David Popovici Leads All Pool Swimmers with €19,000 in Euros Prize Money

Data compiled by SwimSwam data guru Barry Revzin.

David Popovici came away from the 2022 European Aquatics Championships with not only a new World Record and new global superstardom, but he also came away with a significant payday for his efforts.

Editor’s note 1: because current conversion rates between Euros and US dollars are close to 1:1, we have left conversions out of this article.

Editor’s note 2: countries are free to divide relay money among relay members as they see fit. The text part of this analysis assumes that relay prize money is divided among only the participants in the final heats. Below, we have posted money totals based on both distribution models.

The 17-year old was the top earner at the meet by a significant margin, bringing home 19,000 Euros for his efforts in two-and-a-half individual swims.

Popovici won gold medals in both the 100 free and 200 free at the meet. The gold medal in the 200 free earned him €2,000, while the other €17,000 came from the 100 free.

Popovici earned the same €2,000 for the win, but added a €5,000 European Record bonus with his semifinals 46.98 in the 100 free and a €10,000 World Record bonus with his history-making 46.86 in finals. That swim broke Cesar Cielo’s old World Record of 46.91 that was set in a polyurethane suit in 2009.

The top female earner was Dutch sprinter Marritt Steenberger. The latest standard-bearer for the famed Dutch women’s sprint group, Steenberger earned €5,500 for her efforts. That includes €4,000 for her two individual wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle, another €1,500 for her silver medal in the 200 IM, and €3,000 in estimated relay earnings.

She tied with Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Simona Quadarella of Italy as the top individual earners of the meet.

In total, 127 athletes (presuming only relay finals legs share in relay earnings) got a piece of the prize money. A total of 20 nations had athletes win prize money (matching the nations that wound up on the final medals table). The host country of Italy came away with the most money at €62,000, with Great Britain second at almost half of that total.

Prize money breakdown:

Individual events

1st: €2,000

2nd: €1,500

3rd: €1,000

Relays

1st: €3,500

2nd: €3,000

3rd: €2,500

Records

Individual World Record: €10,000

Individual European Record: €5,000

Earnings by Country

Country Earnings Italy €62,000 Great Britain €30,500 Hungary €28,000 France €27,000 Netherlands €21,500 Romania €19,000 Sweden €15,000 Germany €11,000 Switzerland €6,500 Lithuania €5,000 Greece €4,500 Austria €3,500 Bosnia and Herzegovina €3,000 Poland €2,500 Ukraine €2,000 Israel €2,000 Portugal €2,000 Finland €1,500 Denmark €1,500 Turkey €1,000

Earnings by Athlete – FINALS Relay Swimmers Only

Assumes relay money is evenly divided among all relay finals swimmers.

Rank name country indiv relay bonus total 1 David Popovici Romania €4,000 €0 €15,000 €19,000 2 Marrit Steenbergen Netherlands €5,500 €3,000 €0 €8,500 3 Thomas Ceccon Italy €5,500 €2,500 €0 €8,000 4 Kristóf Milák Hungary €5,500 €1,625 €0 €7,125 5 Sarah Sjöström Sweden €4,000 €2,250 €0 €6,250 6 Freya Anderson Great Britain €2,500 €3,250 €0 €5,750 7 Nicolò Martinenghi Italy €4,000 €1,625 €0 €5,625 8 Simona Quadarella Italy €5,500 €0 €0 €5,500 9 Marie Wattel France €3,000 €1,625 €0 €4,625 10 Alberto Razzetti Italy €4,500 €0 €0 €4,500 10 Isabel Marie Gose Germany €4,500 €0 €0 €4,500 12 Louise Hansson Sweden €2,000 €2,250 €0 €4,250 13 Margherita Panziera Italy €4,000 €0 €0 €4,000 14 Charlotte Bonnet France €1,500 €2,375 €0 €3,875 15 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard France €3,000 €750 €0 €3,750 15 Medi Harris Great Britain €1,500 €2,250 €0 €3,750 17 Lukas Märtens Germany €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500 17 Gregorio Paltrinieri Italy €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500 17 Apostolos Christou Greece €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500 17 Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas Hungary €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500 17 Benedetta Pilato Italy €3,500 €0 €0 €3,500 22 Maxime Grousset France €1,500 €1,625 €0 €3,125 23 Antonio Djakovic Switzerland €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000 23 Rūta Meilutytė Lithuania €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000 23 Lana Pudar Bosnia and Herzegovina €3,000 €0 €0 €3,000 26 Alessandro Miressi Italy €1,000 €1,750 €0 €2,750 27 James Wilby Great Britain €2,000 €625 €0 €2,625 27 Maaike de Waard Netherlands €2,000 €625 €0 €2,625 27 Freya Colbert Great Britain €1,000 €1,625 €0 €2,625 30 Kira Toussaint Netherlands €1,000 €1,500 €0 €2,500 31 Richárd Márton Hungary €1,500 €875 €0 €2,375 32 Matthew Richards Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250 32 Thomas Dean Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250 32 Anna Hopkin Great Britain €0 €2,250 €0 €2,250 35 Ben Proud Great Britain €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000 35 Mykhailo Romanchuk Ukraine €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000 35 Hubert Kós Hungary €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000 35 Analia Pigrée France €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000 35 Lisa Mamié Switzerland €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000 35 Anastasia Gorbenko Israel €2,000 €0 €0 €2,000 41 Lorenzo Galossi Italy €1,000 €750 €0 €1,750 42 Nándor Németh Hungary €0 €1,625 €0 €1,625 42 Valerie van Roon Netherlands €1,000 €625 €0 €1,625 42 Ajna Késely Hungary €1,000 €625 €0 €1,625 42 Lucy Hope Great Britain €0 €1,625 €0 €1,625 46 Leonardo Deplano Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Benedek Kovács Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Simone Cerasuolo Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Federico Poggio Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Matti Mattsson Finland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Noè Ponti Switzerland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Dávid Verrasztó Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Katarzyna Wasick Poland €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Silvia Scalia Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Katie Shanahan Great Britain €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Lisa Angiolini Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Martina Carraro Italy €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Helena Rosendahl Bach Denmark €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 46 Zsuzsanna Jakabos Hungary €1,500 €0 €0 €1,500 60 Stefano Di Cola Italy €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375 60 Hadrien Salvan France €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375 60 Wissam-Amazigh Yebba France €0 €1,375 €0 €1,375 63 Kristian Gkolomeev Greece €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Felix Auböck Austria €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Henning Mühlleitner Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Damien Joly France €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Ole Braunschweig Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Luke Greenbank Great Britain €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Lucas Matzerath Germany €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Andrius Šidlauskas Lithuania €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Luca Pizzini Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Diogo Ribeiro Portugal €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Jakub Majerski Poland €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Gabriel Lopes Portugal €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Pier Andrea Matteazzi Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Merve Tuncel Turkey €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Martina Caramignoli Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Dóra Molnár Hungary €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Imogen Clark Great Britain €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Kotryna Teterevkova Lithuania €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Ilaria Cusinato Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 63 Sara Franceschi Italy €1,000 €0 €0 €1,000 83 Lorenzo Zazzeri Italy €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Manuel Frigo Italy €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Balázs Holló Hungary €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Matteo Rivolta Italy €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Imani de Jong Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Silke Holkenborg Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Janna van Kooten Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Hanna Rosvall Sweden €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Sophie Hansson Sweden €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Charles Rihoux France €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Arno Kamminga Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875 83 Nyls Korstanje Netherlands €0 €875 €0 €875 95 Szebasztián Szabó Hungary €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Dániel Mészáros Hungary €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Marco De Tullio Italy €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Gabriele Detti Italy €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Antoine Viquerat France €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Clément Secchi France €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Sara Junevik Sweden €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Sofia Åstedt Sweden €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Pauline Mahieu France €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Béryl Gastaldello France €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Lucile Tessariol France €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Elena Di Liddo Italy €0 €750 €0 €750 95 Silvia Di Pietro Italy €0 €750 €0 €750 108 Jacob Whittle Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Edward Mildred Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Enzo Tesic France €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Roman Fuchs France €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Bernhard Reitshammer Austria €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Valentin Bayer Austria €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Simon Bucher Austria €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Heiko Gigler Austria €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Kim Busch Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Tessa Giele Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Nikolett Pádár Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Katinka Hosszú Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Lilla Minna Ábrahám Hungary €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Tes Schouten Netherlands €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Björn Seeliger Sweden €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Robin Hanson Sweden €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Matteo Ciampi Italy €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Alice Mizzau Italy €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Antonietta Cesarano Italy €0 €625 €0 €625 108 Jacob Peters Great Britain €0 €625 €0 €625

Earnings by Athlete – EVEN Split Among All Relay Swimmers

Assumes that all individuals who swam on either the prelims or finals leg of a relay receive an equal portion of the prize money for that relay.