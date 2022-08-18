Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Popovici Leads All Pool Swimmers with €19,000 in Euros Prize Money

Data compiled by SwimSwam data guru Barry Revzin.

David Popovici came away from the 2022 European Aquatics Championships with not only a new World Record and new global superstardom, but he also came away with a significant payday for his efforts.

  • Editor’s note 1: because current conversion rates between Euros and US dollars are close to 1:1, we have left conversions out of this article.
  • Editor’s note 2: countries are free to divide relay money among relay members as they see fit. The text part of this analysis assumes that relay prize money is divided among only the participants in the final heats. Below, we have posted money totals based on both distribution models.

The 17-year old was the top earner at the meet by a significant margin, bringing home 19,000 Euros for his efforts in two-and-a-half individual swims.

Popovici won gold medals in both the 100 free and 200 free at the meet. The gold medal in the 200 free earned him €2,000, while the other €17,000 came from the 100 free.

Popovici earned the same €2,000 for the win, but added a €5,000 European Record bonus with his semifinals 46.98 in the 100 free and a €10,000 World Record bonus with his history-making 46.86 in finals. That swim broke Cesar Cielo’s old World Record of 46.91 that was set in a polyurethane suit in 2009.

The top female earner was Dutch sprinter Marritt Steenberger. The latest standard-bearer for the famed Dutch women’s sprint group, Steenberger earned €5,500 for her efforts. That includes €4,000 for her two individual wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle, another €1,500 for her silver medal in the 200 IM, and €3,000 in estimated relay earnings.

She tied with Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Simona Quadarella of Italy as the top individual earners of the meet.

In total, 127 athletes (presuming only relay finals legs share in relay earnings) got a piece of the prize money. A total of 20 nations had athletes win prize money (matching the nations that wound up on the final medals table). The host country of Italy came away with the most money at €62,000, with Great Britain second at almost half of that total.

Prize money breakdown:

Individual events

  • 1st: €2,000
  • 2nd: €1,500
  • 3rd: €1,000

Relays

  • 1st: €3,500
  • 2nd: €3,000
  • 3rd: €2,500

Records

  • Individual World Record: €10,000
  • Individual European Record: €5,000

Earnings by Country

Country Earnings
Italy €62,000
Great Britain €30,500
Hungary €28,000
France €27,000
Netherlands €21,500
Romania €19,000
Sweden €15,000
Germany €11,000
Switzerland €6,500
Lithuania €5,000
Greece €4,500
Austria €3,500
Bosnia and Herzegovina €3,000
Poland €2,500
Ukraine €2,000
Israel €2,000
Portugal €2,000
Finland €1,500
Denmark €1,500
Turkey €1,000

Earnings by Athlete – FINALS Relay Swimmers Only

Assumes relay money is evenly divided among all relay finals swimmers.

Rank name country indiv relay bonus total
1 David Popovici Romania €4,000 €0 €15,000 €19,000
2 Marrit Steenbergen Netherlands €5,500 €3,000 €0 €8,500
3 Thomas Ceccon Italy €5,500 €2,500 €0 €8,000
4 Kristóf Milák Hungary €5,500 €1,625 €0 €7,125
5 Sarah Sjöström Sweden €4,000 €2,250 €0 €6,250
6 Freya Anderson Great Britain €2,500 €3,250 €0 €5,750
7 Nicolò Martinenghi Italy €4,000 €1,625 €0 €5,625
8 Simona Quadarella Italy €5,500 €0 €0 €5,500
9 Marie Wattel France €3,000 €1,625 €0 €4,625
10 Alberto Razzetti Italy €4,500 €0 €0 €4,500
10 Isabel Marie Gose Germany €4,500 €0 €0 €4,500
12 Louise Hansson Sweden €2,000 €2,250 €0 €4,250
13 Margherita Panziera Italy €4,000 €0 €0 €4,000
14 Charlotte Bonnet France €1,500 €2,375 €0 €3,875
15 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard France €3,000 €750 €0 €3,750
15 Medi Harris Great Britain €1,500 €2,250 €0 €3,750
17 Lukas Märtens Germany €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Gregorio Paltrinieri Italy €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Apostolos Christou Greece €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas Hungary €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Benedetta Pilato Italy €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
22 Maxime Grousset France €1,500 €1,625 €0 €3,125
23 Antonio Djakovic Switzerland €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000
23 Rūta Meilutytė Lithuania €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000
23 Lana Pudar Bosnia and Herzegovina €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000
26 Alessandro Miressi Italy €1,000 €1,750 €0 €2,750
27 James Wilby Great Britain €2,000 €625 €0 €2,625
27 Maaike de Waard Netherlands €2,000 €625 €0 €2,625
27 Freya Colbert Great Britain €1,000 €1,625 €0 €2,625
30 Kira Toussaint Netherlands €1,000 €1,500 €0 €2,500
31 Richárd Márton Hungary €1,500 €875 €0 €2,375
32 Matthew Richards Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250
32 Thomas Dean Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250
32 Anna Hopkin Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250
35 Ben Proud Great Britain €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Hubert Kós Hungary €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Analia Pigrée France €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Lisa Mamié Switzerland €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Anastasia Gorbenko Israel €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
41 Lorenzo Galossi Italy €1,000 €750 €0 €1,750
42 Nándor Németh Hungary €0 €1,625 €0 €1,625
42 Valerie van Roon Netherlands €1,000 €625 €0 €1,625
42 Ajna Késely Hungary €1,000 €625 €0 €1,625
42 Lucy Hope Great Britain €0 €1,625 €0 €1,625
46 Leonardo Deplano Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Benedek Kovács Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Simone Cerasuolo Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Federico Poggio Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Matti Mattsson Finland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Noè Ponti Switzerland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Dávid Verrasztó Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Katarzyna Wasick Poland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Silvia Scalia Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Katie Shanahan Great Britain €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Lisa Angiolini Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Martina Carraro Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Helena Rosendahl Bach Denmark €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Zsuzsanna Jakabos Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
60 Stefano Di Cola Italy €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375
60 Hadrien Salvan France €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375
60 Wissam-Amazigh Yebba France €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375
63 Kristian Gkolomeev Greece €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Felix Auböck Austria €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Henning Mühlleitner Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Damien Joly France €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Ole Braunschweig Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Luke Greenbank Great Britain €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Lucas Matzerath Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Andrius Šidlauskas Lithuania €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Luca Pizzini Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Diogo Ribeiro Portugal €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Jakub Majerski Poland €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Gabriel Lopes Portugal €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Pier Andrea Matteazzi Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Merve Tuncel Turkey €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Martina Caramignoli Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Dóra Molnár Hungary €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Imogen Clark Great Britain €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Kotryna Teterevkova Lithuania €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Ilaria Cusinato Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Sara Franceschi Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
83 Lorenzo Zazzeri Italy €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Manuel Frigo Italy €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Balázs Holló Hungary €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Matteo Rivolta Italy €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Imani de Jong Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Silke Holkenborg Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Janna van Kooten Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Hanna Rosvall Sweden €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Sophie Hansson Sweden €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Charles Rihoux France €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Arno Kamminga Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Nyls Korstanje Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
95 Szebasztián Szabó Hungary €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Dániel Mészáros Hungary €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Marco De Tullio Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Gabriele Detti Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Antoine Viquerat France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Clément Secchi France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Sara Junevik Sweden €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Sofia Åstedt Sweden €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Pauline Mahieu France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Béryl Gastaldello France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Lucile Tessariol France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Elena Di Liddo Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Silvia Di Pietro Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
108 Jacob Whittle Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Edward Mildred Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Enzo Tesic France €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Roman Fuchs France €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Bernhard Reitshammer Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Valentin Bayer Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Simon Bucher Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Heiko Gigler Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Kim Busch Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Tessa Giele Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Nikolett Pádár Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Katinka Hosszú Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Lilla Minna Ábrahám Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Tes Schouten Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Björn Seeliger Sweden €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Robin Hanson Sweden €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Matteo Ciampi Italy €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Alice Mizzau Italy €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Antonietta Cesarano Italy €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Jacob Peters Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625

Earnings by Athlete – EVEN Split Among All Relay Swimmers

Assumes that all individuals who swam on either the prelims or finals leg of a relay receive an equal portion of the prize money for that relay.

name country indiv relay bonus total
1 David Popovici Romania €4,000 €0 €10,000 €14,000
2 Marrit Steenbergen Netherlands €5,500 €3,000 €0 €8,500
3 Thomas Ceccon Italy €5,500 €2,500 €0 €8,000
4 Kristóf Milák Hungary €5,500 €1,625 €0 €7,125
5 Sarah Sjöström Sweden €4,000 €2,250 €0 €6,250
6 Freya Anderson Great Britain €2,500 €3,250 €0 €5,750
7 Nicolò Martinenghi Italy €4,000 €1,625 €0 €5,625
8 Simona Quadarella Italy €5,500 €0 €0 €5,500
9 Marie Wattel France €3,000 €1,625 €0 €4,625
10 Alberto Razzetti Italy €4,500 €0 €0 €4,500
10 Isabel Marie Gose Germany €4,500 €0 €0 €4,500
12 Louise Hansson Sweden €2,000 €2,250 €0 €4,250
13 Margherita Panziera Italy €4,000 €0 €0 €4,000
14 Charlotte Bonnet France €1,500 €2,375 €0 €3,875
15 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard France €3,000 €750 €0 €3,750
15 Medi Harris Great Britain €1,500 €2,250 €0 €3,750
17 Lukas Märtens Germany €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Gregorio Paltrinieri Italy €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Apostolos Christou Greece €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas Hungary €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
17 Benedetta Pilato Italy €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500
22 Maxime Grousset France €1,500 €1,625 €0 €3,125
23 Antonio Djakovic Switzerland €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000
23 Rūta Meilutytė Lithuania €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000
23 Lana Pudar Bosnia and Herzegovina €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000
26 Alessandro Miressi Italy €1,000 €1,750 €0 €2,750
27 James Wilby Great Britain €2,000 €625 €0 €2,625
27 Maaike de Waard Netherlands €2,000 €625 €0 €2,625
27 Freya Colbert Great Britain €1,000 €1,625 €0 €2,625
30 Kira Toussaint Netherlands €1,000 €1,500 €0 €2,500
31 Richárd Márton Hungary €1,500 €875 €0 €2,375
32 Matthew Richards Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250
32 Thomas Dean Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250
32 Anna Hopkin Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250
35 Ben Proud Great Britain €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Hubert Kós Hungary €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Analia Pigrée France €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Lisa Mamié Switzerland €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
35 Anastasia Gorbenko Israel €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000
41 Lorenzo Galossi Italy €1,000 €750 €0 €1,750
42 Nándor Németh Hungary €0 €1,625 €0 €1,625
42 Valerie van Roon Netherlands €1,000 €625 €0 €1,625
42 Ajna Késely Hungary €1,000 €625 €0 €1,625
42 Lucy Hope Great Britain €0 €1,625 €0 €1,625
46 Leonardo Deplano Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Benedek Kovács Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Simone Cerasuolo Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Federico Poggio Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Matti Mattsson Finland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Noè Ponti Switzerland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Dávid Verrasztó Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Katarzyna Wasick Poland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Silvia Scalia Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Katie Shanahan Great Britain €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Lisa Angiolini Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Martina Carraro Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Helena Rosendahl Bach Denmark €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
46 Zsuzsanna Jakabos Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500
60 Stefano Di Cola Italy €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375
60 Hadrien Salvan France €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375
60 Wissam-Amazigh Yebba France €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375
63 Kristian Gkolomeev Greece €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Felix Auböck Austria €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Henning Mühlleitner Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Damien Joly France €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Ole Braunschweig Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Luke Greenbank Great Britain €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Lucas Matzerath Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Andrius Šidlauskas Lithuania €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Luca Pizzini Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Diogo Ribeiro Portugal €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Jakub Majerski Poland €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Gabriel Lopes Portugal €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Pier Andrea Matteazzi Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Merve Tuncel Turkey €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Martina Caramignoli Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Dóra Molnár Hungary €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Imogen Clark Great Britain €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Kotryna Teterevkova Lithuania €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Ilaria Cusinato Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
63 Sara Franceschi Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000
83 Lorenzo Zazzeri Italy €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Manuel Frigo Italy €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Balázs Holló Hungary €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Matteo Rivolta Italy €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Imani de Jong Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Silke Holkenborg Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Janna van Kooten Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Hanna Rosvall Sweden €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Sophie Hansson Sweden €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Charles Rihoux France €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Arno Kamminga Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
83 Nyls Korstanje Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875
95 Szebasztián Szabó Hungary €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Dániel Mészáros Hungary €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Marco De Tullio Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Gabriele Detti Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Antoine Viquerat France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Clément Secchi France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Sara Junevik Sweden €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Sofia Åstedt Sweden €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Pauline Mahieu France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Béryl Gastaldello France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Lucile Tessariol France €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Elena Di Liddo Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
95 Silvia Di Pietro Italy €0 €750 €0 €750
108 Jacob Whittle Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Edward Mildred Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Enzo Tesic France €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Roman Fuchs France €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Bernhard Reitshammer Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Valentin Bayer Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Simon Bucher Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Heiko Gigler Austria €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Kim Busch Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Tessa Giele Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Nikolett Pádár Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Katinka Hosszú Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Lilla Minna Ábrahám Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Tes Schouten Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Björn Seeliger Sweden €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Robin Hanson Sweden €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Matteo Ciampi Italy €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Alice Mizzau Italy €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Antonietta Cesarano Italy €0 €625 €0 €625
108 Jacob Peters Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625

 

