David Popovici Leads All Pool Swimmers with €19,000 in Euros Prize Money

Data compiled by SwimSwam data guru Barry Revzin.
David Popovici came away from the 2022 European Aquatics Championships with not only a new World Record and new global superstardom, but he also came away with a significant payday for his efforts.
- Editor’s note 1: because current conversion rates between Euros and US dollars are close to 1:1, we have left conversions out of this article.
- Editor’s note 2: countries are free to divide relay money among relay members as they see fit. The text part of this analysis assumes that relay prize money is divided among only the participants in the final heats. Below, we have posted money totals based on both distribution models.
The 17-year old was the top earner at the meet by a significant margin, bringing home 19,000 Euros for his efforts in two-and-a-half individual swims.
Popovici won gold medals in both the 100 free and 200 free at the meet. The gold medal in the 200 free earned him €2,000, while the other €17,000 came from the 100 free.
Popovici earned the same €2,000 for the win, but added a €5,000 European Record bonus with his semifinals 46.98 in the 100 free and a €10,000 World Record bonus with his history-making 46.86 in finals. That swim broke Cesar Cielo’s old World Record of 46.91 that was set in a polyurethane suit in 2009.
The top female earner was Dutch sprinter Marritt Steenberger. The latest standard-bearer for the famed Dutch women’s sprint group, Steenberger earned €5,500 for her efforts. That includes €4,000 for her two individual wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle, another €1,500 for her silver medal in the 200 IM, and €3,000 in estimated relay earnings.
She tied with Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Simona Quadarella of Italy as the top individual earners of the meet.
In total, 127 athletes (presuming only relay finals legs share in relay earnings) got a piece of the prize money. A total of 20 nations had athletes win prize money (matching the nations that wound up on the final medals table). The host country of Italy came away with the most money at €62,000, with Great Britain second at almost half of that total.
Prize money breakdown:
Individual events
- 1st: €2,000
- 2nd: €1,500
- 3rd: €1,000
Relays
- 1st: €3,500
- 2nd: €3,000
- 3rd: €2,500
Records
- Individual World Record: €10,000
- Individual European Record: €5,000
Earnings by Country
|Country
|Earnings
|Italy
|€62,000
|Great Britain
|€30,500
|Hungary
|€28,000
|France
|€27,000
|Netherlands
|€21,500
|Romania
|€19,000
|Sweden
|€15,000
|Germany
|€11,000
|Switzerland
|€6,500
|Lithuania
|€5,000
|Greece
|€4,500
|Austria
|€3,500
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|€3,000
|Poland
|€2,500
|Ukraine
|€2,000
|Israel
|€2,000
|Portugal
|€2,000
|Finland
|€1,500
|Denmark
|€1,500
|Turkey
|€1,000
Earnings by Athlete – FINALS Relay Swimmers Only
Assumes relay money is evenly divided among all relay finals swimmers.
|Rank
|name
|country
|indiv
|relay
|bonus
|total
|1
|David Popovici
|Romania
|€4,000
|€0
|€15,000
|€19,000
|2
|Marrit Steenbergen
|Netherlands
|€5,500
|€3,000
|€0
|€8,500
|3
|Thomas Ceccon
|Italy
|€5,500
|€2,500
|€0
|€8,000
|4
|Kristóf Milák
|Hungary
|€5,500
|€1,625
|€0
|€7,125
|5
|Sarah Sjöström
|Sweden
|€4,000
|€2,250
|€0
|€6,250
|6
|Freya Anderson
|Great Britain
|€2,500
|€3,250
|€0
|€5,750
|7
|Nicolò Martinenghi
|Italy
|€4,000
|€1,625
|€0
|€5,625
|8
|Simona Quadarella
|Italy
|€5,500
|€0
|€0
|€5,500
|9
|Marie Wattel
|France
|€3,000
|€1,625
|€0
|€4,625
|10
|Alberto Razzetti
|Italy
|€4,500
|€0
|€0
|€4,500
|10
|Isabel Marie Gose
|Germany
|€4,500
|€0
|€0
|€4,500
|12
|Louise Hansson
|Sweden
|€2,000
|€2,250
|€0
|€4,250
|13
|Margherita Panziera
|Italy
|€4,000
|€0
|€0
|€4,000
|14
|Charlotte Bonnet
|France
|€1,500
|€2,375
|€0
|€3,875
|15
|Yohann Ndoye-Brouard
|France
|€3,000
|€750
|€0
|€3,750
|15
|Medi Harris
|Great Britain
|€1,500
|€2,250
|€0
|€3,750
|17
|Lukas Märtens
|Germany
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|Italy
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Apostolos Christou
|Greece
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas
|Hungary
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Benedetta Pilato
|Italy
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|22
|Maxime Grousset
|France
|€1,500
|€1,625
|€0
|€3,125
|23
|Antonio Djakovic
|Switzerland
|€3,000
|€0
|€0
|€3,000
|23
|Rūta Meilutytė
|Lithuania
|€3,000
|€0
|€0
|€3,000
|23
|Lana Pudar
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|€3,000
|€0
|€0
|€3,000
|26
|Alessandro Miressi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€1,750
|€0
|€2,750
|27
|James Wilby
|Great Britain
|€2,000
|€625
|€0
|€2,625
|27
|Maaike de Waard
|Netherlands
|€2,000
|€625
|€0
|€2,625
|27
|Freya Colbert
|Great Britain
|€1,000
|€1,625
|€0
|€2,625
|30
|Kira Toussaint
|Netherlands
|€1,000
|€1,500
|€0
|€2,500
|31
|Richárd Márton
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€875
|€0
|€2,375
|32
|Matthew Richards
|Great Britain
|€0
|€2,250
|€0
|€2,250
|32
|Thomas Dean
|Great Britain
|€0
|€2,250
|€0
|€2,250
|32
|Anna Hopkin
|Great Britain
|€0
|€2,250
|€0
|€2,250
|35
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Ukraine
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Hubert Kós
|Hungary
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Analia Pigrée
|France
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Lisa Mamié
|Switzerland
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|Israel
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|41
|Lorenzo Galossi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€750
|€0
|€1,750
|42
|Nándor Németh
|Hungary
|€0
|€1,625
|€0
|€1,625
|42
|Valerie van Roon
|Netherlands
|€1,000
|€625
|€0
|€1,625
|42
|Ajna Késely
|Hungary
|€1,000
|€625
|€0
|€1,625
|42
|Lucy Hope
|Great Britain
|€0
|€1,625
|€0
|€1,625
|46
|Leonardo Deplano
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Benedek Kovács
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Simone Cerasuolo
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Federico Poggio
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Matti Mattsson
|Finland
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Noè Ponti
|Switzerland
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Dávid Verrasztó
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Katarzyna Wasick
|Poland
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Silvia Scalia
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Katie Shanahan
|Great Britain
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Lisa Angiolini
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Martina Carraro
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Helena Rosendahl Bach
|Denmark
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|60
|Stefano Di Cola
|Italy
|€0
|€1,375
|€0
|€1,375
|60
|Hadrien Salvan
|France
|€0
|€1,375
|€0
|€1,375
|60
|Wissam-Amazigh Yebba
|France
|€0
|€1,375
|€0
|€1,375
|63
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|Greece
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Felix Auböck
|Austria
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Henning Mühlleitner
|Germany
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Damien Joly
|France
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Ole Braunschweig
|Germany
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Luke Greenbank
|Great Britain
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Lucas Matzerath
|Germany
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Andrius Šidlauskas
|Lithuania
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Luca Pizzini
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Diogo Ribeiro
|Portugal
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Jakub Majerski
|Poland
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Gabriel Lopes
|Portugal
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Pier Andrea Matteazzi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Merve Tuncel
|Turkey
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Martina Caramignoli
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Dóra Molnár
|Hungary
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Imogen Clark
|Great Britain
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Kotryna Teterevkova
|Lithuania
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Ilaria Cusinato
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Sara Franceschi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|83
|Lorenzo Zazzeri
|Italy
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Manuel Frigo
|Italy
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Balázs Holló
|Hungary
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Matteo Rivolta
|Italy
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Imani de Jong
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Silke Holkenborg
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Janna van Kooten
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Hanna Rosvall
|Sweden
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Sophie Hansson
|Sweden
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Charles Rihoux
|France
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Arno Kamminga
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Nyls Korstanje
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|95
|Szebasztián Szabó
|Hungary
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Dániel Mészáros
|Hungary
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Marco De Tullio
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Gabriele Detti
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Antoine Viquerat
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Clément Secchi
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Sara Junevik
|Sweden
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Sofia Åstedt
|Sweden
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Pauline Mahieu
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Béryl Gastaldello
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Lucile Tessariol
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Elena Di Liddo
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Silvia Di Pietro
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|108
|Jacob Whittle
|Great Britain
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Edward Mildred
|Great Britain
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Enzo Tesic
|France
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Roman Fuchs
|France
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Bernhard Reitshammer
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Valentin Bayer
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Simon Bucher
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Heiko Gigler
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Kim Busch
|Netherlands
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Tessa Giele
|Netherlands
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Nikolett Pádár
|Hungary
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Katinka Hosszú
|Hungary
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Lilla Minna Ábrahám
|Hungary
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Tes Schouten
|Netherlands
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Björn Seeliger
|Sweden
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Robin Hanson
|Sweden
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Matteo Ciampi
|Italy
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Alice Mizzau
|Italy
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Antonietta Cesarano
|Italy
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Jacob Peters
|Great Britain
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
Earnings by Athlete – EVEN Split Among All Relay Swimmers
Assumes that all individuals who swam on either the prelims or finals leg of a relay receive an equal portion of the prize money for that relay.
|name
|country
|indiv
|relay
|bonus
|total
|1
|David Popovici
|Romania
|€4,000
|€0
|€10,000
|€14,000
|2
|Marrit Steenbergen
|Netherlands
|€5,500
|€3,000
|€0
|€8,500
|3
|Thomas Ceccon
|Italy
|€5,500
|€2,500
|€0
|€8,000
|4
|Kristóf Milák
|Hungary
|€5,500
|€1,625
|€0
|€7,125
|5
|Sarah Sjöström
|Sweden
|€4,000
|€2,250
|€0
|€6,250
|6
|Freya Anderson
|Great Britain
|€2,500
|€3,250
|€0
|€5,750
|7
|Nicolò Martinenghi
|Italy
|€4,000
|€1,625
|€0
|€5,625
|8
|Simona Quadarella
|Italy
|€5,500
|€0
|€0
|€5,500
|9
|Marie Wattel
|France
|€3,000
|€1,625
|€0
|€4,625
|10
|Alberto Razzetti
|Italy
|€4,500
|€0
|€0
|€4,500
|10
|Isabel Marie Gose
|Germany
|€4,500
|€0
|€0
|€4,500
|12
|Louise Hansson
|Sweden
|€2,000
|€2,250
|€0
|€4,250
|13
|Margherita Panziera
|Italy
|€4,000
|€0
|€0
|€4,000
|14
|Charlotte Bonnet
|France
|€1,500
|€2,375
|€0
|€3,875
|15
|Yohann Ndoye-Brouard
|France
|€3,000
|€750
|€0
|€3,750
|15
|Medi Harris
|Great Britain
|€1,500
|€2,250
|€0
|€3,750
|17
|Lukas Märtens
|Germany
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|Italy
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Apostolos Christou
|Greece
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas
|Hungary
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|17
|Benedetta Pilato
|Italy
|€3,500
|€0
|€0
|€3,500
|22
|Maxime Grousset
|France
|€1,500
|€1,625
|€0
|€3,125
|23
|Antonio Djakovic
|Switzerland
|€3,000
|€0
|€0
|€3,000
|23
|Rūta Meilutytė
|Lithuania
|€3,000
|€0
|€0
|€3,000
|23
|Lana Pudar
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|€3,000
|€0
|€0
|€3,000
|26
|Alessandro Miressi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€1,750
|€0
|€2,750
|27
|James Wilby
|Great Britain
|€2,000
|€625
|€0
|€2,625
|27
|Maaike de Waard
|Netherlands
|€2,000
|€625
|€0
|€2,625
|27
|Freya Colbert
|Great Britain
|€1,000
|€1,625
|€0
|€2,625
|30
|Kira Toussaint
|Netherlands
|€1,000
|€1,500
|€0
|€2,500
|31
|Richárd Márton
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€875
|€0
|€2,375
|32
|Matthew Richards
|Great Britain
|€0
|€2,250
|€0
|€2,250
|32
|Thomas Dean
|Great Britain
|€0
|€2,250
|€0
|€2,250
|32
|Anna Hopkin
|Great Britain
|€0
|€2,250
|€0
|€2,250
|35
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|Ukraine
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Hubert Kós
|Hungary
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Analia Pigrée
|France
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Lisa Mamié
|Switzerland
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|35
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|Israel
|€2,000
|€0
|€0
|€2,000
|41
|Lorenzo Galossi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€750
|€0
|€1,750
|42
|Nándor Németh
|Hungary
|€0
|€1,625
|€0
|€1,625
|42
|Valerie van Roon
|Netherlands
|€1,000
|€625
|€0
|€1,625
|42
|Ajna Késely
|Hungary
|€1,000
|€625
|€0
|€1,625
|42
|Lucy Hope
|Great Britain
|€0
|€1,625
|€0
|€1,625
|46
|Leonardo Deplano
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Benedek Kovács
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Simone Cerasuolo
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Federico Poggio
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Matti Mattsson
|Finland
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Noè Ponti
|Switzerland
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Dávid Verrasztó
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Katarzyna Wasick
|Poland
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Silvia Scalia
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Katie Shanahan
|Great Britain
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Lisa Angiolini
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Martina Carraro
|Italy
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Helena Rosendahl Bach
|Denmark
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|46
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos
|Hungary
|€1,500
|€0
|€0
|€1,500
|60
|Stefano Di Cola
|Italy
|€0
|€1,375
|€0
|€1,375
|60
|Hadrien Salvan
|France
|€0
|€1,375
|€0
|€1,375
|60
|Wissam-Amazigh Yebba
|France
|€0
|€1,375
|€0
|€1,375
|63
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|Greece
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Felix Auböck
|Austria
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Henning Mühlleitner
|Germany
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Damien Joly
|France
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Ole Braunschweig
|Germany
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Luke Greenbank
|Great Britain
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Lucas Matzerath
|Germany
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Andrius Šidlauskas
|Lithuania
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Luca Pizzini
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Diogo Ribeiro
|Portugal
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Jakub Majerski
|Poland
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Gabriel Lopes
|Portugal
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Pier Andrea Matteazzi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Merve Tuncel
|Turkey
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Martina Caramignoli
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Dóra Molnár
|Hungary
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Imogen Clark
|Great Britain
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Kotryna Teterevkova
|Lithuania
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Ilaria Cusinato
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|63
|Sara Franceschi
|Italy
|€1,000
|€0
|€0
|€1,000
|83
|Lorenzo Zazzeri
|Italy
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Manuel Frigo
|Italy
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Balázs Holló
|Hungary
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Matteo Rivolta
|Italy
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Imani de Jong
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Silke Holkenborg
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Janna van Kooten
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Hanna Rosvall
|Sweden
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Sophie Hansson
|Sweden
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Charles Rihoux
|France
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Arno Kamminga
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|83
|Nyls Korstanje
|Netherlands
|€0
|€875
|€0
|€875
|95
|Szebasztián Szabó
|Hungary
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Dániel Mészáros
|Hungary
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Marco De Tullio
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Gabriele Detti
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Antoine Viquerat
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Clément Secchi
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Sara Junevik
|Sweden
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Sofia Åstedt
|Sweden
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Pauline Mahieu
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Béryl Gastaldello
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Lucile Tessariol
|France
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Elena Di Liddo
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|95
|Silvia Di Pietro
|Italy
|€0
|€750
|€0
|€750
|108
|Jacob Whittle
|Great Britain
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Edward Mildred
|Great Britain
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Enzo Tesic
|France
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Roman Fuchs
|France
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Bernhard Reitshammer
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Valentin Bayer
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Simon Bucher
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Heiko Gigler
|Austria
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Kim Busch
|Netherlands
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Tessa Giele
|Netherlands
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Nikolett Pádár
|Hungary
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Katinka Hosszú
|Hungary
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Lilla Minna Ábrahám
|Hungary
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Tes Schouten
|Netherlands
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Björn Seeliger
|Sweden
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Robin Hanson
|Sweden
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Matteo Ciampi
|Italy
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Alice Mizzau
|Italy
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Antonietta Cesarano
|Italy
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
|108
|Jacob Peters
|Great Britain
|€0
|€625
|€0
|€625
That’s embarrassingly low pay for a WR.
He is probably gonna be the first Romanian who can make a living and 401k just from swimming!