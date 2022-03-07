Daily Swim Coach Workout #635

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Taper

Target age group: 19-22 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

100 Freestyle Group: BB, MN, PP, DH, EB, RL [fly], ZD [BR]

3:00 shoulder band pre-hab

4:00 dynamic movement/action

2:00 reaction time game with horn

3:00 prep to swim

Warm-up

1 x 400 on 5:30 choice

Pause 1:00 add snorkels and fins, have pads ready

#XShort-SPR [BB, DH, MN, PP]

2x

4 x 25 on :32 1-arm free UW recovery – 170 pause -170 pause

2 x 25 on :32 1-arm free with mo’mo’

4 x 25 on :32 SAOK accelerate front to back, let momentum carry hand back to the front Note: fingertips enter water first on SAOK

:20 snorkels off

3 x 50 on :55 MX10 spl [max 4-5-6 breaths by 50]

3 x 50 on :50 BU to no breath race finish from mid-pool in

Rest 1:00 add pads for round 2



#SPR [Non-free] no fins for BR

2x

4 x 25 on :32 1-arm drill or 2K/pull-start catch on heels closing

2 x 25 on :32 stone skipper or P-G-K-Go!

4 x 25 on :32 V-sprints

Rest :20

3 x 50 on :55 MX5 spl [double pull-out or DKUW past mid]

3 x 50 on :50 BU free 30 yards, then switch to BR/FL race finish – dial it in

Rest 1:00 add pads for round 2

Pause, all gear off

5x

1 x 25 on :45 dive start, strong through turn and streamline plus, come back to wall and add tower belt

1 x 15 on :40 DBPO BRK3 cycles POWER

3 x 20 on :35 swim strong into wall with resistance, jump and hold streamline

:30 release belt

1 x 10 on 1:00 from floating start, race finish

2:00 Add any gear you want

3 x 50 on 1:30 ODDS MAX2 breaths/EVEN Hammertime, go :30 apart

1 x 200 on 3:00 cruise choice

Add pads and buoy

7 x 25 Tabata pull on :25

Rest 3:00

5 x 25 Tabata pull on :23

Rest 2:00

1 x 50 from dive, BRK3 then EZ



Cool

3x

1 x 100 on 1:30 swim choice

1 x 100 on 1:30 MX 11 spl free

1 x 100 on 2:00 KOB, 4DKOW each length