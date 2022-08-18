For The First Time Ever, Italy Tops European Championships Medal Table

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

The 2022 European Championships wrapped up tonight from Rome, Italy but not before the host nation sealed its spot atop the overall swimming medal table.

For the first time ever, Italy has won the European Championships medal table, amassing a total of 35 pieces of hardware. The nation’s women claimed 13 medals while the men grabbed 20, with 13 golds falling into Italy’s combined total.

That was more than double the number of combined gold of runners-up Hungary, who claimed 15 total medals, including 5 gold. Great Britain rounded out the top 3 with 15 medals as well, but just 4 golds, while the Netherlands and Sweden comprised the rest of the top 5 nations.

For comparison, with Russia having been among the nations competing at last year’s European Championships, Italy snagged 27 medals in all, which included 5 golds, 9 silvers and 13 bronze. That ranked the nation 3rd.