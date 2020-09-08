Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #169 – Full Body Day

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

FULL BODY DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be full-body oriented.

WARMUP

5-10 minutes of whole body stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds jumping jacks

WORKOUT:

Set 1

20 squats

15 pushups

20 V ups

REPEAT SET 2 MORE TIMES

Set 2

12 lunges

15 pike pushups

20 crunches

REPEAT SET 2 MORE TIMES

Set 3

10 squat jumps

10 burpees

15 leg lifts

REPEAT SET 2 MORE TIMES

Set 4

1:00 jump rope

1:00 jumping jacks

1:00 high knees

COOLDOWN:

Finish up this workout with static stretching to loosen up. Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.