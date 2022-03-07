Drury Men, Queens Women Finish Atop CSCAA Division II March Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee ranked the top 25 dual meet teams in the nation using all times achieved during the 2021-2022 season. This polls does not aim to predict the highest ranking teams in a championship format. The Drury University men and Queens University of Charlotte women are ranked number one in the last dual meet poll of the season.

The top six spots on the men’s poll remain unchanged from February. Drury earned three top votes and 170 points to edge out UIndy (169) by one point. UIndy and Queens (165) both took two first place votes. McKendree (154) is fourth and Colorado Mesa (147) is fifth. Missouri Saint Louis debuted this month at 25th. In all, twenty-nine men’s teams received votes.

On the women’s side, first through fifth are the same last month’s rankings. Queens (173) tallied 5 first-place votes and remains first. UIndy (168) took the remaining top votes and held at second. Drury (161), Nova Southeastern (156) and Colorado Mesa (147) are 3rd, 4th and 5th, respectively. Saint Cloud Sate entered the polls this month at 23rd. Twenty-eight women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes representatives from Division II institutions and two media members. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee and James Kiner (Tampa) chairs the women’s committee. This was the final Top 25 Dual Meet Poll of the 2021-2022 season.

Division II Men Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Drury 170 2 2 Indianapolis 169 3 3 Queens U. of Charlotte 165 4 4 McKendree 154 5 5 Colorado Mesa 147 6 6 Lindenwood 134 7 8 Florida Southern 132 8 11 Nova Southeastern 116 8 10 Wingate 115 10 7 Grand Valley 108 11 9 Delta State 107 12 12 Tampa 94 12 15 Carson-Newman 90 14 19 Wayne State 77 14 13 Findlay 76 16 18 Oklahoma Christian 74 17 19 Missouri S&T 73 18 16 Emmanuel 56 19 17 Northern Michigan 55 20 22 Mines 36 21 20 Simon Fraser 32 22 21 West Chester 27 23 23 Saint Cloud State 20 24 25 Henderson State 16 25 NR Missouri-Saint Louis 9 Also Receiving Votes Rollins (8), Clarion (8), Lewis (5), Saint Leo (2) Division II Women Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Queens U. of Charlotte 173 2 1 Indianapolis 168 3 3 Drury 161 4 7 Nova Southeastern 156 5 4 Colorado Mesa 147 6 10 West Chester 136 7 5 Tampa 132 8 13 Lindenwood 128 9 6 Wingate 104 10 8 West Florida 98 11 20 Carson-Newman 94 12 9 Northern Michigan 73 13 19 Delta State 71 14 17 Wayne State 64 15 11 Minnesota State 55 16 14 Simon Fraser 53 17 12 Florida Southern 51 18 NR Indiana (PA) 45 19 15 McKendree 44 20 15 Grand Valley 41 21 NR Lynn 35 22 18 Saint Leo 24 23 23 Saint Cloud State 22 24 21 Augustana (SD) 21 25 22 Rollins 16 Also Receiving Votes Truman State (5), Mines (4), Cal State East Bay (1)