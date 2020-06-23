Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #92 – Squat Jumps & Cardio

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

LEG DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus on the legs, and being able to generate power while tired.

WARMUP

Today’s workout will hit the legs hard, so make sure they’re good and loose, and that you do light cardio to warm up.

5-10 minutes whole body stretching

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

30 seconds jumping jacks.

WORKOUT:

The goal of this workout is for you to do squat jumps after a couple minutes of cardio. You should be working on generating as much power as you can on each jump, even when you’re tired and out of breath.

Round 1

30 seconds high knees (lift knee up to even with hips)

30 seconds jump rope (hop in place if you don’t have a jump rope)

10 squat jumps

30 seconds jog in place

30 seconds jumping jacks

10 squat jumps

1-2 minutes rest

Round 2

45 seconds high knees (lift knee up to even with hips)

45 seconds jump rope (hop in place if you don’t have a jump rope)

10 squat jumps

45 seconds jog in place

45 seconds jumping jacks

10 squat jumps

1-2 minutes rest

Round 3

60 seconds high knees (lift knee up to even with hips)

60 seconds jump rope (hop in place if you don’t have a jump rope)

10 squat jumps

60 seconds jog in place

60 seconds jumping jacks

10 squat jumps

2:00 jump rope

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!