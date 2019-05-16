Dean Farris, Ella Eastin Among 50 Division I Academic All-District Honorees

25 Division I swimmers and divers were among the 83 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. 25 women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 86 total honorees.

The 25 men’s swimmers and divers marked the highest number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019, followed by tennis (18), ice hockey (9) and golf (9).

The 25 women’s swimmers and divers marked the largest group of selections for any at-large sport, followed by tennis (15), golf (12) and rowing (8), lacrosse (8) and gymnastics (8).

At-Large Teams are selected from 16 sports. Men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division I, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

Headlining the group of Division I men’s swimming and diving selections are Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won NCAA titles in the 200 back and the 100 free while setting the NCAA, American and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free as part of Harvard’s 800 free relay and NC State’s Andreas Vazaios, the NCAA champion in the 200 fly and 200 IM runnerup.

Other standouts among the men’s honorees are: Kentucky’s Bowen Anderson, Tennessee’s Joey Reilman, Alabama’s Laurent Bams, Arizona State’s Grant House and Harvard’s Brennan Novak.

On the women’s side, Stanford’s Ella Eastin, who earned NCAA titles in the 400 IM and the 800 freestyle and was runnerup in the 200 IM and 200 fly, is atop the list.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, who three-peated as the SEC 200 back champion and was the NCAA runnerup in the event, and was previously tabbed for the 2019 Women’s DI Elite 90 award and Arthur Ashe Female Sports Scholar of the Year also was among the Division I female honorees.

Other standout women’s honorees are: Missouri’s Kylie Dahlgren and Annie Ochitwa, Minnesota’s Chantal Nnack and Liberty’s Alicia Finnigan.

CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Honorees

NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Ice Hockey Adam Brubacher RIT Jr. 4.00 Business Marketing Fencing Eli Dershwitz Harvard Sr. 3.48 History Swimming Dean Farris Harvard Jr. 3.59 History & Science Lacrosse Phil Goss Brown Jr. 4.00 Economics & Political Science Ice Hockey Johnathan Kovacevic Merrimack College Jr. 3.99 Civil Engineering Swimming Brennan Novak Harvard Sr. 3.74 Economics Swimming Christopher Sleutjes Fordham Jr. 4.00 Finance Swimming Coley Sullivan Brown Jr. 4.00 Applied Mathematics-Economics Tennis David Volfson Cornell Sr. 3.95 Applied Economics & Management Swimming Shane Vyskocil Bryant Sr. 4.00 Politics & Law NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Bowen Anderson Kentucky Sr. 3.98 Biology Ice Hockey Chase Berger Penn State Sr. 3.94 Finance Gymnastics Christian Correale Navy Sr. 3.95 Applied Mathematics Lacrosse Christian Daniel Navy So. 4.00 Physics Lacrosse Conor Gaffney Lehigh Jr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering / Finance Rifle David Koenders West Virginia Jr. 4.00 Psych. Sport & Exercise / Psych. Human Services Lacrosse Reed Malas Bucknell Sr. 3.96 Accounting & Financial Management Golf Philipp Matlari West Virginia Jr. 4.00 Management Swimming Zach Piedt Navy Sr. 3.97 Computer Science Gymnastics Noah Roberson Penn State Sr. 4.00 Biomedical Engineering & Biomechanics NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 3 (NC, TN, VA) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Golf James Beckner Middle Tennessee State Sr. 4.00 Biological Sciences / Pre-Dentistry Gymnastics Jacopo Gliozzi William & Mary Sr. 4.00 Physics Fencing Eoin Gronningsater Duke Jr. 3.75 Political Science Swimming Ian Ho Virginia Tech Gr. 3.63/4.00 Mechanical Engineering (UG & G) Wrestling Jake Huffine Chattanooga Sr. 4.00 Accounting Swimming Eric Knowles N.C. State So. 4.00 Materials Science / Engineering Tennis Tom Moonen Middle Tennessee State Jr. 4.00 Accounting / Business Administration Swimming Joey Reilman Tennessee Sr. 3.94 Industrial Engineering Swimming Andreas Vazaios N.C. State Sr. 3.79 Psychology Tennis Dustin Werner Campbell Sr. 4.00 Economics / Business Administration NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Laurent Bams Alabama Gr. 4.00/4.00 Economics Swimming Joshua Davidson Florida State So. 3.84 Mechanical Engineering Swimming Robert Howard Alabama Sr. 4.00 Accounting Tennis Brandon Laubser Auburn Sr. 3.91 Accounting Swimming Christoph Margotti Florida Sr. 3.92 Finance Tennis Bailey Showers Georgia State Jr. 4.02 Risk Management & Insurance Tennis Drew Singerman Furman So. 4.00 Health Sciences Golf Ryan Stachler South Carolina Sr. 3.94 Finance / Accounting Ice Hockey John Teets Alabama – Huntsville Sr. 4.00 Finance Swimming Cameron Thatcher Florida State Jr. 4.00 Finance NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 5 (IL, IN, MI, OH) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Cameron Caffey Michigan State So. 4.00 Computer Engineering Swimming Andrew Capobianco Indiana So. 3.95 Exercise Science Swimming Christopher Cole Southern Illinois Sr. 3.97 Journalism Tennis Lenhard Haupt Western Michigan Sr. 3.97 Finance Swimming Will Hofstadter Northwestern Sr. 4.00 Bio Sciences Wrestling Joey McKenna Ohio State Sr. 3.89 Operations Management Tennis Jannik Opitz Western Michigan Jr. 4.00 Finance Tennis Kailash Panchapakesan Illinois-Chicago Jr. 4.00 Biological Sciences Swimming Scott Piper Michigan State Jr. 4.00 Biosystems Engineering Golf Austin Schoonmaker Wright State Jr. 4.00 Finance Volleyball Parker Swartz Ball State Sr. 3.98 Advertising Lacrosse Matthew Vangalen Detroit Mercy Sr. 3.96 Accounting & Finance NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, ND, SD, WI) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Nuno Borges Mississippi State Sr. 3.89 Kinesiology Golf Beau Briggs Ole Miss Sr. 3.89 Economics Swimming Daniel Hein Missouri Jr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering Gymnastics Justin Karstadt Minnesota Sr. 3.78 Kinesiology Ice Hockey Nick Kossoff Lake Superior State Sr. 3.96 Kinesiology Swimming Alarii Levreault-Lopez LSU Sr. 4.04 Petroleum Engineering Golf Mason Overstreet Arkansas Jr. 3.92 Finance Swimming Wyatt Rumrill South Dakota State Sr. 4.00 Human Biology Swimming Josh Sorbe South Dakota Jr. 4.00 Political Science & Economics Tennis Ben Stride UMKC Gr. 4.00/4.00 Environmental & Urban Geosciences MS NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 7 (CO, ID, KS, MT, NE, NM, OK, TX, WY) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Enrique Asmar New Mexico State Sr. 3.97 Civil Engineering Tennis Jimmy Bendeck Baylor Sr. 3.90 Finance, Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation Ice Hockey Erich Fear Denver Jr. 3.97 Finance (UG) / Accountancy (G) Ice Hockey Kyle Haak Air Force Sr. 3.90 Physics Ice Hockey Matt Koch Air Force Sr. 3.91 Operations Research Golf Mac Meissner SMU So. 4.00 Business Wrestling Rico Montoya Northern Colorado Sr. 4.00 Sports Administration Gymnastics Brian Schibler Oklahoma Sr. 4.00 Chemical Biosciences / Spanish Golf Sandy Scott Texas Tech Jr. 4.00 University Studies Gymnastics Anton Stephenson Nebraska Sr. 3.97 Nutrition & Health Sciences Tennis Bjorn Thomson Texas Tech Sr. 3.93 Sport Management NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, NV, OR, UT, WA, Canada) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Golf AJ Armstrong Washington State Sr. 3.82 Accounting Ice Hockey Anthony Croston Arizona State Gr. 3.90/4.00 Finance (UG) / Legal Studies (G) Water Polo Andrea De Nardi Pacific Jr. 4.00 Engineering Management Tennis Bailey Gong Fresno State Jr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering Tennis Lucas Grego Grand Canyon Sr. 4.00 MBA / Sports Business Swimming Grant House Arizona State So. 4.00 Exercise & Wellness Volleyball Miki Jauhiainen BYU Jr. 4.00 Computer Science Tennis Sameer Kumar Stanford Sr. 3.92 Economics Tennis Matthew Pearce BYU Sr. 3.97 Finance Volleyball Stijn van Tilburg Hawai’i Sr. 3.79 Economics

CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Women