Denison Men & Emory Women Remain Atop The CSCAA DIII Polls

|Following the Thanksgiving break, the Denison University Men and Emory University women remain atop the CSCAA / TYR Top 25 Division III Swimming & Diving Poll.While Emory’s women tightened their stranglehold on number one, securing all fourteen first-place votes, the Eagles closed the gap on the men’s side, securing four first-place votes and 312 points to Denison’s (which received eight first place votes) 319.
There was no change in the rest of the top six with Kenyon ranked third in both polls, MIT’s men ranked 4th ahead of Johns Hopkins and Washington University. Williams’ women ranked fourth ahead of Washington and Hopkins.
Regionally, Emory continued to lead both West-Midwest-South Polls. Denison’s men and women remained atop the Central Region as did Carnegie Mellon University in the Northeast-South Region. The only split was in the Northeast-North Region where MIT’s men and Williams’ women led the way.
The next polls will be released January 18, 2017
www.cscaa.org/top25
