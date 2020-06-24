Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #93 – Flutter Kicks

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

LEG DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus mostly on your lower abs and legs.

WARMUP

Today’s workout is going to hit most of your lower half, so make sure to stretch out accordingly.

5-10 minutes leg stretching

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

30 seconds jumping jacks.

WORKOUT:

Round 1

15 bridges

30 seconds flutter kicks

15 leg lifts

30 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds rest

30 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

Round 2

20 bridges

45 seconds flutter kicks

20 leg lifts

45 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds rest

45 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

Round 3

25 bridges

60 seconds flutter kicks

25 leg lifts

60 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds rest

60 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

Round 4

20 bridges

45 seconds flutter kicks

20 leg lifts

45 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds rest

45 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

Round 5

15 bridges

30 seconds flutter kicks

15 leg lifts

30 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds rest

30 seconds wall sit

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!