Daily Swim Coach Workout #223

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up with Fins
300 choice – underwater swim as much as possible
400 Fly with Fins K/Drill 25 pocket kick + 25 Drill 4K 1P All flip turns.
400 Back with Fins K/Drill (100 pocket kick with 6 count shoulder flex, 100 Vert Arms kick w/ Med ball (6 lb)
Breast
6 x Breast With snorkel
2 x 25 scull drill 10 smooth front catch, 10 fast :35. Hold press during the in to out sweep.
25 Drill 2K 1 pull :35 focus on scull type of pull
25 Breast Swim – integrate the scull stroke. :35
8x Free
25 Free with 3rd black breakout and 3 fast strokes :35
25 Free – 3rd black breakout and 3 fast finishing strokes:35
2 x 25 fast flutter kick :25
4 x
50 1:00 (5 streamline jumps under flags, 5 yd sprint to flip 20 yards fast swim 1 breath
12.5 front scull drill, 12.5 duck paddle drill
75 Kick on 1:20 drop 5 sec on interval each 75 (last interval 1:05)
50 Back Swim Dbl Arm – steady head with duck balanced on your forehead, steady foot
speed 1:00
Coach Notes
Working on breaststroke and keeping the stroke in front versus a stroke that pull too far back and exposes too much resistance and takes time to get back to the streamline position for the kick to unload.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
