Drury Men, Queens Women Finish Atop CSCAA Division II March Polls

March 07th, 2022 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee ranked the top 25 dual meet teams in the nation using all times achieved during the 2021-2022 season. This polls does not aim to predict the highest ranking teams in a championship format. The Drury University men and Queens University of Charlotte women are ranked number one in the last dual meet poll of the season.

The top six spots on the men’s poll remain unchanged from February. Drury earned three top votes and 170 points to edge out UIndy (169) by one point. UIndy and Queens (165) both took two first place votes.  McKendree (154) is fourth and Colorado Mesa (147) is fifth.  Missouri Saint Louis debuted this month at 25th. In all, twenty-nine men’s teams received votes.

On the women’s side, first through fifth are the same last month’s rankings. Queens (173) tallied 5 first-place votes and remains first. UIndy (168) took the remaining top votes and held at second. Drury (161), Nova Southeastern (156) and Colorado Mesa (147) are 3rd, 4th and 5th, respectively. Saint Cloud Sate entered the polls this month at 23rd.  Twenty-eight women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes representatives from Division II institutions and two media members. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee and James Kiner (Tampa) chairs the women’s committee. This was the final Top 25 Dual Meet Poll of the 2021-2022 season.

Division II Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Drury 170
2 2 Indianapolis 169
3 3 Queens U. of Charlotte 165
4 4 McKendree 154
5 5 Colorado Mesa 147
6 6 Lindenwood 134
7 8 Florida Southern 132
8 11 Nova Southeastern 116
8 10 Wingate 115
10 7 Grand Valley 108
11 9 Delta State 107
12 12 Tampa 94
12 15 Carson-Newman 90
14 19 Wayne State 77
14 13 Findlay 76
16 18 Oklahoma Christian 74
17 19 Missouri S&T 73
18 16 Emmanuel 56
19 17 Northern Michigan 55
20 22 Mines 36
21 20 Simon Fraser 32
22 21 West Chester 27
23 23 Saint Cloud State 20
24 25 Henderson State 16
25 NR Missouri-Saint Louis 9

Also Receiving Votes

Rollins (8), Clarion (8), Lewis (5), Saint Leo (2)

Division II Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Queens U. of Charlotte 173
2 1 Indianapolis 168
3 3 Drury 161
4 7 Nova Southeastern 156
5 4 Colorado Mesa 147
6 10 West Chester 136
7 5 Tampa 132
8 13 Lindenwood 128
9 6 Wingate 104
10 8 West Florida 98
11 20 Carson-Newman 94
12 9 Northern Michigan 73
13 19 Delta State 71
14 17 Wayne State 64
15 11 Minnesota State 55
16 14 Simon Fraser 53
17 12 Florida Southern 51
18 NR Indiana (PA) 45
19 15 McKendree 44
20 15 Grand Valley 41
21 NR Lynn 35
22 18 Saint Leo 24
23 23 Saint Cloud State 22
24 21 Augustana (SD) 21
25 22 Rollins 16

Also Receiving Votes

Truman State (5), Mines (4), Cal State East Bay (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Josh Davis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; James Kiner, Tampa (Chair); Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorehead; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State U; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Jon Lau, Queens University of Charlotte; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

