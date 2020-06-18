Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #87 – Washboard Abs

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

AB DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus on the abs.

WARMUP

Today is going to hit your abs hard, so make sure to stretch before and after the workout.

5-10 minutes stretching (whole body)

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

WORKOUT:

This is a strictly ab workout. Ab workouts are most effective with little rest in between exercises. With that in mind, remember to move swiftly from one exercise to the next. No unnecessary breaks! Have fun!

15 leg lifts

15 V ups

20 crunches

60 seconds flutter kicks

15 lemon squeezers

20 crunches

20 leg lifts

20 V ups

25 crunches

60 seconds flutter kick

20 lemon squeezers

25 crunches

If you’re feeling like getting some more work in, go for a 10-15 minute jog after stretching your abs out.

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!