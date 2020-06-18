Loughborough University Allows 19 Elite Swimmers To Return To Training

Loughborough University has confirmed that they have allowed “19 elite level swimmers” to return to training after announcing on June 10th that they would be opening up some of their on-site sports facilities.

Last month, we reported that British Swimming has identified a number of elite swimmers who could, in theory, return to training. This was the first step in their ‘Elite Sport Return to Training Guidance (ESRTTG)’, which is being developed by the Performance Leadership Group (PLG) at British Swimming.

The report outlined how 32 swimmers would first be invited to return to training at one of two National Centres in England: Bath and Loughborough. However, Loughborough University allowing some of their own athletes to return to the water, seperate to those identified by British Swimming, appears to go against the guidance provided by British Swimming and Swim England.

When asked specifically about the athletes that have resumed training, British Swimming said: “British Swimming identified a small group of athletes to return to training as permitted under the specific criteria within the published government guidance. At this time, neither British Swimming or Swim England can provide wider permission to train under the current government guidance”.

A Loughborough University spokesperson provided a statement addressing this: “The University has allowed 19 of its elite level swimmers – of which there are more than 80 – back to training. All of these swimmers meet one or both of the following criteria: they derive an income from swimming; they are currently competing internationally at an elite level”.

The extent of the authority that British Swimming has over the university and what they do is not entirely clear. However, it is worth noting that when BS originally announced they would be selecting certain athletes to return to training, they stated “Any training venue that has not been approved by British Swimming will be acting outside this ESRTTG and we would advise athletes against participating in such activities until permitted to do so.”.

This creates a bit of a grey area, as Loughborough has been given the green light to re-open their pool but there seems to be a level of uncertainty as to which athletes should be training there at present.

The screenshot above was taken from @memenationalcentre on Instagram, and appears to be from Loughborough Performance Coach, Andi Manley. When asked to comment on this message, a Loughborough University spokesperon confirmed this message was delivered by one of their coaches by saying:

“All athletes using our facilities were initially asked to refrain from sharing on social media their return to training, to ensure they were sensitive to the many others still unable to train due to the pandemic. This approach was supported by our campus sport partners.”

The guidance being delivered by British Swimming and Swim England is based on that of the UK Government. At present, many swimmers across the UK who are ‘eligible’ to return to training: i.e meet the criteria outlined by British Swimming (which you can read in full here) have to wait patiently for their own pools and facilities to reopen.

Note: This article previously misstated which swimmers were a part of the university training group.