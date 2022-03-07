Drury Men, Queens Women Finish Atop CSCAA Division II March Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee ranked the top 25 dual meet teams in the nation using all times achieved during the 2021-2022 season. This polls does not aim to predict the highest ranking teams in a championship format. The Drury University men and Queens University of Charlotte women are ranked number one in the last dual meet poll of the season.
The top six spots on the men’s poll remain unchanged from February. Drury earned three top votes and 170 points to edge out UIndy (169) by one point. UIndy and Queens (165) both took two first place votes. McKendree (154) is fourth and Colorado Mesa (147) is fifth. Missouri Saint Louis debuted this month at 25th. In all, twenty-nine men’s teams received votes.
On the women’s side, first through fifth are the same last month’s rankings. Queens (173) tallied 5 first-place votes and remains first. UIndy (168) took the remaining top votes and held at second. Drury (161), Nova Southeastern (156) and Colorado Mesa (147) are 3rd, 4th and 5th, respectively. Saint Cloud Sate entered the polls this month at 23rd. Twenty-eight women’s teams received votes.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes representatives from Division II institutions and two media members. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee and James Kiner (Tampa) chairs the women’s committee. This was the final Top 25 Dual Meet Poll of the 2021-2022 season.
Division II Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Drury
|170
|2
|2
|Indianapolis
|169
|3
|3
|Queens U. of Charlotte
|165
|4
|4
|McKendree
|154
|5
|5
|Colorado Mesa
|147
|6
|6
|Lindenwood
|134
|7
|8
|Florida Southern
|132
|8
|11
|Nova Southeastern
|116
|8
|10
|Wingate
|115
|10
|7
|Grand Valley
|108
|11
|9
|Delta State
|107
|12
|12
|Tampa
|94
|12
|15
|Carson-Newman
|90
|14
|19
|Wayne State
|77
|14
|13
|Findlay
|76
|16
|18
|Oklahoma Christian
|74
|17
|19
|Missouri S&T
|73
|18
|16
|Emmanuel
|56
|19
|17
|Northern Michigan
|55
|20
|22
|Mines
|36
|21
|20
|Simon Fraser
|32
|22
|21
|West Chester
|27
|23
|23
|Saint Cloud State
|20
|24
|25
|Henderson State
|16
|25
|NR
|Missouri-Saint Louis
|9
Also Receiving Votes
Rollins (8), Clarion (8), Lewis (5), Saint Leo (2)
Division II Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Queens U. of Charlotte
|173
|2
|1
|Indianapolis
|168
|3
|3
|Drury
|161
|4
|7
|Nova Southeastern
|156
|5
|4
|Colorado Mesa
|147
|6
|10
|West Chester
|136
|7
|5
|Tampa
|132
|8
|13
|Lindenwood
|128
|9
|6
|Wingate
|104
|10
|8
|West Florida
|98
|11
|20
|Carson-Newman
|94
|12
|9
|Northern Michigan
|73
|13
|19
|Delta State
|71
|14
|17
|Wayne State
|64
|15
|11
|Minnesota State
|55
|16
|14
|Simon Fraser
|53
|17
|12
|Florida Southern
|51
|18
|NR
|Indiana (PA)
|45
|19
|15
|McKendree
|44
|20
|15
|Grand Valley
|41
|21
|NR
|Lynn
|35
|22
|18
|Saint Leo
|24
|23
|23
|Saint Cloud State
|22
|24
|21
|Augustana (SD)
|21
|25
|22
|Rollins
|16
Also Receiving Votes
Truman State (5), Mines (4), Cal State East Bay (1)
Women’s Poll Committee
Josh Davis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; James Kiner, Tampa (Chair); Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorehead; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State U; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
Men’s Poll Committee
Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Jon Lau, Queens University of Charlotte; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.