Physics Volleyball Evan Lindley New York University Sr. 3.94 Chemistry Swimming Jamie Lovette Williams College Jr. 3.83 Computer Science / Mathematics Lacrosse Brendan Markovic Randolph-Macon College Sr. 4 Business Finance Golf Brian Peccie Washington and Lee University Sr. 3.88 Economics / Mathematics Skiing Paul Rechberger Castleton University Jr. 4 Business Administration Ice Hockey Connor Rodericks Connecticut College Sr. 3.93 Economics Golf Daniel Settecerri Hope College Sr. 3.99 Biology Tennis Boris Sorkin Tufts University Jr. 3.89 Biochemistry Golf Rob Wuethrich Illinois Wesleyan University Jr. 3.83 Accounting THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Matthew Chen Case Western Reserve University Jr. 3.88 Nutritional Biochemistry & Metabolism Ice Hockey Gabriel Chicoine Norwich University Jr. 3.97 Mechanical Engineering Swimming Giorgio DelGrosso New York University Sr. 3.66 Individualized Study Tennis Vishnu Joshi Johns Hopkins University Jr. 3.89 Computer Engineering / Computer Science Ice Hockey Conlan Keenan SUNY Geneseo Sr. 3.51 Communication Wrestling Tyler Marsh Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sr. 3.93 Mechanical Engineering Lacrosse Peter Pittroff Denison University Sr. 3.8 Communication Tennis Tyler Raclin University of Chicago Sr. 3.71 Computer Science Lacrosse Dylan Rice Christopher Newport University Jr. 3.98 Finance Water Polo Zack Rossman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sr. 3.85 Computer Science Wrestling Ben Sarasin University of Chicago So. 3.95 Economics Lacrosse Max Scott Oberlin College Sr. 4 Biology Ice Hockey Tim Sestak Wesleyan University Sr. 3.81 Molecular Biology / Biochemistry Tennis Nate Wang Washington & Jefferson College Jr. 3.88 Biochemistry

Academic All-America® of the Year: Bebe Wang, Denison University