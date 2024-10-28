Little Rock Women Top Henderson State, SLU; Reddies Down Billikens In Men’s Meet

Little Rock vs Henderson State vs Saint Louis

October 26, 2024

Little Rock, Arkansas

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Little Rock Athletics

LITTLE ROCK, AR.– Saturdays are for the Trojans. The Little Rock swimming and diving team demolished Henderson State and St. Louis, claimed victory in 9 events, and posted an NCAA Zone Cut on the 1-meter board in a successful home outing.

“What a day for the Trojans. From the top to the bottom the Trojans put their stamp on this Saturday. I’m so proud of them and all their hard work this week. This was probably the best team environment we’ve ever had at a duel meet and I’m excited to keep the momentum rolling as we get into November.” said Head Coach Nathan Towsend on today’s performances.

During the meet, Little Rock’s women’s team excelled, particularly in the 800 Yard Freestyle Relay. Their A team took first place with a remarkable time of 7:28.27, with Senior Jaelle Carlson putting in the fastest leg to secure the win. The B team also put up a commendable fight, finishing second in the same event with a time of 7:38.57.

In individual events, Izzy Thibodeau shone in the 1000 Yard Freestyle, securing a win by over three seconds with a time of 10:48.74, just shy of her seed time. Little Rock’s women also displayed depth in the 100 Yard Backstroke, where Beatriz Comini Romero finished second, clocking in at 57.49, closely following Saint Louis.

Lauren Pieniazkiewicz was on a winning streak, securing victories in both the 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly. She swam the breaststroke in an impressive 1:04.61, while her time of 56.30 in the butterfly placed her among the top four in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. In the 100 butterfly, she dominated the competition, showcasing her strength and skill. Brooke Cummings also contributed to the team’s success, finishing fourth in the event with a time of 58.04.

Adara Stoddard clinched victory in the 200 Yard Breaststroke, finishing with a time of 2:19.29. Her strong performance set the tone for the team’s success, while Gabriella O’Neil also contributed significantly, securing second place with a time of 2:21.00.

The 500 Yard Freestyle was another highlight for Little Rock, Carol Heinz supported the team’s efforts by finishing in a solid second place at 5:06.27, showcasing their depth in distance swimming.

Carlson had a fantastic meet, clocking in under 50 seconds in the 100 freestyle—only the second time this feat has occurred in Trojan history. This impressive performance not only secured her the top spot in the Missouri Valley Conference so far, but also set the stage for her continued success. Riding this momentum, she went on to win the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.80, rounding out her individual races in spectacular fashion.

The Trojan diving team had an outstanding performance alongside the swim program, highlighted by impressive achievements from both senior and freshman divers. Senior Kyra Apodaca made a significant mark by claiming her first NCAA Zone Cut of the season in the 1-meter dive, scoring 289.20 and winning her division. Her impressive performance not only showcased her skill but also set a high standard for the rest of the team.

Freshman Delaney Nickels also made headlines by securing her first win in her collegiate career on the 3-meter dive, finishing with a score of 258.08. This victory is an exciting milestone for Nickels, demonstrating her potential and contribution to the team’s overall success.

“I am very happy with how we preformed on the boards today. Delaney getting her first Collegiate win is a big step in her Trojan Career. Kyra with her Zone cut on 1 Meter is great, but having a Lifetime best performance is the big achievement! All 3 ladies improved from our last meet and are showing the growth we want from them. Its going to be a great next couple weeks of training before we take on the Razorbacks.” said Coach Chris Pape on the Diving results from today.

Next up, the girls will return to their home turf at the Donaghey Aquatic Center to face off against in-state rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks, on November 8th. This highly anticipated meet promises to be an exciting showdown. Following this, the team will travel to Indianapolis for the House of Champions Mid-season Meet.

Final Scores

Little Rock 201 – Henderson State 74

Little Rock 185 – St. Louis 95

St. Louis 195 – Henderson State 77

Courtesy: HSU Sports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The No. 12 Henderson State men’s swimming and diving team picked up its fourth victory in a row in a meet with Division I’s Saint Louis in Little Rock on Saturday. In the process, Patryk Dabrowski claimed the team’s first B-cut of the 2024-25 season. On the women’s side, Kiara Pozvai and Joanna Miller recorded two B-cut times each to earn consideration for nationals.

The Red Wave men outscored the Billikens 145-116 to claim the win. HSU’s women dropped dual meets to Little Rock and Saint Louis by scores of 74-201 and 96-185, respectively.

Including Dabrowski’s B-cut time of 44.97 seconds in the 100 Yard Freestyle, the Red Wave posted six of the meet’s top 10 performances.

Oskar Cebula had the day’s No. 2 performance with a second-place time of 55.94 seconds in the 100 Yard Breaststroke: a time that put him less than one second out of first in a tightly-contested race.

Colton Bennett’s 4:38.96 triumph in the 500 Yard Freestyle gave him the fourth-best performance of the meet.

Hayden Jestes (9:43.08) bested teammate Zach Ponder (9:43.90) by just over eight tenths of a second to win the 1000 Yard Freestyle. The two men’s efforts each earned them top 10 performance ratings.

Efe Ertuzun rounded out the Red Wave’s top 10 performance appearances with a victorious time of 1:51.79 in the 200 Yard IM.

The team of Colin Candebat, Tate Sloan , Bennett, and Dabrowski took first in the 800 Yard Freestyle at 6:48.56. Jean Ducastel , Cebula, Candebat, and Dabrowski later topped the leaderboard in the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:31.11.

In the women’s dual meet, Pozvai earned NCAA Division II B-cuts for her winning times of 22.70 seconds in the 50 Yard Freestyle and 49.51 seconds in the 100 Yard Freestyle. During the latter race, Pozvai beat Little Rock’s Jaelle Carlson, whose time of 49.97 seconds earned her a CSCAA B-cut.

Joanna Miller claimed two B-cuts of her own with victories in the 200 Yard Freestyle (1:52.14) and 200 Yard Backstroke (2:02.33).

The Red Wave now has nearly two weeks to rest up for its next meet: a Battle of the Ravine matchup against Ouachita Baptist at Wells Natatorium. Races will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Courtesy: SLU Athletics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saint Louis women’s swimming and diving split a double dual meet with Little Rock and Henderson State, while the SLU men fell to Henderson State in dual competition on Saturday.

The Billiken women defeated Henderson State 195-77 and were topped 185-95 by Little Rock. The Billiken men lost a 145-116 decision to Henderson State.

Meghan Eng , Ella Bolling and Karis Reynaga led the women’s team. Eng won the 100 back (56.87), Bolling won the 200 fly (2:07.52) and Reynaga captured the 500 free (5:01.96). Eng also finished second in the 200 back (2:03.43).

Mia Yeo and Lauren Van Vooren joined Eng with a pair of top-three performances. Yeo placed third in the 100 fly (57.93) and 200 fly (2:07.88), while Van Vooren finished third in 1-meter (226.28) and 3-meter (232.73) diving.

Also turning in top-three finishes were Kierra Perez , second in the 1000 free (10:51.86); MaryBeth Clark , second in the 100 fly (57.50); Tierney Kohl , third in the 200 breast (2:21.27); and Kamila Nowak , third in the 500 free (5:12.81). Eng and Reynaga were joined by Kenna Cashman and Sarah Dingus for a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay (1:46.19).

Brae Sanchez and Ben Mears were double winners for the Saint Louis men. Sanchez touched first in the 100 breast (55.28) and 200 breast (2:03.36), while Mears won the 1-meter (283.58) and 3-meter (294.08) diving competitions.

Noah Benton also posted a victory, besting the field in the 1000 free (9:39.79).

The Billikens host Bellarmine in a dual meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m.