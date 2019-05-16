Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dean Farris, Ella Eastin Among 50 Division I Academic All-District Honorees

25 Division I swimmers and divers were among the 83 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. 25 women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 86 total honorees.

The 25 men’s swimmers and divers marked the highest number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019, followed by tennis (18), ice hockey (9) and golf (9).

The 25 women’s swimmers and divers marked the largest group of selections for any at-large sport, followed by tennis (15), golf (12) and rowing (8), lacrosse (8) and gymnastics (8).

At-Large Teams are selected from 16 sports. Men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division I, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

Headlining the group of Division I men’s swimming and diving selections are Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won NCAA titles in the 200 back and the 100 free while setting the NCAA, American and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free as part of Harvard’s 800 free relay and NC State’s Andreas Vazaios, the NCAA champion in the 200 fly and 200 IM runnerup.

Other standouts among the men’s honorees are: Kentucky’s Bowen Anderson, Tennessee’s Joey Reilman, Alabama’s Laurent Bams, Arizona State’s Grant House and Harvard’s Brennan Novak.

On the women’s side, Stanford’s Ella Eastin, who earned NCAA titles in the 400 IM and the 800 freestyle and was runnerup in the 200 IM and 200 fly, is atop the list.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, who three-peated as the SEC 200 back champion and was the NCAA runnerup in the event, and was previously tabbed for the 2019 Women’s DI Elite 90 award and Arthur Ashe Female Sports Scholar of the Year also was among the Division I female honorees.

Other standout women’s honorees are: Missouri’s Kylie Dahlgren and Annie Ochitwa, Minnesota’s Chantal Nnack and Liberty’s Alicia Finnigan.

CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Honorees

NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Ice Hockey Adam Brubacher RIT Jr. 4.00 Business Marketing
Fencing Eli Dershwitz Harvard Sr. 3.48 History
Swimming Dean Farris Harvard Jr. 3.59 History & Science
Lacrosse Phil Goss Brown Jr. 4.00 Economics & Political Science
Ice Hockey Johnathan Kovacevic Merrimack College Jr. 3.99 Civil Engineering
Swimming Brennan Novak Harvard Sr. 3.74 Economics
Swimming Christopher Sleutjes Fordham Jr. 4.00 Finance
Swimming Coley Sullivan Brown Jr. 4.00 Applied Mathematics-Economics
Tennis David Volfson Cornell Sr. 3.95 Applied Economics & Management
Swimming Shane Vyskocil Bryant Sr. 4.00 Politics & Law
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Bowen Anderson Kentucky Sr. 3.98 Biology
Ice Hockey Chase Berger Penn State Sr. 3.94 Finance
Gymnastics Christian Correale Navy Sr. 3.95 Applied Mathematics
Lacrosse Christian Daniel Navy So. 4.00 Physics
Lacrosse Conor Gaffney Lehigh Jr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering / Finance
Rifle David Koenders West Virginia Jr. 4.00 Psych. Sport & Exercise / Psych. Human Services
Lacrosse Reed Malas Bucknell Sr. 3.96 Accounting & Financial Management
Golf Philipp Matlari West Virginia Jr. 4.00 Management
Swimming Zach Piedt Navy Sr. 3.97 Computer Science
Gymnastics Noah Roberson Penn State Sr. 4.00 Biomedical Engineering & Biomechanics
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 3 (NC, TN, VA)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf James Beckner Middle Tennessee State Sr. 4.00 Biological Sciences / Pre-Dentistry
Gymnastics Jacopo Gliozzi William & Mary Sr. 4.00 Physics
Fencing Eoin Gronningsater Duke Jr. 3.75 Political Science
Swimming Ian Ho Virginia Tech Gr. 3.63/4.00 Mechanical Engineering (UG & G)
Wrestling Jake Huffine Chattanooga Sr. 4.00 Accounting
Swimming Eric Knowles N.C. State So. 4.00 Materials Science / Engineering
Tennis Tom Moonen Middle Tennessee State Jr. 4.00 Accounting / Business Administration
Swimming Joey Reilman Tennessee Sr. 3.94 Industrial Engineering
Swimming Andreas Vazaios N.C. State Sr. 3.79 Psychology
Tennis Dustin Werner Campbell Sr. 4.00 Economics / Business Administration
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Laurent Bams Alabama Gr. 4.00/4.00 Economics
Swimming Joshua Davidson Florida State So. 3.84 Mechanical Engineering
Swimming Robert Howard Alabama Sr. 4.00 Accounting
Tennis Brandon Laubser Auburn Sr. 3.91 Accounting
Swimming Christoph Margotti Florida Sr. 3.92 Finance
Tennis Bailey Showers Georgia State Jr. 4.02 Risk Management & Insurance
Tennis Drew Singerman Furman So. 4.00 Health Sciences
Golf Ryan Stachler South Carolina Sr. 3.94 Finance / Accounting
Ice Hockey John Teets Alabama – Huntsville Sr. 4.00 Finance
Swimming Cameron Thatcher Florida State Jr. 4.00 Finance
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 5 (IL, IN, MI, OH)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Wrestling Cameron Caffey Michigan State So. 4.00 Computer Engineering
Swimming Andrew Capobianco Indiana So. 3.95 Exercise Science
Swimming Christopher Cole Southern Illinois Sr. 3.97 Journalism
Tennis Lenhard Haupt Western Michigan Sr. 3.97 Finance
Swimming Will Hofstadter Northwestern Sr. 4.00 Bio Sciences
Wrestling Joey McKenna Ohio State Sr. 3.89 Operations Management
Tennis Jannik Opitz Western Michigan Jr. 4.00 Finance
Tennis Kailash Panchapakesan Illinois-Chicago Jr. 4.00 Biological Sciences
Swimming Scott Piper Michigan State Jr. 4.00 Biosystems Engineering
Golf Austin Schoonmaker Wright State Jr. 4.00 Finance
Volleyball Parker Swartz Ball State Sr. 3.98 Advertising
Lacrosse Matthew Vangalen Detroit Mercy Sr. 3.96 Accounting & Finance
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, ND, SD, WI)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Nuno Borges Mississippi State Sr. 3.89 Kinesiology
Golf Beau Briggs Ole Miss Sr. 3.89 Economics
Swimming Daniel Hein Missouri Jr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Gymnastics Justin Karstadt Minnesota Sr. 3.78 Kinesiology
Ice Hockey Nick Kossoff Lake Superior State Sr. 3.96 Kinesiology
Swimming Alarii Levreault-Lopez LSU Sr. 4.04 Petroleum Engineering
Golf Mason Overstreet Arkansas Jr. 3.92 Finance
Swimming Wyatt Rumrill South Dakota State Sr. 4.00 Human Biology
Swimming Josh Sorbe South Dakota Jr. 4.00 Political Science & Economics
Tennis Ben Stride UMKC Gr. 4.00/4.00 Environmental & Urban Geosciences MS
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 7 (CO, ID, KS, MT, NE, NM, OK, TX, WY)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Enrique Asmar New Mexico State Sr. 3.97 Civil Engineering
Tennis Jimmy Bendeck Baylor Sr. 3.90 Finance, Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation
Ice Hockey Erich Fear Denver Jr. 3.97 Finance (UG) / Accountancy (G)
Ice Hockey Kyle Haak Air Force Sr. 3.90 Physics
Ice Hockey Matt Koch Air Force Sr. 3.91 Operations Research
Golf Mac Meissner SMU So. 4.00 Business
Wrestling Rico Montoya Northern Colorado Sr. 4.00 Sports Administration
Gymnastics Brian Schibler Oklahoma Sr. 4.00 Chemical Biosciences / Spanish
Golf Sandy Scott Texas Tech Jr. 4.00 University Studies
Gymnastics Anton Stephenson Nebraska Sr. 3.97 Nutrition & Health Sciences
Tennis Bjorn Thomson Texas Tech Sr. 3.93 Sport Management
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, NV, OR, UT, WA, Canada)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf AJ Armstrong Washington State Sr. 3.82 Accounting
Ice Hockey Anthony Croston Arizona State Gr. 3.90/4.00 Finance (UG) / Legal Studies (G)
Water Polo Andrea De Nardi Pacific Jr. 4.00 Engineering Management
Tennis Bailey Gong Fresno State Jr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering
Tennis Lucas Grego Grand Canyon Sr. 4.00 MBA / Sports Business
Swimming Grant House Arizona State So. 4.00 Exercise & Wellness
Volleyball Miki Jauhiainen BYU Jr. 4.00 Computer Science
Tennis Sameer Kumar Stanford Sr. 3.92 Economics
Tennis Matthew Pearce BYU Sr. 3.97 Finance
Volleyball Stijn van Tilburg Hawai’i Sr. 3.79 Economics

CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Women

NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Rowing Aiste Balciunaite Umass Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry & Molecular Bio./ Chem. Engineering
Field Hockey Emily Duarte Harvard Sr. 3.93 Economics
Swimming Serica Hallstead Army Jr. 3.98 Life Sciences
Lacrosse Emma Kaishian Manhattan Sr. 3.97 Exercise Science / Pre-Physical Therapy
Gymnastics Kelsy Kurfirst Cornell Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Golf Queenie Lai Quinnipiac So. 4.00 Accounting
Lacrosse Elizabeth (Libby) Miller Iona Sr. 3.98 Biochemistry
Tennis Alejandra Ruffini Hofstra So. 4.00 Business
Rowing Amy Tarczynski Brown Sr. 4.00 Economics
Lacrosse Zoe Verni Brown Sr. 4.00 Economics & International Relations
Lacrosse Hailey Wagner Marist Sr. 3.98 Biomedical Sciences
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Ice Hockey Kelsey Crow Penn State Sr. 3.94 Biology & Psychology
Rifle Meike Drewell Murray State Jr. 4.00 Business Administration
Swimming Anne Hayburn Loyola (Md.) Jr. 4.00 Accounting
Gymnastics Alex Hyland Kentucky Sr. 3.94 Kinesiology
Gymnastics Abby Kaufman West Virginia Jr. 4.00 Exercise Physiology / Med. Humanities / Heath Stud.
Lacrosse Elli Klugel Loyola (Md.) So. 4.00 Biology
Lacrosse Anne Richter Navy Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Tennis Abigail Rosiello West Virginia Sr. 4.00 Immunology & Medical Microbiology
Swimming Asia Seidt Kentucky Jr. 4.00 Kinesiology
Lacrosse Kristen Yanchoris Loyola (Md.) Sr. 3.97 Business Administration & Marketing
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 3 (NC, TN, VA)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Hunter Aitchison Duke Sr. 3.85 Neuroscience
Swimming Catherine Allen UNC Asheville Jr. 4.00 Biology
Swimming Maddison Baiotto Campbell Jr. 4.00 Biology / Pre-Physical Therapy
Golf Elizabeth Bose Virginia Tech Sr. 3.99 Clinical Neuroscience
Golf Virginia Elena Carta Duke Sr. 3.91 Environmental Sciences & Policy
Swimming Alicia Finnigan Liberty Sr. 4.00 Interdisciplinary Studies
Lacrosse Dana Joss Longwood Jr. 4.00 History
Golf Hanley Long Middle Tennessee State Sr. 4.00 Organizational Communications
Bowling Kristin Quah Vanderbilt Sr. 3.97 Biomedical & Electrical Engineering
Gymnastics Maggie Tamburro N.C. State Sr. 4.00 Biomedical Engineering
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf Jacqueline Bendrick Furman Gr. 3.97/3.90 Biology / Education
Swimming Ayla Bonniwell Florida State Jr. 4.00 Finance
Swimming Elizabeth Chemey Georgia Southern Jr. 4.00 International Trade
Tennis Elena Christofi Georgia Jr. 3.97 Finance
Golf Teresa Conroy North Florida Jr. 4.00 Statistics
Tennis Andie Daniell Alabama Sr. 4.00 Human Performance Exercise Science
Rowing Raien Emery Alabama Gr. 4.00/4.00 Environmental Science (UG) / Geography (G)
Golf Lois Kaye Go South Carolina Jr. 4.00 Finance / Accounting
Rowing Megan Herboth UCF Jr. 4.00 Health Sciences (Pre-Clinical)
Swimming Sydney Knapp Miami So. 4.00 International Relations / Spanish
Swimming Mikaela Lujan South Carolina Sr. 4.00 Biological Sciences
Tennis Patricia Martins South Alabama Sr. 4.00 Sports Management
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 5 (IL, IN, MI, OH)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Courtney Aycock Michigan State Sr. 4.00 Kinesiology
Rowing Anna Benton Dayton Jr. 3.96 Chemical Engineering & Pre-Medicine
Gymnastics Cortney Bezold Eastern Michigan So. 4.00 Nursing
Tennis Imaan Hassim Youngstown State Jr. 4.00 Biology
Swimming Megan Johnson Purdue So. 4.00 Health Science Pre-Professional
Swimming Talisa Lemke Bowling Green State Jr. 4.00 Theatre
Swimming Molly McNamara Cleveland State Sr. 3.95 Pre-Med / Health Science
Field Hockey Kelsey Nolan Ohio State Sr. 4.00 Linguistics / TESOL Education
Tennis Srishti Slaria Eastern Illinois Sr. 4.00 Economics
Golf Lauren Tibbets Butler Sr. 4.00 Actuarial Science
Tennis Malini Wijesinghe Bradley Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry / Spanish / Philosophy
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, ND, SD, WI)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf Ashley Childers Missouri State Sr. 4.00 Logistics & Supply Chain Management
Swimming Kylie Dahlgren Missouri Sr. 3.95 Biological Engineering
Rowing Lindsay Eliasen Minnesota Jr. 4.00 Computer Engineering
Tennis Katie Fries UMKC Sr. 3.98 Nursing BSN
Golf Ela Grimwood Mississippi State Jr. 4.00 History / Psychology
Swimming Chantal Nack Minnesota Sr. 3.67 Civil Engineering
Swimming Annie Ochitwa Missouri Gr. 3.97/4.00 History (UG) / Journalism (G)
Swimming Haley Pederson South Dakota So. 4.00 Business Management
Tennis Anastasia Rentouli Mississippi State Sr. 3.97 Finance & Marketing
Ice Hockey Nicole Schammel Minnesota Gr. 3.95/3.63 Business & Marketing (UG) / Sport Management (G)
Swimming Kate Zimmer LSU Sr. 4.06 Nutrition & Food Sciences
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 7 (CO, ID, KS, MT, NE, NM, OK, TX, WY)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Sofia Blanco Oklahoma State Sr. 4.00 Psychology
Tennis Yue Lin “Polly” Chen New Mexico So. 4.04 Business Administration
Tennis Marina Cozac Nebraska Sr. 4.00 Mathematics
Swimming Lindsay Helferich Nebraska Sr. 4.00 Civil Engineering
Skiing Katharine Irwin New Mexico Sr. 4.12 Biology
Swimming Allyson Kleinsorgen Boise State Sr. 3.99 Special Education / Elementary Education
Swimming Peyton Kondis Houston Jr. 4.00 Kinesiology
Rowing Louise Kuehster Oklahoma Sr. 3.98 Chemical Engineering / Biotechnology
Tennis Vivienne Kulicke SMU Sr. 4.00 Business Management / Spanish
Gymnastics Courtney McGregor Boise State Jr. 4.00 Health Sciences
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, NV, OR, UT, WA, Canada)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Emily Arbuthnott Stanford Jr. 4.14 Economics
Rowing Paige Danielson Washington State Sr. 4.00 Electrical Engineering
Swimming Ella Eastin Stanford Sr. 3.74 Human Biology
Water Polo Makenzie Fischer Stanford Jr. 4.03 Mechanical Engineering
Gymnastics Anne Kuhm Arizona State Sr. 4.00 Liberal Studies
Tennis Hanneke Lodewijks Northern Arizona Sr. 4.00 Exercise Science
Gymnastics Shannon McNatt Utah Sr. 3.99 Quantitative Analysis of Markets & Organizations
Skiing Julie Mohagen Utah Sr. 4.00 Finance
Swimming Emma Nordin Arizona State So. 3.99 Biological Sci. Neurobiology / Physiology & Behav.
Golf Petra Salko Oregon Sr. 4.05 Business Administration / Finance
Golf Albane Valenzuela Stanford Jr. 4.03 Political Science

