Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #187 – Saturday Squat Day

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

LOWER BODY DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be focused on strengthening your lower body muscles.

WARMUP

5-10 minutes of whole body stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds jumping jacks

WORKOUT:

10 squats

10 lunges (each leg)

10 squats

15 calf raises

10 squats

15 bridges

10 squats

:30 wall sit

10 squat jumps

COMPLETE WORKOUT A TOTAL OF 3 TIMES, WITH 1:00 REST BETWEEN ROUNDS.

COOLDOWN:

Finish up this workout with static stretching to loosen up. Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.