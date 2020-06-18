Coach David Lush Lands At Moreton Bay College

Last week we reported that David Lush, former coach of Aussie Olympian Emily Seebohm and current coach of Olympic silver medalist Maddie Groves, would be leaving his post as Director of Swimming at Brisbane Grammar.

We now know where the Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association’s 2018 Coach of the Year is headed, as Moreton Bay Colleges today announced Lush as the school’s new Director of Swimming.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to provide high quality co-curricular experiences for our boys and girls, we are delighted to welcome David to our colleges and excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for our swimmers,” says Janet Stewart, Head of College, Moreton Bay College

“David brings with him unparalleled coaching experience and swimming success and we look forward to a strong future for the colleges’ swimming programme and Moreton Bay Swimming Club under David’s leadership,” says Andrew Holmes, Head of College, Moreton Bay Boys’ College. It is a very exciting time for our colleges.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to rebuild the Moreton Bay Colleges swimming programme and work with such a talented group of girls and boys,” says Lush.

The Moreton Bay Colleges’ Swimming Club (Moreton Bay Swimming) was formed in 2019 and is run from the Aquatic Centre at Moreton Bay College. The club caters for recreational and competitive swimmers and provides competition opportunities. The club runs alongside the school swimming programme, enabling students at Moreton Bay College and Moreton Bay Boys’ College to enjoy the benefits of competitive swimming and a representative pathway.

Groves confirmed to SwimSwam that Lush will continue to coach her, as well as short course world record holder Minna Atherton.