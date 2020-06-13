Storied Brisbane Grammar Coach David Lush Changing Up Role

Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association’s 2018 Coach of the Year David Lush is leaving his current post as Director of Swimming at Brisbane Grammar.

Speaking with SwimSwam briefly, Lush confirmed he is changing up his role but is not able to reveal details regarding his new move for another few days.

39-year-old Lush has been at the helm of Brisbane since 2008 and served as the longtime coach of multi-Olympic medalist Emily Seebohm. Seebohm has since moved on to call Griffith University home under another storied coach, Michael Bohl, but Lush still has plenty of power in his stable to the tune of Minna Atherton and newcomer-to Brisbane Grammar Maddie Groves.

20-year-old Atherton took home a gold and two silver medals at the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea before crushing a short course meters 100 backstroke world record in October 2019. She did so while representing London Roar during the inaugural season of the International Swimming League.

Last year Atherton also notched a new Commonwealth and Australian national record in the short course meters 50 backstroke and 200 backstroke events.

Groves is a recent transplant to Brisbane via Rackley, with the 200m fly Olympic silver medalist having moved to train under Lush just earlier this year.

Lush served on the coaching staff of the London Roar during the inaugural ISL season.