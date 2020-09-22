Daily Swim Coach Workout #223

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up with Fins

300 choice – underwater swim as much as possible

400 Fly with Fins K/Drill 25 pocket kick + 25 Drill 4K 1P All flip turns.

400 Back with Fins K/Drill (100 pocket kick with 6 count shoulder flex, 100 Vert Arms kick w/ Med ball (6 lb)

Breast

6 x Breast With snorkel

2 x 25 scull drill 10 smooth front catch, 10 fast :35. Hold press during the in to out sweep.

25 Drill 2K 1 pull :35 focus on scull type of pull

25 Breast Swim – integrate the scull stroke. :35



8x Free

25 Free with 3rd black breakout and 3 fast strokes :35

25 Free – 3rd black breakout and 3 fast finishing strokes:35

2 x 25 fast flutter kick :25

4 x

50 1:00 (5 streamline jumps under flags, 5 yd sprint to flip 20 yards fast swim 1 breath

12.5 front scull drill, 12.5 duck paddle drill

75 Kick on 1:20 drop 5 sec on interval each 75 (last interval 1:05)

50 Back Swim Dbl Arm – steady head with duck balanced on your forehead, steady foot

speed 1:00