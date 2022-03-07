See 3357 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,757 Swim Jobs.

AGE GROUP COACH

Newport Hills Swim Team is looking for another lead coach to join our Killer Whale Coaching Team! Our team runs from late April-July working with kids of all skill levels aged 5-18. We are a motivated and committed community swim team that works to build community, improve swim skill, and engage in healthy competition. If you have a high level of enthusiasm, energy and a love for swimming, this may be the right place for you!

AGUA MASTERS HEAD COACH

AGUA Masters is one of the most well-established adult swim teams in the country with more than 200 registered members. Based in New York City, and swimming out of Asphalt Green’s two facilities located in the Upper East Side and Battery Park City (see www.asphaltgreen.org for more information), the AGUA Masters Head Coach is responsible for leading the overall growth and development of the AGUA Masters team and supporting the Asphalt Green Aquatics department.

MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING HEAD COACH

Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR/ HEAD SWIM COACH

Waynesboro Area YMCA is looking to fill a leadership vacancy in our Aquatics Department. This position will serve as our Aquatics Director and Head Coach of our WAVES swim team.

STANFORD UNIVERSITY– ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, AQUATICS

The Associate Director of Aquatics manages two full-time staff who support and implement the daily operations and scheduling of the 22-lane Avery Recreation Pool, including hiring, training, managing, and scheduling of all recreational lifeguarding, providing a large Masters swim program, and private swim lessons and group classes.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Are you pursuing a career in a leadership capacity as part of a team that will make an impact in your community? Are you a skilled leader wtih the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities? This may be the role for you…

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR SMOKY MOUNTAIN AQUATIC CLUB (SMAC)

SMAC is located in gorgeous Haywood County, the gateway to Smoky Mountain National Park. Haywood County has over 60,000 people and growing and is comprised of the towns of Waynesville, Maggie Valley, Canton, and Clyde.

TWO SUMMER SWIM ASSISTANT COACHES – PART TIME

Carrollton Aqua Racers – a TAAF team of ~ 150 rec swimmers – is looking for TWO (2) assistant coaches for our young members (5-17 years) from mid-May through July, 20-25 hours/week. Energetic personalities encouraged, must be able to maintain structure while still providing a fun instructional environment.

HEAD COACH – SWIMMING/AQUATIC DIRECTOR

The Head Coach is responsible for directing the Men’s and Women’s swimming programs to best represent the mission and vision of the university and the department. The primary responsibilities include the recruitment, retention, academic, and personal development of the student-athletes.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Virginia Military Institute is accepting applications for a full-time Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach. The prime function of the head coaching position is to direct a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program at the NCAA Division I level.

HEAD DEVELOPMENT COACH

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Head Developmental Coach supports and carries out the vision of the Head Coach of Competitive Aquatics through bridging the transition of swimmers from swim academy to pre-team.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM DIRECTOR, YMCA OF COLUMBIA (SC)

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

PRIVATE SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Swimmers Elite is a private swim lesson company located in South Florida. We provide swim lessons for a wide variety of people from different age ranges and skill levels. We service clients predominantly in the Broward and Miami-Dade county areas.

HEAD SWIM COACH, PROGRAM DIRECTOR

The Iowa City Eels has an excellent opportunity for a Head Coach! The ideal candidate will continue to guide and grow a year-round age group aquatics program as well as promote positive enthusiasm around the sport of swimming for all levels of development.

AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME – BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

Bellingham Bay Swim Team has an immediate opening for an enthusiastic, motivated, highly skilled and energetic full time Age Group Coach.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATIC CENTER DIRECTOR/HPES INSTRUCTOR

Will assist the Aquatic Director with all aspects of the Aquatic Center’s operation, especially guard scheduling, training, and supervising.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Circle C Select Swim Team located at the Circle C Ranch community in South Austin, is searching for an age-group coach to assist with our age group programs. The position is part time, 6 days a week and approximately 3 hours per day. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is September 25, 2021.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Join the Bellevue Club and Hotel team. Our dynamic property, located on the Eastside, includes a 250,000-square-foot fitness facility, three restaurants, a full-service spa and 66-room boutique hotel.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Coach is on deck coaching for multiple squads ranging in age from 5-18 years 6 days per week. Average deck time is 21 hours per week. Additional meet and travel time both locally and nationally as needed and outlined by the head coach.

HEAD HIGH SCHOOL & CLUB SWIM COACH (COMBINED POSITION) COLUMBUS NORTH HIGH SCHOOL & DONNER SWIM CLUB

Columbus North High School (CNHS) is a public high school of 2,100 students in Columbus, Indiana with a strong academic and athletic reputation. In swimming, the Bull Frogs have 10 Boys State Titles, and 31 top-5 finishes to go along with 1 Girls State Title and 14 top-5 finishes.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR FOR KIDS

We are a close-knit team that believes in delivering amazing experiences for all of our swimmers and their families. An ideal candidate would be a dynamic, fun-loving individual who wants to spend time playing in the water at work. We are looking for individuals who want to add to the fun!

SUMMER SWIM HEAD COACH

Summerfield North Stingrays are looking for an experienced team of coaches for our young members (4-17 years) who participate in the Summerfield North Stingrays Swim Team from May through July, 20-25 hours/week.

COMPETITIVE SWIM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The purpose of the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Swim Team is to use competition as a means of learning the lifelong values of goal setting and discipline for success. Swimmers will learn to improve their skills as well as learn the value of teamwork and sportsmanship within a safe, healthy, and positive competitive atmosphere led by capable coaches.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Quincy University, a Franciscan Catholic liberal arts university invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Usdan Pools consist of three different areas, a wading pool (3 feet deep), a swimming pool (4.5 feet deep), and a diving pool (12 feet deep) with two diving boards. The Aquatics Director (AD) oversees all activities and staff working at the swimming pools for the 8-week camp season

SWIMSWAM IS HIRING! FULL-TIME NIGHTS & WEEKENDS WRITER/EDITOR

This individual will be expected to work daily from 1-9PM Eastern or 2-10PM Eastern time three weekdays each week, along with a flexible 8 hour shift on Saturdays and Sundays. The goal of this position is to relieve strain on our 24 hour staff, and will include writing, editing, social media, and some light maintenance of different data sets on the site.

POOL DIRECTOR

Looking for a seasonal full time Pool Director to oversee the daily operation of an outdoor pool and kiddie pool at a private, upscale Country Club located just outside of Boston.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The graduate assistant swim coach will partner and support the head coach to create the most comprehensive development program possible for student-athletes to reach their potential as individuals.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH- CCA SWIMMING

California Capital Aquatics (CCA) in Roseville, CA is looking for a FULL-TIME Assistant Coach. Responsibilities would include daily workout management, meet attendance, regular staff meetings, and administrative work.

MULTIPLE COACHING POSITIONS (FULL-TIME & PART-TIME)

DART Swimming currently has multiple openings for coaches heading into the spring/summer seasons. We have locations in Sacramento, Natomas, Davis, and Fairfield CA.

FT – AGE GROUP COACH

Club Wolverine is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Age Group Coach. This position will report directly to the Head Coach/Executive Director and Associate Head Coach.

FLASHES AQUATICS ASSISTANT COACHES

Flashes Aquatics (FA) is a Level Two USA swim club, founded in 2003. FA serves swimmers on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Operating out of the Franklin Central High School Natatorium in Franklin Township, with an 8-lane indoor 25y/25m pool with separate diving well, the club has approximately 180 year-round members. FA is a stable club with an excellent foundation poised for continued growth.

SUMMER SWIM CAMP – CAMP DIRECTOR

Have a passion for teaching and working with kids and love to swim? Join our awesome swim family! The Summer Swim Camp Director position at Swimming Simply is the most important and demanding role within the company.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

ReadyGoSwim is currently seeking a Swim Instructor to teach swim lessons at our facility located in Round Rock. This is a great opportunity for an individual seeking a flexible schedule in a growing community. This is a chance to work with and educate new parents and young infants, children and adults in the world of water safety and introducing swim techniques.

COLLEGE OF STATEN ISLAND – ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH / ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The College of Staten Island, a Division II provisional member of the NCAA (Final Year) and a member of the Metropolitan Swimming and Diving Conference is accepting applications for the Assistant Aquatics Director / Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving assistant coach.

AQUATICS STAFF

The Bellevue Club’s Aquatics Department is looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions. Our flexible hours and accommodating schedules make this a great fit for students and those wanting to earn some extra money. The Bellevue Club also offers American Red Cross Lifeguarding training at no cost to employees in a Blended Learning format.

ASSISTANT COACHES

Camp Skylemar, is in search of assistant swim coaches for the upcoming summer season. Camp Skylemar, is an 8-week sports-oriented program in Maine that brings together college athletes, coaches, and teachers who hope to positively impact the next generation. Skylemar swim coaches instruct daily group and private lessons.

SEEKING ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR ACADEMIA DE NATACION JOHNNY BELLO – LIMA, PERU

Looking for former swimmers with energy who are interested in coaching and willing to go to Lima, Peru to work with former Univ of Michigan NCAA champion Johnny Bello to build a team

YMCA DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

he Blue Ash YMCA is accepting applications for a full-time Director of Competitive Swimming. The prime function of the position is to direct a successful Swimming program at all levels of competitive swimming within YMCA and USA Swimming competition.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY CLIPPERS SEEKING HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Northern Kentucky Clippers, based in Erlanger, KY and 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati are currently seeking a qualified, energetic coach to lead our Age Group program.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH SWIMMING AND DIVING

The graduate assistant will assist with workout planning and implementation for the pool, dry land, and supervising strength and conditioning. They will also assist with coaching at all practices, out of season practices (organizing and facilitating a dry-land conditioning program,) assist with swim meet operations (including pre-meet set up of Hy-tek, promotions, facility set up, day operations, take down, special events following meet, and senior recognition.)

COMPETITIVE SWIMMING SUPERVISOR

The Columbia Association Aquatics Division is looking for a candidate who enjoys coaching all age groups while creating an atmosphere of professionalism and friendly competition. The applicant will be mentoring and assisting the coaching staff of both our year round and seasonal swim teams.

HEAD COACH MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Anderson University, a NCAA Division III institution and a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, is accepting applications for a full-time head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs.

VACAVILLE SWIM CLUB FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Vacaville Swim Club is looking for a Full Time Age Group Coach to work in collaborative with the VSC Head Coach.

ASSISTANT COACH

The Baldwin Swim Club (BSC) is a USA Swim Team located at the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA. We roster 180 competitive swimmers ages 5 -18. We are currently seeking a FULL and/or PART TIME Age Group Coach. Candidates should have 1+ years of experience, be a well-organized, team-oriented age group coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique.

HEAD COACH CHESEA PIERS AQUATIC CLUB

Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club (CPAC) seeks a highly qualified individual for the position of Head Swim Team Coach. CPAC is a nationally recognized club with 300 USA Swimming registered swimmers training and competing under the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club banner

HEAD SWIM COACH

Farmington Country Club presents an exciting opportunity for you to join our Aquatics team as the Head Swim Coach! The Head Swim Coach will be responsible for developing and promoting a competitive and enjoyable swim program, while ensuring a safe and clean swimming environment.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR (FULL-TIME)

This is an exciting opportunity for the right individual to join the Fitness and Aquatics team as our Aquatics Coordinator. The Aquatics Coordinator will provide strong and thoughtful leadership to the Club’s aquatics program, and will ensure a quality experience for both members and staff. This is a full-time, yearly position (off-season and pool in-season), and is an excellent opportunity to develop skills and experience to further a career-minded individual.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers. This is a full-time, non-exempt, position with a comprehensive benefits package that includes generous paid time off, paid holidays, employer-funded retirement plan after 2 years, and employer-paid health insurance for the employee.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Carmel Swim Club operates a 50 meter indoor pool at Carmel High School and trains at select outdoor facilities during the summer months. Carmel, which is located in Hamilton County just north of Indianapolis, is one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing and progressive communities with excellent schools.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SEEKING VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH

The University of Alabama is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coach Position.

