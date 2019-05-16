Dean Farris, Ella Eastin Among 50 Division I Academic All-District Honorees

25 Division I swimmers and divers were among the 83 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. 25 women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 86 total honorees.
The 25 men’s swimmers and divers marked the highest number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019, followed by tennis (18), ice hockey (9) and golf (9).
The 25 women’s swimmers and divers marked the largest group of selections for any at-large sport, followed by tennis (15), golf (12) and rowing (8), lacrosse (8) and gymnastics (8).
At-Large Teams are selected from 16 sports. Men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.
All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division I, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.
Headlining the group of Division I men’s swimming and diving selections are Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won NCAA titles in the 200 back and the 100 free while setting the NCAA, American and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free as part of Harvard’s 800 free relay and NC State’s Andreas Vazaios, the NCAA champion in the 200 fly and 200 IM runnerup.
Other standouts among the men’s honorees are: Kentucky’s Bowen Anderson, Tennessee’s Joey Reilman, Alabama’s Laurent Bams, Arizona State’s Grant House and Harvard’s Brennan Novak.
On the women’s side, Stanford’s Ella Eastin, who earned NCAA titles in the 400 IM and the 800 freestyle and was runnerup in the 200 IM and 200 fly, is atop the list.
Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, who three-peated as the SEC 200 back champion and was the NCAA runnerup in the event, and was previously tabbed for the 2019 Women’s DI Elite 90 award and Arthur Ashe Female Sports Scholar of the Year also was among the Division I female honorees.
Other standout women’s honorees are: Missouri’s Kylie Dahlgren and Annie Ochitwa, Minnesota’s Chantal Nnack and Liberty’s Alicia Finnigan.
CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Honorees
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Ice Hockey
|Adam Brubacher
|RIT
|Jr.
|4.00
|Business Marketing
|Fencing
|Eli Dershwitz
|Harvard
|Sr.
|3.48
|History
|Swimming
|Dean Farris
|Harvard
|Jr.
|3.59
|History & Science
|Lacrosse
|Phil Goss
|Brown
|Jr.
|4.00
|Economics & Political Science
|Ice Hockey
|Johnathan Kovacevic
|Merrimack College
|Jr.
|3.99
|Civil Engineering
|Swimming
|Brennan Novak
|Harvard
|Sr.
|3.74
|Economics
|Swimming
|Christopher Sleutjes
|Fordham
|Jr.
|4.00
|Finance
|Swimming
|Coley Sullivan
|Brown
|Jr.
|4.00
|Applied Mathematics-Economics
|Tennis
|David Volfson
|Cornell
|Sr.
|3.95
|Applied Economics & Management
|Swimming
|Shane Vyskocil
|Bryant
|Sr.
|4.00
|Politics & Law
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Bowen Anderson
|Kentucky
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biology
|Ice Hockey
|Chase Berger
|Penn State
|Sr.
|3.94
|Finance
|Gymnastics
|Christian Correale
|Navy
|Sr.
|3.95
|Applied Mathematics
|Lacrosse
|Christian Daniel
|Navy
|So.
|4.00
|Physics
|Lacrosse
|Conor Gaffney
|Lehigh
|Jr.
|3.99
|Mechanical Engineering / Finance
|Rifle
|David Koenders
|West Virginia
|Jr.
|4.00
|Psych. Sport & Exercise / Psych. Human Services
|Lacrosse
|Reed Malas
|Bucknell
|Sr.
|3.96
|Accounting & Financial Management
|Golf
|Philipp Matlari
|West Virginia
|Jr.
|4.00
|Management
|Swimming
|Zach Piedt
|Navy
|Sr.
|3.97
|Computer Science
|Gymnastics
|Noah Roberson
|Penn State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biomedical Engineering & Biomechanics
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 3 (NC, TN, VA)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|James Beckner
|Middle Tennessee State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biological Sciences / Pre-Dentistry
|Gymnastics
|Jacopo Gliozzi
|William & Mary
|Sr.
|4.00
|Physics
|Fencing
|Eoin Gronningsater
|Duke
|Jr.
|3.75
|Political Science
|Swimming
|Ian Ho
|Virginia Tech
|Gr.
|3.63/4.00
|Mechanical Engineering (UG & G)
|Wrestling
|Jake Huffine
|Chattanooga
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting
|Swimming
|Eric Knowles
|N.C. State
|So.
|4.00
|Materials Science / Engineering
|Tennis
|Tom Moonen
|Middle Tennessee State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Accounting / Business Administration
|Swimming
|Joey Reilman
|Tennessee
|Sr.
|3.94
|Industrial Engineering
|Swimming
|Andreas Vazaios
|N.C. State
|Sr.
|3.79
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Dustin Werner
|Campbell
|Sr.
|4.00
|Economics / Business Administration
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Laurent Bams
|Alabama
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Economics
|Swimming
|Joshua Davidson
|Florida State
|So.
|3.84
|Mechanical Engineering
|Swimming
|Robert Howard
|Alabama
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting
|Tennis
|Brandon Laubser
|Auburn
|Sr.
|3.91
|Accounting
|Swimming
|Christoph Margotti
|Florida
|Sr.
|3.92
|Finance
|Tennis
|Bailey Showers
|Georgia State
|Jr.
|4.02
|Risk Management & Insurance
|Tennis
|Drew Singerman
|Furman
|So.
|4.00
|Health Sciences
|Golf
|Ryan Stachler
|South Carolina
|Sr.
|3.94
|Finance / Accounting
|Ice Hockey
|John Teets
|Alabama – Huntsville
|Sr.
|4.00
|Finance
|Swimming
|Cameron Thatcher
|Florida State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Finance
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 5 (IL, IN, MI, OH)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Wrestling
|Cameron Caffey
|Michigan State
|So.
|4.00
|Computer Engineering
|Swimming
|Andrew Capobianco
|Indiana
|So.
|3.95
|Exercise Science
|Swimming
|Christopher Cole
|Southern Illinois
|Sr.
|3.97
|Journalism
|Tennis
|Lenhard Haupt
|Western Michigan
|Sr.
|3.97
|Finance
|Swimming
|Will Hofstadter
|Northwestern
|Sr.
|4.00
|Bio Sciences
|Wrestling
|Joey McKenna
|Ohio State
|Sr.
|3.89
|Operations Management
|Tennis
|Jannik Opitz
|Western Michigan
|Jr.
|4.00
|Finance
|Tennis
|Kailash Panchapakesan
|Illinois-Chicago
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biological Sciences
|Swimming
|Scott Piper
|Michigan State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biosystems Engineering
|Golf
|Austin Schoonmaker
|Wright State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Finance
|Volleyball
|Parker Swartz
|Ball State
|Sr.
|3.98
|Advertising
|Lacrosse
|Matthew Vangalen
|Detroit Mercy
|Sr.
|3.96
|Accounting & Finance
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, ND, SD, WI)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Nuno Borges
|Mississippi State
|Sr.
|3.89
|Kinesiology
|Golf
|Beau Briggs
|Ole Miss
|Sr.
|3.89
|Economics
|Swimming
|Daniel Hein
|Missouri
|Jr.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|Gymnastics
|Justin Karstadt
|Minnesota
|Sr.
|3.78
|Kinesiology
|Ice Hockey
|Nick Kossoff
|Lake Superior State
|Sr.
|3.96
|Kinesiology
|Swimming
|Alarii Levreault-Lopez
|LSU
|Sr.
|4.04
|Petroleum Engineering
|Golf
|Mason Overstreet
|Arkansas
|Jr.
|3.92
|Finance
|Swimming
|Wyatt Rumrill
|South Dakota State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Human Biology
|Swimming
|Josh Sorbe
|South Dakota
|Jr.
|4.00
|Political Science & Economics
|Tennis
|Ben Stride
|UMKC
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Environmental & Urban Geosciences MS
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 7 (CO, ID, KS, MT, NE, NM, OK, TX, WY)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Enrique Asmar
|New Mexico State
|Sr.
|3.97
|Civil Engineering
|Tennis
|Jimmy Bendeck
|Baylor
|Sr.
|3.90
|Finance, Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation
|Ice Hockey
|Erich Fear
|Denver
|Jr.
|3.97
|Finance (UG) / Accountancy (G)
|Ice Hockey
|Kyle Haak
|Air Force
|Sr.
|3.90
|Physics
|Ice Hockey
|Matt Koch
|Air Force
|Sr.
|3.91
|Operations Research
|Golf
|Mac Meissner
|SMU
|So.
|4.00
|Business
|Wrestling
|Rico Montoya
|Northern Colorado
|Sr.
|4.00
|Sports Administration
|Gymnastics
|Brian Schibler
|Oklahoma
|Sr.
|4.00
|Chemical Biosciences / Spanish
|Golf
|Sandy Scott
|Texas Tech
|Jr.
|4.00
|University Studies
|Gymnastics
|Anton Stephenson
|Nebraska
|Sr.
|3.97
|Nutrition & Health Sciences
|Tennis
|Bjorn Thomson
|Texas Tech
|Sr.
|3.93
|Sport Management
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, NV, OR, UT, WA, Canada)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|AJ Armstrong
|Washington State
|Sr.
|3.82
|Accounting
|Ice Hockey
|Anthony Croston
|Arizona State
|Gr.
|3.90/4.00
|Finance (UG) / Legal Studies (G)
|Water Polo
|Andrea De Nardi
|Pacific
|Jr.
|4.00
|Engineering Management
|Tennis
|Bailey Gong
|Fresno State
|Jr.
|3.99
|Mechanical Engineering
|Tennis
|Lucas Grego
|Grand Canyon
|Sr.
|4.00
|MBA / Sports Business
|Swimming
|Grant House
|Arizona State
|So.
|4.00
|Exercise & Wellness
|Volleyball
|Miki Jauhiainen
|BYU
|Jr.
|4.00
|Computer Science
|Tennis
|Sameer Kumar
|Stanford
|Sr.
|3.92
|Economics
|Tennis
|Matthew Pearce
|BYU
|Sr.
|3.97
|Finance
|Volleyball
|Stijn van Tilburg
|Hawai’i
|Sr.
|3.79
|Economics
CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Women
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Rowing
|Aiste Balciunaite
|Umass
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biochemistry & Molecular Bio./ Chem. Engineering
|Field Hockey
|Emily Duarte
|Harvard
|Sr.
|3.93
|Economics
|Swimming
|Serica Hallstead
|Army
|Jr.
|3.98
|Life Sciences
|Lacrosse
|Emma Kaishian
|Manhattan
|Sr.
|3.97
|Exercise Science / Pre-Physical Therapy
|Gymnastics
|Kelsy Kurfirst
|Cornell
|Sr.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|Golf
|Queenie Lai
|Quinnipiac
|So.
|4.00
|Accounting
|Lacrosse
|Elizabeth (Libby) Miller
|Iona
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biochemistry
|Tennis
|Alejandra Ruffini
|Hofstra
|So.
|4.00
|Business
|Rowing
|Amy Tarczynski
|Brown
|Sr.
|4.00
|Economics
|Lacrosse
|Zoe Verni
|Brown
|Sr.
|4.00
|Economics & International Relations
|Lacrosse
|Hailey Wagner
|Marist
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biomedical Sciences
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Ice Hockey
|Kelsey Crow
|Penn State
|Sr.
|3.94
|Biology & Psychology
|Rifle
|Meike Drewell
|Murray State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Swimming
|Anne Hayburn
|Loyola (Md.)
|Jr.
|4.00
|Accounting
|Gymnastics
|Alex Hyland
|Kentucky
|Sr.
|3.94
|Kinesiology
|Gymnastics
|Abby Kaufman
|West Virginia
|Jr.
|4.00
|Exercise Physiology / Med. Humanities / Heath Stud.
|Lacrosse
|Elli Klugel
|Loyola (Md.)
|So.
|4.00
|Biology
|Lacrosse
|Anne Richter
|Navy
|Sr.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|Tennis
|Abigail Rosiello
|West Virginia
|Sr.
|4.00
|Immunology & Medical Microbiology
|Swimming
|Asia Seidt
|Kentucky
|Jr.
|4.00
|Kinesiology
|Lacrosse
|Kristen Yanchoris
|Loyola (Md.)
|Sr.
|3.97
|Business Administration & Marketing
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 3 (NC, TN, VA)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Hunter Aitchison
|Duke
|Sr.
|3.85
|Neuroscience
|Swimming
|Catherine Allen
|UNC Asheville
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biology
|Swimming
|Maddison Baiotto
|Campbell
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biology / Pre-Physical Therapy
|Golf
|Elizabeth Bose
|Virginia Tech
|Sr.
|3.99
|Clinical Neuroscience
|Golf
|Virginia Elena Carta
|Duke
|Sr.
|3.91
|Environmental Sciences & Policy
|Swimming
|Alicia Finnigan
|Liberty
|Sr.
|4.00
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Lacrosse
|Dana Joss
|Longwood
|Jr.
|4.00
|History
|Golf
|Hanley Long
|Middle Tennessee State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Organizational Communications
|Bowling
|Kristin Quah
|Vanderbilt
|Sr.
|3.97
|Biomedical & Electrical Engineering
|Gymnastics
|Maggie Tamburro
|N.C. State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biomedical Engineering
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|Jacqueline Bendrick
|Furman
|Gr.
|3.97/3.90
|Biology / Education
|Swimming
|Ayla Bonniwell
|Florida State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Finance
|Swimming
|Elizabeth Chemey
|Georgia Southern
|Jr.
|4.00
|International Trade
|Tennis
|Elena Christofi
|Georgia
|Jr.
|3.97
|Finance
|Golf
|Teresa Conroy
|North Florida
|Jr.
|4.00
|Statistics
|Tennis
|Andie Daniell
|Alabama
|Sr.
|4.00
|Human Performance Exercise Science
|Rowing
|Raien Emery
|Alabama
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Environmental Science (UG) / Geography (G)
|Golf
|Lois Kaye Go
|South Carolina
|Jr.
|4.00
|Finance / Accounting
|Rowing
|Megan Herboth
|UCF
|Jr.
|4.00
|Health Sciences (Pre-Clinical)
|Swimming
|Sydney Knapp
|Miami
|So.
|4.00
|International Relations / Spanish
|Swimming
|Mikaela Lujan
|South Carolina
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biological Sciences
|Tennis
|Patricia Martins
|South Alabama
|Sr.
|4.00
|Sports Management
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 5 (IL, IN, MI, OH)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Courtney Aycock
|Michigan State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Kinesiology
|Rowing
|Anna Benton
|Dayton
|Jr.
|3.96
|Chemical Engineering & Pre-Medicine
|Gymnastics
|Cortney Bezold
|Eastern Michigan
|So.
|4.00
|Nursing
|Tennis
|Imaan Hassim
|Youngstown State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biology
|Swimming
|Megan Johnson
|Purdue
|So.
|4.00
|Health Science Pre-Professional
|Swimming
|Talisa Lemke
|Bowling Green State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Theatre
|Swimming
|Molly McNamara
|Cleveland State
|Sr.
|3.95
|Pre-Med / Health Science
|Field Hockey
|Kelsey Nolan
|Ohio State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Linguistics / TESOL Education
|Tennis
|Srishti Slaria
|Eastern Illinois
|Sr.
|4.00
|Economics
|Golf
|Lauren Tibbets
|Butler
|Sr.
|4.00
|Actuarial Science
|Tennis
|Malini Wijesinghe
|Bradley
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biochemistry / Spanish / Philosophy
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, ND, SD, WI)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|Ashley Childers
|Missouri State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Logistics & Supply Chain Management
|Swimming
|Kylie Dahlgren
|Missouri
|Sr.
|3.95
|Biological Engineering
|Rowing
|Lindsay Eliasen
|Minnesota
|Jr.
|4.00
|Computer Engineering
|Tennis
|Katie Fries
|UMKC
|Sr.
|3.98
|Nursing BSN
|Golf
|Ela Grimwood
|Mississippi State
|Jr.
|4.00
|History / Psychology
|Swimming
|Chantal Nack
|Minnesota
|Sr.
|3.67
|Civil Engineering
|Swimming
|Annie Ochitwa
|Missouri
|Gr.
|3.97/4.00
|History (UG) / Journalism (G)
|Swimming
|Haley Pederson
|South Dakota
|So.
|4.00
|Business Management
|Tennis
|Anastasia Rentouli
|Mississippi State
|Sr.
|3.97
|Finance & Marketing
|Ice Hockey
|Nicole Schammel
|Minnesota
|Gr.
|3.95/3.63
|Business & Marketing (UG) / Sport Management (G)
|Swimming
|Kate Zimmer
|LSU
|Sr.
|4.06
|Nutrition & Food Sciences
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 7 (CO, ID, KS, MT, NE, NM, OK, TX, WY)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Sofia Blanco
|Oklahoma State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Yue Lin “Polly” Chen
|New Mexico
|So.
|4.04
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Marina Cozac
|Nebraska
|Sr.
|4.00
|Mathematics
|Swimming
|Lindsay Helferich
|Nebraska
|Sr.
|4.00
|Civil Engineering
|Skiing
|Katharine Irwin
|New Mexico
|Sr.
|4.12
|Biology
|Swimming
|Allyson Kleinsorgen
|Boise State
|Sr.
|3.99
|Special Education / Elementary Education
|Swimming
|Peyton Kondis
|Houston
|Jr.
|4.00
|Kinesiology
|Rowing
|Louise Kuehster
|Oklahoma
|Sr.
|3.98
|Chemical Engineering / Biotechnology
|Tennis
|Vivienne Kulicke
|SMU
|Sr.
|4.00
|Business Management / Spanish
|Gymnastics
|Courtney McGregor
|Boise State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Health Sciences
|NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, NV, OR, UT, WA, Canada)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Emily Arbuthnott
|Stanford
|Jr.
|4.14
|Economics
|Rowing
|Paige Danielson
|Washington State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Electrical Engineering
|Swimming
|Ella Eastin
|Stanford
|Sr.
|3.74
|Human Biology
|Water Polo
|Makenzie Fischer
|Stanford
|Jr.
|4.03
|Mechanical Engineering
|Gymnastics
|Anne Kuhm
|Arizona State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Liberal Studies
|Tennis
|Hanneke Lodewijks
|Northern Arizona
|Sr.
|4.00
|Exercise Science
|Gymnastics
|Shannon McNatt
|Utah
|Sr.
|3.99
|Quantitative Analysis of Markets & Organizations
|Skiing
|Julie Mohagen
|Utah
|Sr.
|4.00
|Finance
|Swimming
|Emma Nordin
|Arizona State
|So.
|3.99
|Biological Sci. Neurobiology / Physiology & Behav.
|Golf
|Petra Salko
|Oregon
|Sr.
|4.05
|Business Administration / Finance
|Golf
|Albane Valenzuela
|Stanford
|Jr.
|4.03
|Political Science
