Davidson Sweeps VMI, Women Add Win Over UNC Asheville At Home

Davidson vs VMI vs UNC Asheville

October 26, 2024

Davidson, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

DAVIDSON — There were wins all around for Davidson swimmers and divers Saturday, as the Wildcats hosted UNC Asheville and VMI in Cannon Pool.

The Davidson men posted a 203-95 victory over VMI, while the Wildcat women earned 248-43 (VMI) and 175-125 (UNC Asheville) wins.

The Davidson women posted 11 wins in the three-team format (plus other head-to-head victories), while the Wildcat men won 14 events.

Anna Newman , Ann Thompson and Ginny Thorsen won two events apiece to lead the women. Newman was first in the 200 breast (2:22.93) and 200 IM (2:08.71), while Thompson won the 100 back (57.89) and 200 back (2:07.63). Thorsen earned wins in the 200 free (1:54.02) and 500 free (5:10.67), and Addy Donaldson added a win in the 50 free (24.43).

The 200 medley relay of Thompson, Newman, Sophia Parker and Donaldson won in 1:47.17, while the 400 free relay of Thorsen, Megan Huntley , Donaldson and Brooke Mahoney touched first (3:34.14).

Elle Jacobsen (3-meter, 254.50) and Annica Valmassei (1M, 257.35) shared the diving wins.

For the men, Davidson’s Dylan Felt , Andrew Schou , Garrett Sablich and Fletcher Smith each won multiple events, with Felt swimming out front in three. He won the 50 free in 21.29 and led 1-2-3-4 and 1-2-3 Wildcat finishes in the 500 free (4:38.33) and 1,000 free (9:25.36), respectively.

Schou swept the 100 breast (57.42) and 200 breast (2:10.51), and Smith won the 200 back (1:55.59) and 200 fly (1:51.37). Sablich swept the 1M (238.40) and 3M (262.20) diving events.

Other Davidson wins came from Miles Charles (100 fly, 50.27), Liam McDonough (100 back, 51.37), Mitch McClain (200 free, 1:43.39) and Matthew Shnowske (100 free, 47.37).

Jeremy Kemp , Schou, Charles and Guil Ware won the 200 medley relay (1:31.97).

Up Next

The Wildcats will visit Old Dominion next Saturday, Nov. 2.

Courtesy: VMI Athletics

DAVIDSON, N.C. – VMI Men’s Swimming & Diving put up a valiant effort with big marks against Davidson Saturday afternoon at Charles A. Cannon Pool.

The Keydets’ freshmen provided strong outings including freshman Jack Mills who cracked the Rat and team records in the 200 butterfly with a time of one minute and 53.91 seconds. Mills also placed first in the 200 IM (1:57.48). Stephen Russell swam into the top five in the 1,000 freestyle (10:12.81) and the 500 freestyle (4:55.88) while Aubrey Struder placed fifth in the 1,000 freestyle (10:18.38) and Sam Calder nabbed third in the 200 freestyle (1:44.55). All four freshmen put up a VMI top 10 time in their respective events.

Sam Castle scored a second-place mark in the 100 backstroke (52.86) while Ethan Griffith tacked on more points for the Keydets after securing second in the 100 breaststroke (59.34) and third in the 200 breaststroke (2:13.33).

Matthew Picard tallied a podium finish in the 100 freestyle with a mark of 47.38 and in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.94. Sam Castle tacked on a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke (1:58.80). On the boards, Lane Jones led VMI with 200.70 on the one-meter and 214.90 on the three-meter.

VMI’s 4×100 freestyle relay team consisting of Picard, Castle, Calder, and Mills secured a first-place finish with a time of 3:09.26.

Final results gave Davidson the 203-95 victory over the Keydets.

Next Up

The Keydets host Mount St. Mary’s next Saturday at the VMI Aquatic Center.

Courtesy: UNC Asheville Athletics

DAVIDSON, N.C. – UNC Asheville Women’s Swimming and Diving split its season-opening duals with VMI and Davidson on Saturday (Oct. 26), topping VMI 251-42 and falling to Davidson 175-125.

The quartet of Alessia Cunegatti , Alyssa Jackson , Taylor Smith and Andie Quisumbing took second in the 4×50 medley relay in 1:49.40, while the team of Grace Adams , Beatrice Cocconcelli , Chloe McDonald and Ava Kilpatrick finished third in 1:50.95. Savanna Bush , Gracelyn Cox , Tess Peny and Olivia Ciancimino combined for a fifth-place finish in the event in 1:51.24. Caitlin Hefner picked up a win in the 1000 freestyle in 10:37.83, while Celine Petruschke (11:12.79) and Rose Sciaudone (11:14.65) finished fourth and fifth in the event respectively. Kathryn Walters also swam the event in 10:56.97. Anna Marcotti finished second in the 200 free in 1:54.14, while Cunegatti (1:57.97), Kilpatrick (2:00.38) and Julie Lahiff (2:03.65) finished fifth through seventh respectively. Bush (59.38), Adams (1:00.11) and Danai Gkogkosi (1:00.40) finished third, fourth and fifth respectively in the 100 back, while Cocconcelli picked up the win in the 100 breast in 1:05.65. Cox (1:09.25), Smith (1:09.41) and Anna Kate Halligan (1:09.59) took fifth, sixth and seventh in the event. Riley Edmundson earned a win in the 200 fly in 2:07.21, while Caroline Crouse finished third in 2:11.02. McDonald took fifth in the event in 2:12.55, while Peny finished seventh in 2:17.39. Quisumbing finished second in the 50 free in 24.67 seconds, while Marcotti (24.80) and Ciancimino (24.84) took fourth and fifth respectively. Jackson also took eighth in the event in 25.46 seconds.

Marcotti earned a win in the 100 free in 53.73 seconds, while Jackson (55.21), Crouse (55.39) and Kilpatrick (55.93) finished seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. Cunegatti (2:07.97) and Adams (2:08.62) finished second and third in the 200 back, while Bush took fifth in 2:11.38 and Peny took seventh in 2:19.70. Cocconcelli (2:24.80) and Edmundson (2:24.94) finished second and third in the 200 breast, while Halligan took fifth in 2:28.48 and Lahiff finished seventh in 2:30.44. Hefner (5:12.68) and Gkogkosi (5:16.60) finished second and third respectively in the 500 free, while Petruschke (5:25.00) and Walters (5:26.34) finished sixth and seventh in the event. Quisumbing earned her first collegiate win in the 100 fly in 57.79 seconds, while McDonald finished second in 58.99. Smith finished fifth in 59.56, while Jackson took 10th in 1:02.14 and Sciaudone also swam the event in 1:02.21. Cunegatti posted a second-place finish in the 200 IM in 2:09.32, while Halligan took fifth in 2:11.50. Edmundson (2:13.12) and Crouse (2:13.71) finished seventh and eighth in the event, while Sciaudone swam the event in 2:17.15. The quartet of Gkogkosi, Cocconcelli, Quisumbing and Marcotti took second in the 4×100 free relay in 3:36.62, while Ciancimino, Petruschke, Adams and Hefner finished fourth in 3:40.88.

Vivan Fougeron finished third in her Bulldog debut in the 1M diving event with a score of 231.85, while Jade Canady (223.55), Amelia Ward (187.20) and Kindal Culpepper (178.55) took fifth through seventh in the event. Fougeron finished third in the 3M diving event with a score of 221.55, while Canady finished fourth with a mark of 212.15. Ward (193.00) and Culpepper (165.85) finished sixth and seventh in the event.

“It was great to return to competition even with a few weeks delay,” said head coach Elizabeth Lykins . “We are incredibly appreciative of Davidson College and Virginia Military Institute for today’s competition and camaraderie. The team did an excellent job diving and swimming today; this past month has brought a unique set of challenges but we have risen to the occasion.”

The Bulldogs (1-1) return to the water on Saturday (Nov. 2) to face Campbell. The action begins at 11:00 a.m.