Denison Men & Emory Women Remain Atop The CSCAA DIII Polls

Following the Thanksgiving break, the Denison University Men and Emory University women remain atop the CSCAA / TYR Top 25 Division III Swimming & Diving Poll.While Emory’s women tightened their stranglehold on number one, securing all fourteen first-place votes, the Eagles closed the gap on the men’s side, securing four first-place votes and 312 points to Denison’s (which received eight first place votes) 319.

There was no change in the rest of the top six with Kenyon ranked third in both polls, MIT’s men ranked 4th ahead of Johns Hopkins and Washington University.  Williams’ women ranked fourth ahead of Washington and Hopkins.

Regionally, Emory continued to lead both West-Midwest-South Polls. Denison’s men and women remained atop the Central Region as did Carnegie Mellon University in the Northeast-South Region.  The only split was in the Northeast-North Region where MIT’s men and Williams’ women led the way.

The next polls will be released January 18, 2017

www.cscaa.org/top25

Division III Men

Rank Prev Team Points
1 1 Denison 319
2 2 Emory 312
3 3 Kenyon 305
4 4 MIT 281
5 5 Johns Hopkins 277
6 6 Washington (MO) 255
7 7 New York University 247
8 8 Chicago 227
9 9 Williams 224
10 12 TCNJ 199
11 10 Carnegie Mellon 196
12 14 Rowan 182
13 18 Stevens 158
14 14 DePauw 142
15 17 Tufts 121
16 16 Pomona-Pitzer 116
17 25 WPI 106
18 Gettysburg 103
19 11 C-M-S 94
20 24 Albion 86
20 13 Amherst 86
22 22 Calvin 54
23 23 Washington & Lee 38
24 UW-Stevens Point 29
25 19 Carthage 23

Also Receiving Votes:

Coast Guard 13 , Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 7 , Mary Washington 6 , Conn College 5, Case Western Reserve 3 , Swarthmore 3 , UW-Whitewater 3 , Birmingham Southern 2 , Rose-Hulman 1 , SUNY Geneseo 1

Division III Women

Rank Prev Team Points
1 1 Emory 350
2 2 Denison 332
3 3 Kenyon 324
4 4 Williams 302
5 5 Washington (MO) 292
6 6 Johns Hopkins 274
7 8 New York University 272
8 7 Chicago 252
9 12 MIT 244
10 11 Washington& Lee 208
11 9 Carnegie Mellon 205
12 14 Bates 194
13 21 Saint Thomas 174
14 10 Amherst 164
15 23 Rochester 146
16 15 Calvin 132
17 19 Conn College 112
18 13 Wheaton (IL) 99
19 20 Ithaca 97
20 Stevens 82
21 24 Mary Washington 51
22 17 DePauw 47
23 SUNY Geneseo 44
24 16 C-M-S 42
25 22 RPI 27

Also Receiving Votes:

Pomona-Pitzer 24, Ursinus 14, Carthage 13, Staten Island 7, UW-Eau Claire 6, Rhodes 6, Trinity (TX) 4, Tufts 2, Middlebury 1

Regional Rankings

Women

CENTRAL

1. Denison; 2. Kenyon; 3. Chicago; 4. St. Thomas; 5. Calvin; 6. Wheaton; 7. DePauw; 8. Carthage; 9. UW Eau Claire; 10. Case Western

WEST-MIDWEST-SOUTH 

1. Emory; 2. Washington University; 3. Johns Hopkins University; 4. Washington & Lee; 5. Mary Washington ; 6. C-M-S; 7. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges; 8. Rhodes; 9. Pacific Lutheran ; 10. Centre

NORTHEAST-NORTH

1. Williams College; 2. New York University; 3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 4. Bates College; 5. Amherst College; 6. Connecticut College; 7. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; 8. Roger Williams University; 9. Tufts University; 10. Middlebury College

NORTHEAST-SOUTH – WOMEN

1. Carnegie Mellon University; 2. University of Rochester; 3. Ithaca College; 4. Stevens Institute of Technology; 5. SUNY-Geneseo; 6. Ursinus College; 7. Grove City College; 8. TCNJ; 9. Rowan University; 10. Susquehanna University

Men

CENTRAL

1. Denison; 2. Kenyon; 3. Chicago; 4. DePauw; 5. Albion; 6. Calvin; 7. Carthage; 8. UW-Stevens Point; 9. Case Western; 10. Wheaton (IL)

WEST-MIDWEST-SOUTH

1. Emory; 2. Johns Hopkins University; 3. Washington University ; 4. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges; 5. C-M-S; 6. Washington & Lee; 7. Mary Washington; 8. Birmingham Southern; 9. Trinity (TX); 10. Whitworth

NORTHEAST-NORTH  

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 2. New York University; 3. Williams College; 4. Tufts University; 5. Worcester Polytechnic Institute; 6. Amherst College; 7. U.S. Coast Guard Academy; 8. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; 9. Connecticut College; 10. Bates College

NORTHEAST-SOUTH

1. Carnegie Mellon University; 2. TCNJ; 3. Rowan University; 4. Stevens Institute of Technology; 5. Gettysburg College; 6. SUNY-Geneseo; 7. University of Rochester; 8. Ithaca College; 9. Ursinus College; 10. Swarthmore College

Poll Committee

Ray Amato SUNY Cortlad, Justin Anderson Frostburg, Kellen Beckwith Denison, Robert Bowser Rowan, Dean Brownley Centre, Jon Carlson Gustavus Adolphus, Karin Colby Swarthmore, James Daniels Kalamazoo, Beth DeLaRosby Carthage, Benjamin Delia Franklin & Marshall, Scott Felix Union (NY), Kami Gardner Washington & Lee, Jean-Paul Gowdy Pomona-Pitzer, Erin Hurley Grinnell, Anne Goodman James Colorado, Nicole Kaupp Luther, Dani Korman MIT, Douglas Milliken Case Western Reserve, Brent Noble Wabash, Barrett Roberts Wheaton, MA, Dale Rothenberger Hartwick, Matt Sellman Pacific Lutheran, Meg Sisson Pomona-Pitzer, Peter Solomon Wesleyan, Nick Stone SUNY Buffalo State, Jake Taber Albion, Sean Tedesco Merchant Marine Academy, Steve Webb Occidental, Jason Weber University of Chicago, Emily Wylam Rochester

News courtesy of CSCAA.

2 Comments on "Denison Men & Emory Women Remain Atop The CSCAA DIII Polls"

swimmer

Kenyon gonna get destroyed this year!!!

former swim dad

No surprises., although Wilson himself may warrant Emory being #1. Mary Washington men beat Gettysburg head to head at the Gettysburg invite in December yet Mary Wash is outside the top 25.

