Daily Swim Coach Workout #635

Workout Context
- Purpose: Taper
- Target age group: 19-22 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
100 Freestyle Group: BB, MN, PP, DH, EB, RL [fly], ZD [BR]
3:00 shoulder band pre-hab
4:00 dynamic movement/action
2:00 reaction time game with horn
3:00 prep to swim
Warm-up
1 x 400 on 5:30 choice
Pause 1:00 add snorkels and fins, have pads ready
#XShort-SPR [BB, DH, MN, PP]
2x
4 x 25 on :32 1-arm free UW recovery – 170 pause -170 pause
2 x 25 on :32 1-arm free with mo’mo’
4 x 25 on :32 SAOK accelerate front to back, let momentum carry hand back to the front Note: fingertips enter water first on SAOK
:20 snorkels off
3 x 50 on :55 MX10 spl [max 4-5-6 breaths by 50]
3 x 50 on :50 BU to no breath race finish from mid-pool in
Rest 1:00 add pads for round 2
#SPR [Non-free] no fins for BR
2x
4 x 25 on :32 1-arm drill or 2K/pull-start catch on heels closing
2 x 25 on :32 stone skipper or P-G-K-Go!
4 x 25 on :32 V-sprints
Rest :20
3 x 50 on :55 MX5 spl [double pull-out or DKUW past mid]
3 x 50 on :50 BU free 30 yards, then switch to BR/FL race finish – dial it in
Rest 1:00 add pads for round 2
Pause, all gear off
5x
1 x 25 on :45 dive start, strong through turn and streamline plus, come back to wall and add tower belt
1 x 15 on :40 DBPO BRK3 cycles POWER
3 x 20 on :35 swim strong into wall with resistance, jump and hold streamline
:30 release belt
1 x 10 on 1:00 from floating start, race finish
2:00 Add any gear you want
3 x 50 on 1:30 ODDS MAX2 breaths/EVEN Hammertime, go :30 apart
1 x 200 on 3:00 cruise choice
Add pads and buoy
7 x 25 Tabata pull on :25
Rest 3:00
5 x 25 Tabata pull on :23
Rest 2:00
1 x 50 from dive, BRK3 then EZ
Cool
3x
1 x 100 on 1:30 swim choice
1 x 100 on 1:30 MX 11 spl free
1 x 100 on 2:00 KOB, 4DKOW each length
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
DBPO = Dry back push off, swim immediately when feet leave wall to hold speed
Tabata = Max effort every one
Matt Williams
Assistant Coach/Sprint Group Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Northern Michigan University
